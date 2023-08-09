Beyoncé Shows Trans Support During Her Concert

Beyoncé is smack dab in the middle of her Renaissance Tour, which is turning out to be one of the greatest shows ever for her LGBTQ fans.

The superstar took a moment at the end of one of her recent performances to share a simple message of support for the trans community, and now a clip of the moment is going viral.

During her show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which is where many top-tier acts play when they come to the New York City market, Beyoncé was soaring over the crowd toward the end of the concert.

The Grammy winner was in the middle of thanking the thousands who turned up when she apparently spotted a sign held by one in the crowd and felt the need to repeat its message.

“Trans is beautiful,” Beyoncé said aloud into her microphone.

The comment elicited applause and screams from many in attendance. A video of the statement was captured by someone on the ground and then shared widely.

The clip shows Beyoncé flying and repeating what was written on a poster, and then the camera turns to show the woman holding the message, who is thrilled that the singer agreed with her post.

The video has been gaining traction and spreading across the internet in the days since the July 29 performance. The clip earned a big boost after Laverne Cox shared it on her Instagram, who captioned the post with a lengthy message about what it means to the trans community.

She points out that she started the #TransIsBeautiful hashtag nearly a decade ago to empower those in the community. “But hearing Beyoncé proclaim this trans-affirming message, I don’t have words. I may have cried a little,” the Emmy-nominated actress wrote.

Beyoncé has been a longtime vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community, and she is not shying away or changing her position now.

In fact, as Renaissance, her most recent album, was largely inspired by the black LGBTQ music makers and pioneers who came before her, she has acknowledged their role and work.

As she accepted one of her Grammys earlier this year, becoming the most-awarded musician of all time, she said in her speech, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre.”

The Renaissance Tour is set to continue into this fall, with Beyoncé traveling across the U.S. to play for millions of fans. The run began in May in Sweden, and the endeavor is scheduled to finish in Kansas City, Missouri, in early October.