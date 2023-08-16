Anti-LGBTQ Group Sues Target Over Pride Displays

A conservative legal group is suing Target over shareholder losses following a right-wing boycott in protest of the big box retailer’s Pride Month displays featuring LGBTQ-themed merchandise.

The lawsuit, filed last week by America First Legal Foundation, claims Target misled investors when it claimed it was monitoring risks related to its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Harnessing populist anger over LGBTQ visibility, including a handful of items marketed to children, conservatives demanded a boycott of the chain, accusing the company of going “woke” by celebrating June as Pride Month, despite the retailer having sold Pride-themed merchandise in June for years.

Others accused the retailer of seeking to “groom” or “indoctrinate” children into identifying as LGBTQ by promoting Pride-themed items.

Right-wing pundits and influencers recently aimed their sights on companies that embrace Pride Month, with anti-LGBTQ influencer Matt Walsh arguing that conservatives should intentionally “make ‘Pride’ toxic for brands.”

Walsh specifically pointed to Target and Bud Light as consumer boycotts that successfully and negatively impacted the bottom line of “woke” companies.

As a result of the boycott, Target’s stock price has fallen almost 20% since mid-May, reports The Washington Post.

Target employees — many of whom are not involved in managerial decisions — were accosted by conservative TikTokers and influencers in videos that went viral. Stores reported receiving threats of violence, including bomb threats.

The investor at the center of the lawsuit is Brian Craig, a Florida resident who spent around $50,000 for 216.450 shares of Target stock in April 2022. A year later, the value of his holdings had fallen to $34,839, and subsequently dropped to $28,896 by June 14, when the most intense backlash against the store had played out, according to the lawsuit.

On behalf of Craig, America First Legal argues that Target’s loss in market capitalization is a “direct and predictable result of management’s calculated decisions to promote sexualized material to children,” referring to the Pride merchandise.

Filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the lawsuit asserts that acknowledging Pride or LGBTQ existence is inherently “sexual” in nature.

“These false and misleading statement [made by Target about its Pride Month promotions] caused Target’s shareholders to unknowingly support Target’s Board and management in their misuse of investor funds to serve its divisive political and social goals — and ultimately lose billions,” the lawsuit claims. The lawsuit comes weeks after seven Republican attorneys general wrote to Target’s chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell, warning the company — in a rambling, unfocused screed filled with factually untrue assertions — that it could face legal liability for selling Pride-themed items in stores. That letter asserted that the Pride Month campaigns may have violated state laws aimed at protecting children from “inappropriate content” and violated the company’s fiduciary duties to shareholders by promoting a divisive social agenda bound to garner backlash.