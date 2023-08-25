Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, And Selena Gomez Drop New Music

Fridays mark the arrival of new music for the majority of well-known musicians. This isn’t mere coincidence; it’s strategically aligned with Billboard’s new tracking week initiation. By releasing songs or albums at midnight EST on Fridays, artists position themselves for a strong chart performance in the upcoming week. This Friday, in particular, witnessed a flurry of new releases from top-tier pop stars, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez simultaneously unveiled new work on Friday, August 25. The trio didn’t collaborate or coordinate their releases — it simply happened that they all had projects they were eager to share, and this timing felt right for each of them.

Among the releases, Grande’s stands out as possibly the most substantial. Rather than unveiling a single song, she gifted her fans an entire album. This isn’t a surprise release but rather the 10-year-anniversary edition of her debut album, Yours Truly. This reissue boasts several live renditions of the album’s biggest hits, including singles like “Baby I” and “The Way.” These live recordings were captured in London, where Grande recently worked on the two Wicked movies.

Grande’s offerings for the coming days are teeming with exciting content. She has strategically outlined a promotional plan surrounding the re-release of Yours Truly. Fans can anticipate further surprises as she commemorates a full decade in the music industry, a period during which she has risen to become one of the brightest stars globally.

Cyrus aims to sustain her ongoing successful streak in 2023 with the release of a new single titled “Used To Be Young.” The song takes on a reflective tone, as Cyrus revisits her past and reflects on her youthful adventures. While she doesn’t express regrets, she looks back fondly on her younger self’s fearless antics. The track has been added to the track list of her recent album Endless Summer Vacation, which earlier this year produced her smash hit “Flowers.” Accompanied by a simple yet poignant music video, Cyrus’s performance features moments of vulnerability as she embraces the emotions of the song.

Gomez, who has recently been immersed in filming and promoting the third season of her hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, marks her return to the music scene. She has been relatively quiet musically for a while but has now resurfaced with the tune “Single Soon.” The song explores the theme of independence and empowerment, as Gomez contemplates ending a relationship that may not be serving her well.

The release seems to be a teaser for her forthcoming album, with hints dropped on Instagram about the ongoing recording process for what she refers to as “SG3.” While details about her next steps remain under wraps, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Gomez’s next project, but for the moment, they can enjoy the dark electro “Single Soon.”