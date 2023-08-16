Metro Weekly
Chef’s Best 2023: What The Restaurants Are Dishing Out

A roundup of the participating restaurants and chefs at the upcoming Chef's Best Dinner and what they plan to serve.

By on August 16, 2023

Chef's Best

This year’s Chef’s Best will feature concoctions whipped up by chefs and mixologists from 26 area restaurants or culinary enterprises. As of press time.

Alta Strada

Italian Classics
Chef: Kurt Boyea
www.altastradarestaurant.com

Serving: Summer Pasta with local vegetables and mozzarella

Artdrenaline Catering/Florencia Farm

Farm-to-Table American
Chef: Shawn Lightfoot
www.art-drenaline.com

Serving: American Curry Chicken Salad with Asian sesame drizzle, and Lime-Scented Tuna with cucumber wasabi atop sweet potato leaves and Tuscan kale

Beucherts Saloon

Farm-to-Table American
Chef: Andrew Markert
www.beuchertssaloon.com

Serving: Blue Crab Gemelli with roasted mushrooms and garlic scapes in crab fat sauce, sprinkled with crispy shallots and Calabrian chili

Centrolina

Regional Italian
Chef: Amy Brandwein
www.centrolinadc.com

Serving: Watermelon & Beet Salad with Basil Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

American Comfort Food
Owner: Shane Mayson
www.crazyaunthelens.com

Serving: Bacon and Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs

District Made Spirits

Liquor
Mixologist: John Carrabus
www.districtmadespirits.com

Serving: Tastings of District Made liquor brands, including Ivy City Gin, Barrel Rested Gin, Straight Bourbon Whisky, and Straight Rye Whiskey

Food & Friends

Chef: Rasheed Abdurrahman
www.foodandfriends.org

Serving: Brioche toast with a Crab Imperial Dip

Glizzys Vegan Food Company

Vegan
Chef: Dontrell Wilson
www.glizzysdc.com

Serving: TBA

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Seafood
Chef: Terri Cutrino
www.hanksdc.com

Serving: TBA

Harvey’s

American Classics
Chef: Thomas Harvey
www.harveysva.com

Serving: Shrimp & Grits

Lost Generation Brewing Company

Beer
Owner: Anne Choe
www.lostgenbrewing.com

Serving: Tastings of Stardust Melody, a Hazy IPA with big passion fruit notes plus hints of other fruits; Peaceful Reflection, a crisp yet honey-sweet Bohemian Pilsner with spice, floral notes, and a slight herbaceousness; and Grave Shift, Lost Generation’s signature Dark Lager, with roasted coffee flavors, a chocolatey malt backbone, and a crisp finish with a touch of berry flavor

Maketto

Cambodian and Taiwanese
Chef: Erik Bruner-Yang
www.maketto1351.com

Serving: TBA

Marriott Marquis, Washington D.C.

American
Chef: Frederic Barasse
www.marriotthotels.com

Serving: Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Creamy Grits, Roasted Maryland Corn, English Peas, and Bourbon Bacon Jam

Mi Vida

Mexican
Chef: Roberto Santibañez
www.mividamexico.com

Serving: Guacamole & Pasilla de Oaxaca salsa, with housemade chips

My Kabul Restaurant & Café

Afghanistan
Chef: Khalis Noori
www.mykabul.us

Serving: Mantu topped with Dahl Nakhut, or homemade dumplings filled with ground beef and onions, topped with yellow split peas, accompanied by garlic-infused yogurt, and finished with mint and coriander, and Bouranee Baudjan, or pan-fried eggplant topped with garlic-infused yogurt and dry nana mint, paired with tandoori naan or boiled rice

Nama Ko

Japanese

Chef: Derek Wilson

www.nama-ko.com

Serving: Bluefin Tuna Sushi

Ocean Prime DC

Seafood and Steaks
Chef: James Newell
www.ocean-prime.com

Serving: Tuna Tartare Wontons with yellowfin tuna, avocado mousse, and pickled ginger and Cucumber Gimlet with Bombay Sapphire gin and muddled cucumber lime juice

Pappe

Indian
Chef: Sanjay Mandhaiya
www.pappedc.com

Serving: TBA

Passion Fish Reston

Seafood
Chef: Chris Clime
www.passionfishreston.com

Serving: Cold & Hot Smoked Salmon Candy with Everything Bagel Crisps, horseradish, and apple slaw

Purple Patch DC

Filipino
Chef: Patrice Cleary
www.purplepatchdc.com

Serving: Coconut Braised Short Rib Adobo Sliders served on a soft and buttery pandesal roll

Q Caterers

Italian and French
Chef: Carlos Cesario
www.qcaterers.com

Serving: TBA

The Red Hen

Italian-influenced American
Chef: Mike Friedman
www.theredhendc.com

Serving: Whipped Ricotta & Grilled Corn Crostini with focaccia, summer black truffle, and basil vinaigrette

Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company

Barbeque and Grilled Foods
Chef: John Sneeden
www.rocklands.com

Serving: Whole Smoked BBQ Pig, accompanied by homemade coleslaw and honey jalapeno cornbread muffins

Rooster & Owl

Modern American
Chef: Yuan Tang
www.roosterowl.com

Serving: A Big Dill margarita and Pan Con Tomate

The Royal

Latin American
Chef: Cable Smith
www.theroyaldc.com

Serving: Stone Fruit salad with ancho goat cheese and sunflower seeds

Santa Lucia Estate Coffee

Coffee
Partner: Jodi Lehr
www.santaluciacoffee.com

Serving: Samples of Nitro Brew Coffee and Espresso Martini

TCMA-Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center

International
Chef: Houman Gohary
www.rrbitc.com

Serving: Roasted Golden Beets with shaved Brussels sprouts and watermelon radish in a raspberry emulsion

Chef’s Best Dinner & Auction is Monday, Aug. 21, at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW. The President’s Reception is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gourmet Chef Tastings Reception & Casino games, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dessert, Program and Live Auction at 8:15 p.m. Attire is business/cocktail. Tickets are $350. Visit www.foodandfriends.org/engage/chefs-best.

