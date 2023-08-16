Chef’s Best 2023: What The Restaurants Are Dishing Out

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
This year’s Chef’s Best will feature concoctions whipped up by chefs and mixologists from 26 area restaurants or culinary enterprises. As of press time.
Alta Strada
Italian Classics
Chef: Kurt Boyea
www.altastradarestaurant.com
Serving: Summer Pasta with local vegetables and mozzarella
Artdrenaline Catering/Florencia Farm
Farm-to-Table American
Chef: Shawn Lightfoot
www.art-drenaline.com
Serving: American Curry Chicken Salad with Asian sesame drizzle, and Lime-Scented Tuna with cucumber wasabi atop sweet potato leaves and Tuscan kale
Beucherts Saloon
Farm-to-Table American
Chef: Andrew Markert
www.beuchertssaloon.com
Serving: Blue Crab Gemelli with roasted mushrooms and garlic scapes in crab fat sauce, sprinkled with crispy shallots and Calabrian chili
Centrolina
Regional Italian
Chef: Amy Brandwein
www.centrolinadc.com
Serving: Watermelon & Beet Salad with Basil Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
American Comfort Food
Owner: Shane Mayson
www.crazyaunthelens.com
Serving: Bacon and Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs
District Made Spirits
Liquor
Mixologist: John Carrabus
www.districtmadespirits.com
Serving: Tastings of District Made liquor brands, including Ivy City Gin, Barrel Rested Gin, Straight Bourbon Whisky, and Straight Rye Whiskey
Food & Friends
Chef: Rasheed Abdurrahman
www.foodandfriends.org
Serving: Brioche toast with a Crab Imperial Dip
Glizzys Vegan Food Company
Vegan
Chef: Dontrell Wilson
www.glizzysdc.com
Serving: TBA
Hank’s Oyster Bar
Seafood
Chef: Terri Cutrino
www.hanksdc.com
Serving: TBA
Harvey’s
American Classics
Chef: Thomas Harvey
www.harveysva.com
Serving: Shrimp & Grits
Lost Generation Brewing Company
Beer
Owner: Anne Choe
www.lostgenbrewing.com
Serving: Tastings of Stardust Melody, a Hazy IPA with big passion fruit notes plus hints of other fruits; Peaceful Reflection, a crisp yet honey-sweet Bohemian Pilsner with spice, floral notes, and a slight herbaceousness; and Grave Shift, Lost Generation’s signature Dark Lager, with roasted coffee flavors, a chocolatey malt backbone, and a crisp finish with a touch of berry flavor
Maketto
Cambodian and Taiwanese
Chef: Erik Bruner-Yang
www.maketto1351.com
Serving: TBA
Marriott Marquis, Washington D.C.
American
Chef: Frederic Barasse
www.marriotthotels.com
Serving: Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Creamy Grits, Roasted Maryland Corn, English Peas, and Bourbon Bacon Jam
Mi Vida
Mexican
Chef: Roberto Santibañez
www.mividamexico.com
Serving: Guacamole & Pasilla de Oaxaca salsa, with housemade chips
My Kabul Restaurant & Café
Afghanistan
Chef: Khalis Noori
www.mykabul.us
Serving: Mantu topped with Dahl Nakhut, or homemade dumplings filled with ground beef and onions, topped with yellow split peas, accompanied by garlic-infused yogurt, and finished with mint and coriander, and Bouranee Baudjan, or pan-fried eggplant topped with garlic-infused yogurt and dry nana mint, paired with tandoori naan or boiled rice
Nama Ko
Japanese
Chef: Derek Wilson
Serving: Bluefin Tuna Sushi
Ocean Prime DC
Seafood and Steaks
Chef: James Newell
www.ocean-prime.com
Serving: Tuna Tartare Wontons with yellowfin tuna, avocado mousse, and pickled ginger and Cucumber Gimlet with Bombay Sapphire gin and muddled cucumber lime juice
Pappe
Indian
Chef: Sanjay Mandhaiya
www.pappedc.com
Serving: TBA
Passion Fish Reston
Seafood
Chef: Chris Clime
www.passionfishreston.com
Serving: Cold & Hot Smoked Salmon Candy with Everything Bagel Crisps, horseradish, and apple slaw
Purple Patch DC
Filipino
Chef: Patrice Cleary
www.purplepatchdc.com
Serving: Coconut Braised Short Rib Adobo Sliders served on a soft and buttery pandesal roll
Q Caterers
Italian and French
Chef: Carlos Cesario
www.qcaterers.com
Serving: TBA
The Red Hen
Italian-influenced American
Chef: Mike Friedman
www.theredhendc.com
Serving: Whipped Ricotta & Grilled Corn Crostini with focaccia, summer black truffle, and basil vinaigrette
Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company
Barbeque and Grilled Foods
Chef: John Sneeden
www.rocklands.com
Serving: Whole Smoked BBQ Pig, accompanied by homemade coleslaw and honey jalapeno cornbread muffins
Rooster & Owl
Modern American
Chef: Yuan Tang
www.roosterowl.com
Serving: A Big Dill margarita and Pan Con Tomate
The Royal
Latin American
Chef: Cable Smith
www.theroyaldc.com
Serving: Stone Fruit salad with ancho goat cheese and sunflower seeds
Santa Lucia Estate Coffee
Coffee
Partner: Jodi Lehr
www.santaluciacoffee.com
Serving: Samples of Nitro Brew Coffee and Espresso Martini
TCMA-Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center
International
Chef: Houman Gohary
www.rrbitc.com
Serving: Roasted Golden Beets with shaved Brussels sprouts and watermelon radish in a raspberry emulsion
Chef’s Best Dinner & Auction is Monday, Aug. 21, at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW. The President’s Reception is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gourmet Chef Tastings Reception & Casino games, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Dessert, Program and Live Auction at 8:15 p.m. Attire is business/cocktail. Tickets are $350. Visit www.foodandfriends.org/engage/chefs-best.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!