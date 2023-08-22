‘And Just Like That’ Renewed for Season 3

The popular series And Just Like That received a resounding vote of confidence with its renewal for a third season on Max.

This exciting announcement was made public shortly before the finale of season two, scheduled to premiere on the streamer (formerly known as HBO Max) on Thursday, August 24.

While the show’s return has been met with immediate enthusiasm from super fans of the program, details about the timeline for the third season remain shrouded in mystery.

The announcement from Max didn’t hint at the start of writing for the upcoming season, nor did it provide information about when production might commence.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” said executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King in a statement. “And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

The series reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in their iconic roles from Sex and the City, though the fourth original cast member, Kim Cattrall, decided to sit this one out. She is, however, expected to appear in a cameo role in the final episode of season two. Fellow OG SATC face John Corbett reprised his role as Aidan.

And Just Like That was originally announced to the world in 2020, with development beginning in December of that year. The series took shape after plans for a third installment of the film franchise were canceled, as the second film was not well-received. Initially envisioned as a miniseries, the show was met with such fervent fan response that Max decided to extend its run.

Picking up over a decade after the events of the second Sex and the City film, And Just Like That delves into the lives of beloved characters as they navigate new chapters and challenges.

The original Sex and the City series, which premiered in 1998 and ran until 2004, has long held a special place in the hearts of LGBTQ audiences, becoming a cultural touchstone for its progressive representation and relatable storytelling.