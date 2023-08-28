Dylan Mulvaney Pokes Fun At Controversy As She Wins Award

In a dazzling display of talent and resilience, Dylan Mulvaney, the renowned TikTok personality and actor, became the recipient of her very first Streamy Award. The event, which lauds the accomplishments of online creators spanning various genres including music, comedy, food, and gaming, celebrated Mulvaney’s exceptional contributions on Sunday (August 27).

Mulvaney took home the Streamy Award for breakout creator for her work chronicling her poignant journey of transition from male to female over the course of a year on TikTok. During her speech, Mulvaney admitted that she didn’t expect to win the award, but she was clearly thrilled that she had.

The trans activist used her time on stage to tell the audience, “My life has been changed for the better,” though she admitted that she has also faced her fair share of hardships. “But on the flipside, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it, and I know that even our allies are feeling it.”

Following those comments, she advocated for what she believes will make the world a better place, saying, “I think allyship right now needs to look differently.” She then asked the entire audience to “support trans people publicly and proudly,” which was met with loud applause.

As she wrapped her acceptance speech, Mulvaney poked fun at the controversy she’s faced recently, ending with a joke: “I’m gonna go have a beer and I love ya.” The TikToker is of course referencing the Bud Light incident, which became a hot topic throughout much of 2023. The beer company sent her a personalized can to celebrate her one year of transitioning, and she shared a picture of it online.

Quickly, conservatives lost their minds and began harassing both Mulvaney and Bug Light. Many decided to boycott the brand, and Anheuser-Busch lost at least hundreds of millions in revenue due to the partnership, which was minute in scale and completely harmless.

Following the award ceremony, Mulvaney took to TikTok once more to share her joy. In a candid video, she acknowledged the challenges she faced throughout a demanding year, one which was likely the hardest of her life. Her words underscored the unfortunate prevalence of hate and transphobia in society, which she has faced in spades.

With a smile on her face, Mulvaney extended her heartfelt appreciation to her supporters. She summed up her elation in a single caption: “BEST NIGHT EVER EVER.”