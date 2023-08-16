Anti-LGBTQ Group Sues Target Over Pride Displays

A conservative legal group is suing Target over shareholder losses following a right-wing boycott in protest of the big box retailer’s Pride Month displays featuring LGBTQ-themed merchandise.
The lawsuit, filed last week by America First Legal Foundation, claims Target misled investors when it claimed it was monitoring risks related to its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
Harnessing populist anger over LGBTQ visibility, including a handful of items marketed to children, conservatives demanded a boycott of the chain, accusing the company of going “woke” by celebrating June as Pride Month, despite the retailer having sold Pride-themed merchandise in June for years.
Others accused the retailer of seeking to “groom” or “indoctrinate” children into identifying as LGBTQ by promoting Pride-themed items.
Right-wing pundits and influencers recently aimed their sights on companies that embrace Pride Month, with anti-LGBTQ influencer Matt Walsh arguing that conservatives should intentionally “make ‘Pride’ toxic for brands.”
Walsh specifically pointed to Target and Bud Light as consumer boycotts that successfully and negatively impacted the bottom line of “woke” companies.
As a result of the boycott, Target’s stock price has fallen almost 20% since mid-May, reports The Washington Post.
Target employees — many of whom are not involved in managerial decisions — were accosted by conservative TikTokers and influencers in videos that went viral. Stores reported receiving threats of violence, including bomb threats.
The investor at the center of the lawsuit is Brian Craig, a Florida resident who spent around $50,000 for 216.450 shares of Target stock in April 2022. A year later, the value of his holdings had fallen to $34,839, and subsequently dropped to $28,896 by June 14, when the most intense backlash against the store had played out, according to the lawsuit.
On behalf of Craig, America First Legal argues that Target’s loss in market capitalization is a “direct and predictable result of management’s calculated decisions to promote sexualized material to children,” referring to the Pride merchandise.
Filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the lawsuit asserts that acknowledging Pride or LGBTQ existence is inherently “sexual” in nature.
“These false and misleading statement [made by Target about its Pride Month promotions] caused Target’s shareholders to unknowingly support Target’s Board and management in their misuse of investor funds to serve its divisive political and social goals — and ultimately lose billions,” the lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit comes weeks after seven Republican attorneys general wrote to Target’s chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell, warning the company — in a rambling, unfocused screed filled with factually untrue assertions — that it could face legal liability for selling Pride-themed items in stores.
That letter asserted that the Pride Month campaigns may have violated state laws aimed at protecting children from “inappropriate content” and violated the company’s fiduciary duties to shareholders by promoting a divisive social agenda bound to garner backlash.
America First Legal is led by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller and has billed itself as a right-wing alternative to the American Civil Liberties Union. The lawsuit continues a pattern of behavior for America First, in which a company’s shareholder losses were presumably linked to right-wing boycotts, are used to pressure those companies into withdrawing their support for the LGBTQ community and causes.
As noted by the Post, America First worked with shareholders of the supermarket giant Kroger in April to sue the Securities and Exchange Commission over the company’s hiring policies, which they claim failed to protect prospective employees from discrimination based on “viewpoint” or “ideology.”
America First Legal has also filed numerous complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over companies’ diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, which it has claimed encourage discrimination, especially against white male Americans.
While conservatives frequently employ the “go woke, go broke” mantra to argue that embracing left-wing causes does not sit well with the majority of Americans, it remains to be seen whether America First Legal can actually prove that the company’s losses were caused by the boycott.
Some experts noted that Target’s stock price was on the decline long before conservatives zeroed in on the company for its Pride-themed merchandise.
“It is extremely hard to quantify exactly what role the Pride Month backlash had on the stock price,” Neil Saunders, a managing director for retail at GlobalData, a data and analytics firm that provides business research and marketing services, told the Post. “However, given that there is no data to suggest it had a tangible impact on Target’s sales, it seems highly unlikely that it was the primary cause, or even a major cause, of the decline.”
Somehow, Joe Exotic has remained in the public eye for three years -- and somehow, conservative backlash against Bud Light has persisted for what feels like three years.
The gay Tiger King star and beer giant are not the strangest bedfellows. Exotic, whose popular Netflix show catapulted him to fame at the beginning of the pandemic, has made transphobic views a cornerstone of his months-old presidential campaign. And when conservatives boycotted Bud Light for its social media partnership with Dylan Mulvaney just three months ago, and called the trans influencer a pedophile, liberals criticized parent company Anheuser-Busch for neither defending Mulvaney nor its decision to collaborate with her.
The conservative backlash against Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, shows no signs of stopping after the beer giant became the target of a boycott designed to punish the company for entering into a social media advertising partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Now, conservatives are attacking four bands taking part in the Bud Light Backyard Tour -- in which the musical acts each play a free concert in four different cities throughout August -- for merely being associated with the "Bud Light" brand.
As part of the tour, the pop band OneRepublic will play in Nashville on August 10. Country music group Midland will play in Oklahoma City on August 15. The American rock band Dashboard Confessional will perform in St. Louis on August 17. And English rock band Bush will perform in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 29.
The state of Texas and several state legal and health officials are being sued over a recently passed law punishing doctors who prescribe gender-affirming treatments to minors suffering from gender dysphoria.
The lawsuit challenging the law, also known as SB 14, was brought by several legal advocacy organizations on behalf of five Texas families with transgender children, three doctors specializing in transgender care, a national LGBTQ advocacy organization, and an organization for LGBTQ health professionals.
In their complaint, the plaintiffs claim the law violates the Texas Constitution in several ways: by infringing on parents' right to make medical decisions they believe are in the best interest of their children; by interfering with physicians' right to occupational freedom; and by discriminating against trans-identifying minors, based on their sex and transgender status, in violation of their right to equal protection under the law.
