‘Bottoms’ Review: Fighting for Sex

A million little things have to go right at any given performance of The Play That Goes Wrong for the hilariously crowd-pleasing farce to fall to pieces with precision.

The show's perfect storm of mishaps that bedevil a college drama society production of an old-fashioned murder mystery requires spot-on timing and physical readiness from its game cast.

In the Mischief Theatre touring company currently bringing down the house at the Kennedy Center, that cast includes Harlem native Kai Heath, who portrays Annie, the overtaxed stage manager for The Murder at Haversham Manor, the play within the play.