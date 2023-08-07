Dua Lipa’s New Album Is Reportedly Coming In 2024

Dua Lipa is apparently gearing up to grace her fans with another collection of bops.

Though she has been relatively quiet on the album front in recent years, an exciting new interview suggests that the wait is almost over, and Lipa enthusiasts can look forward to a fresh sonic experience from the chart-topper.

In a recent interview published in The New York Times Style Magazine, Lipa engaged in a candid conversation that left fans with tantalizing hints about her upcoming musical project. While the Grammy-winning artist didn’t outright confirm the existence of a new album, her subtle response to a question about an impending release spoke volumes.

The article suggests Lipa’s coy dismissal was a tacit confirmation, leaving readers to believe that her third full-length album is poised for a 2024 debut.

Lipa is reportedly set on taking her music in a new and distinct direction with album number three. Inspired by the mesmerizing sounds of “1970s-era psychedelia,” Lipa’s upcoming offering promises to be a noted departure from the disco and house-infused beats of Future Nostalgia and the mellower pop stylings of her self-titled debut.

Guiding her on this creative journey is none other than Kevin Parker, the frontman of indie-pop band Tame Impala, according to reports. Throughout the past few years, he has carved a niche as a sought-after producer and songwriter for an array of musical stars.

While specifics regarding the timeline for Lipa’s new musical venture remain elusive, the piece’s confident tone and subtle hints suggest that fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Of course, the whims of the music industry are unpredictable, and the landscape may evolve, but all signs seem to point toward a 2024 release date for her eagerly anticipated third album. In the meantime, her devoted followers can find solace in the gems that populate her discography, including her latest hit.

Lipa’s most recent and current single, “Dance the Night,” introduced the Barbie soundtrack.

Slowly but surely, “Dance the Night” has been ascending the charts around the world, further cementing Lipa’s position as a pop powerhouse capable of delivering hit after hit.

Lipa’s last album Future Nostalgia arrived just when fans needed it the most — during the 2020 global pandemic. The title propelled her from the status of a rising star to a bona fide household name.

The tracks that emerged from the record, including “Don’t Start Now,” “Levitating,” and “Physical,” not only dominated airwaves but also helped her earn the coveted Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Since its release, Lipa has collaborated with several well-known artists, including Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and the late rapper Pop Smoke.