How Ariana Grande is Celebrating a Decade in Music

It’s hard to believe, but Ariana Grande has now been a musical superstar for a full 10 years. The singer’s debut album, Yours Truly, is about to turn double digits, and the star is planning on celebrating with something special for fans.

Grande revealed only recently that she has a whole plan to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the album, which propelled her to superstardom.

The singer published a schedule on Instagram that outlined what fans can expect and when.

It all begins on Friday, August 25, when the Grammy winner will drop a deluxe digital release of Yours Truly. That album will feature live renditions of two fan favorites from the set, “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

The next day, she’ll share part of a Q&A, likely all about the album and her career. Fans will also have the chance to buy limited-edition merchandise connected to the album and its anniversary. On August 27, she’ll also release a live performance of “Baby I,” one of the biggest singles from the project.

The following day, on August 28, Grande will deliver part two of that Q&A. And then she’ll put up for sale a vinyl edition of Yours Truly.

While it wasn’t huge 10 years ago, the format has become increasingly popular with young buyers, and the vinyl release may help Yours Truly bounce back onto the charts in the coming weeks. On August 28, fans will be treated to live performances of “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There.”

Finally, August 30 arrives, the actual anniversary of the original release of Yours Truly. To mark the specific day, Grande will drop a live performance of “The Way.”

That was perhaps the biggest hit and most memorable single from the album, so this is saved for last. That same day, she’ll also be sharing “some behind-the-scenes stuff we found,” according to her Instagram post.

Grande teased the deluxe edition for weeks, hinting that live renditions of some of her songs were on the way with images of her singing with a backing symphony.

Yours Truly turned Grande from a young actor on TV to a proper musical powerhouse. The album immediately debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after it had been supported by three singles, all of which came out before the project. The trio of tunes all reached the Hot 100, with “The Way” breaking into the top 10 on the most important songs chart. It was a duet between Grande and Mac Miller, and the two would go on to date.

It’s been three years since Grande delivered a new album, and the updated Yours Truly will have to appease her die-hard fans for now. Since the release of Positions in 2020, the actor and singer has been busy promoting singles, working on her business ventures, and most importantly, filming the two Wicked movies. The cast was almost done with the production when all actors and writers went on strike, and there is still a bit left to be finished.