Chef’s Best 2023: What The Restaurants Are Dishing Out

This year’s Chef’s Best will feature concoctions whipped up by chefs and mixologists from 26 area restaurants or culinary enterprises. As of press time.

Alta Strada

Italian Classics

Chef: Kurt Boyea

www.altastradarestaurant.com

Serving: Summer Pasta with local vegetables and mozzarella

Artdrenaline Catering/Florencia Farm

Farm-to-Table American

Chef: Shawn Lightfoot

www.art-drenaline.com

Serving: American Curry Chicken Salad with Asian sesame drizzle, and Lime-Scented Tuna with cucumber wasabi atop sweet potato leaves and Tuscan kale

Beucherts Saloon

Farm-to-Table American

Chef: Andrew Markert

www.beuchertssaloon.com

Serving: Blue Crab Gemelli with roasted mushrooms and garlic scapes in crab fat sauce, sprinkled with crispy shallots and Calabrian chili

Centrolina

Regional Italian

Chef: Amy Brandwein

www.centrolinadc.com

Serving: Watermelon & Beet Salad with Basil Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

American Comfort Food

Owner: Shane Mayson

www.crazyaunthelens.com

Serving: Bacon and Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs

District Made Spirits

Liquor

Mixologist: John Carrabus

www.districtmadespirits.com

Serving: Tastings of District Made liquor brands, including Ivy City Gin, Barrel Rested Gin, Straight Bourbon Whisky, and Straight Rye Whiskey

Food & Friends

Chef: Rasheed Abdurrahman

www.foodandfriends.org

Serving: Brioche toast with a Crab Imperial Dip

Glizzys Vegan Food Company

Vegan

Chef: Dontrell Wilson

www.glizzysdc.com

Serving: TBA

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Seafood

Chef: Terri Cutrino

www.hanksdc.com

Serving: TBA

Harvey’s

American Classics

Chef: Thomas Harvey

www.harveysva.com

Serving: Shrimp & Grits

Lost Generation Brewing Company

Beer

Owner: Anne Choe

www.lostgenbrewing.com

Serving: Tastings of Stardust Melody, a Hazy IPA with big passion fruit notes plus hints of other fruits; Peaceful Reflection, a crisp yet honey-sweet Bohemian Pilsner with spice, floral notes, and a slight herbaceousness; and Grave Shift, Lost Generation’s signature Dark Lager, with roasted coffee flavors, a chocolatey malt backbone, and a crisp finish with a touch of berry flavor

Maketto

Cambodian and Taiwanese

Chef: Erik Bruner-Yang

www.maketto1351.com

Serving: TBA

Marriott Marquis, Washington D.C.

American

Chef: Frederic Barasse

www.marriotthotels.com

Serving: Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Creamy Grits, Roasted Maryland Corn, English Peas, and Bourbon Bacon Jam

Mi Vida

Mexican

Chef: Roberto Santibañez

www.mividamexico.com

Serving: Guacamole & Pasilla de Oaxaca salsa, with housemade chips

My Kabul Restaurant & Café

Afghanistan

Chef: Khalis Noori

www.mykabul.us

Serving: Mantu topped with Dahl Nakhut, or homemade dumplings filled with ground beef and onions, topped with yellow split peas, accompanied by garlic-infused yogurt, and finished with mint and coriander, and Bouranee Baudjan, or pan-fried eggplant topped with garlic-infused yogurt and dry nana mint, paired with tandoori naan or boiled rice

Nama Ko

Japanese

Chef: Derek Wilson

www.nama-ko.com

Serving: Bluefin Tuna Sushi

Ocean Prime DC

Seafood and Steaks

Chef: James Newell

www.ocean-prime.com

Serving: Tuna Tartare Wontons with yellowfin tuna, avocado mousse, and pickled ginger and Cucumber Gimlet with Bombay Sapphire gin and muddled cucumber lime juice

Pappe

Indian

Chef: Sanjay Mandhaiya

www.pappedc.com

Serving: TBA

Passion Fish Reston

Seafood

Chef: Chris Clime

www.passionfishreston.com

Serving: Cold & Hot Smoked Salmon Candy with Everything Bagel Crisps, horseradish, and apple slaw

Purple Patch DC

Filipino

Chef: Patrice Cleary

www.purplepatchdc.com

Serving: Coconut Braised Short Rib Adobo Sliders served on a soft and buttery pandesal roll

Q Caterers

Italian and French

Chef: Carlos Cesario

www.qcaterers.com

Serving: TBA

The Red Hen

Italian-influenced American

Chef: Mike Friedman

www.theredhendc.com

Serving: Whipped Ricotta & Grilled Corn Crostini with focaccia, summer black truffle, and basil vinaigrette

Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company

Barbeque and Grilled Foods

Chef: John Sneeden

www.rocklands.com

Serving: Whole Smoked BBQ Pig, accompanied by homemade coleslaw and honey jalapeno cornbread muffins

Rooster & Owl

Modern American

Chef: Yuan Tang

www.roosterowl.com

Serving: A Big Dill margarita and Pan Con Tomate

The Royal

Latin American

Chef: Cable Smith

www.theroyaldc.com

Serving: Stone Fruit salad with ancho goat cheese and sunflower seeds

Santa Lucia Estate Coffee

Coffee

Partner: Jodi Lehr

www.santaluciacoffee.com

Serving: Samples of Nitro Brew Coffee and Espresso Martini

TCMA-Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center

International

Chef: Houman Gohary

www.rrbitc.com

Serving: Roasted Golden Beets with shaved Brussels sprouts and watermelon radish in a raspberry emulsion

Chef’s Best Dinner & Auction is Monday, Aug. 21, at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW. The President’s Reception is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gourmet Chef Tastings Reception & Casino games, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dessert, Program and Live Auction at 8:15 p.m. Attire is business/cocktail. Tickets are $350. Visit www.foodandfriends.org/engage/chefs-best.