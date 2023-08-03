Charlie Puth Announces New Single With A Sexy Photo

Charlie Puth has once again sent shockwaves through social media with his trademark sultry style. After a period of relative quiet, fans’ anticipation has been rewarded with exciting news. On Thursday (August 3), Puth took to his Instagram account to reveal that a new single is on its way. And if the music isn’t enough to catch people’s attention, the hot image should be.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter shared with the world that his upcoming single is titled “Lipstick.” The tune is scheduled to drop on Friday, August 18, just about two weeks from now.

Puth’s announcement didn’t arrive in the form of a simple text post or a conventional image. Instead, he chose to captivate his audience by sharing a shirtless snapshot that epitomizes his thirsty brand, which he has cultivated for years now. The photo features Puth wearing sleek black leather shorts, nails painted in a matching shade, sitting a suggestive pose that hints at the upcoming release’s possible sensuality. With his arm casually raised, exposing his armpit, and an exhalation that may include a puff of smoke, Puth looks hot.

The backdrop of the image, and a second photo included in the carousel Puth uploaded, suggests that it might be a sneak peek from the music video shoot.

“Lipstick” marks Puth’s first solo single release in about a year. He spent much of 2022 promoting his album Charlie, which spawned hits like “Light Switch” and the collaboration “Left and Right” with Jung Kook of BTS fame. Now, he’s back with more new music faster than usual, but no word yet on whether a full album is on the way or if he is going to be dropping one-off tunes.

The choice to reveal his upcoming single with a tantalizing image is far from unusual for Puth. The star has built a reputation for keeping his online presence spicy and enticing through provocative snapshots that leave his fans yearning for more. He’s known for teasing his followers, and they clearly love it, as they keep coming back for more.