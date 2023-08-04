Beyoncé Pays Tribute To A Murdered Gay Man

Beyoncé is currently thrilling massive audiences across the nation with her Renaissance Tour. Amidst the spotlight and the fervor of her sold-out shows, the iconic artist took a moment to pay tribute to O’Shae Sibley, a member of the LGBTQ community who tragically lost his life.

The superstar updated her official website to commemorate the young dancer and choreographer, once again showcasing her unwavering support for the LGBTQ community.

Sibley, a 28-year-old dancer, was killed in late July at a Brooklyn gas station. The incident began when an unidentified assailant confronted Sibley, who was immersed in the art of voguing—reportedly to Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, though that doesn’t appear to have been confirmed. The attacker’s aggression, seemingly fueled by homophobia, escalated and Sibley was fatally stabbed. While he was rushed to the hospital, he couldn’t be saved by doctors.

With a simple yet profound message, “Rest in power O’Shae Sibley,” Beyoncé reaffirms the importance of acknowledging and denouncing the hate-driven actions that threaten the fabric of a diverse and inclusive society.

Beyoncé frequently communicates with her fans on her website, her commemoration of Sibley is different. She often extends birthday wishes and messages of encouragement to those already in the public eye, but her tribute to Sibley demonstrates her commitment to amplifying voices that deserve recognition and justice. The LGBTQ community and Beyoncé’s supporters alike have been moved by her meaningful gesture, which quickly went viral.

As investigations into the tragic incident continue, law enforcement has identified a 17-year-old suspect linked to the crime, though that person remains unnamed. Presently, no arrests have been made.

In memory of Sibley, several memorial services have been organized throughout the New York City area in the coming days, where he resided and contributed to the city’s vibrant arts scene. The beloved dancer will find his final resting place in Pennsylvania, reportedly near his family.

While the circumstances surrounding Sibley’s tribute are undeniably somber, Beyoncé’s recent mention of another dancer during her Renaissance Tour was much more joyful. The pop icon welcomed Madonna and her daughters to her East Rutherford, NJ stadium show, and they all posed for photos backstage. Addressing the audience, Beyoncé referred to Madonna as the “Queen,” which makes them both queens.