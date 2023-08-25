Dua Lipa Stands Up For The LGBTQ Community Again

In a recent cover story interview, singer Dua Lipa shared her thoughts on the individuals who spread negativity and hate against the LGBTQ community, and she took a stand in support of her gay fans worldwide.

Lipa eloquently stated, “Homophobia and transphobia are neighbors of misogyny.” Her words are profound, shedding light on the interconnectedness of different forms of discrimination that often go unnoticed. She further remarked that those who engage in discrimination and hate are, in essence, “just scared of themselves.”

Expanding on her perspective, Lipa emphasized, “The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express.” She concluded her thoughts on the matter by adding, “The beauty of a free, true, and proud being paralyzes them.”

The pop sensation shared these powerful insights with Vogue France during an interview for their cover feature. The magazine’s front page showcased Lipa’s stunning and remarkably high-fashion look, capturing her iconic style that never misses.

This isn’t the first time that the pop superstar has stood up for the LGBTQ community. She has long asserted herself to be an ally, and she’s shown her support before. When rapper DaBaby voiced some incredibly offensive and stupid remarks about the community and its relation to HIV/AIDS, she denounced her former collaboration partner. The two worked together on the single “Levitating,” one of her biggest successes. After that incident, she promoted the solo version, effectively dropping him from the charts.

Currently busy recording her third album, Lipa’s upcoming project is still shrouded in mystery. There’s no confirmed release date, title, or even a single on the horizon. However, hints suggest a departure from the disco sound that defined her 2020 success with Future Nostalgia. Instead, she’s reportedly exploring more psychedelic sounds for this new venture.

While Lipa’s fans eagerly await her next album, she is basking in the success of her most recent single, “Dance The Night.” Serving as the lead track from the Barbie soundtrack album, the song has rapidly become a global sensation. It has managed to break into the top 10 on charts across various territories, solidifying Lipa’s position as a chart-topping artist once again.