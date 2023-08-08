For LGBTQ Youth, Longtime Ally Ben Cohen Is A Team Player

READ THIS STORY IN THE MAGAZINE

Where in the world is Andrew Ridgeley? Forever one half of Wham!, one of the best-selling pop duos of all time, he is, of course, all over Wham! (★★★☆☆).

The new Netflix documentary directed by Chris Smith charts the phenomenal '80s success of self-described "pair of idiots" Ridgeley and his best friend Georgios Panayiotou, who launched themselves from obscurity to legend in the blink of a cultural instant.

Yorg, as he's affectionately called by Ridgeley in the film's voiceover interviews, emerged from the band's four-year run -- shockingly brief, considering the impact of hits like "Freedom" and "Careless Whisper" -- as even more successful solo artist George Michael.