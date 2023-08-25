Alice Cooper Loses Cosmetics Deal After Anti-Trans Comments

An American cosmetics brand, Vampyre Cosmetics, has decided to sever its ties with renowned rock musician Alice Cooper after he made derogatory comments directed towards the transgender community. The anticipated collaboration between Cooper and the company, which involved a makeup collection named after the rock artist, has been called off due to the controversial statements he recently made during an interview.

During an interview with music blog Stereogum, Cooper expressed his beliefs about transgender individuals, stating, “There are cases of transgender” but that he fears many people who claim to be trans might be merely following a passing trend. He elaborated by saying, “I’m afraid there [are] a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.”

Cooper’s remarks didn’t stop there. He continued, sharing his views on children’s gender identity, stating, “I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing [by] him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want.’”

His sentiments stirred further controversy as he said, “It’s even confusing to a teenager. You’re still trying to find your identity. Yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be. I mean, if you identify as a tree…'”

The rock star managed to dig himself deeper into the controversy with his comments about using restrooms based on gender identity. Cooper raised concerns about potential issues and said, “Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, ‘Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.’ Where do you draw this line?”

Vampyre Cosmetics swiftly distanced itself from Cooper by making a public announcement on its official Instagram page. Vampyre Cosmetics stated, “In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare.” The company also assured those who had pre-ordered the makeup collection that they would be reimbursed.

The irony of the situation was not lost on observers, given that a male rock musician named Alice was on the verge of launching a makeup line, and yet he has problems with the trans community.