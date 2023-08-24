Kim Cattrall Reprises Her Role as Samantha Jones

Kim Cattrall said she’d never return to the Sex and the City world, but thankfully, that turned out not to be true.

The beloved actress pleasantly surprised fans of the iconic franchise by reprising her role as the sexed-up Samantha Jones in the season two finale of the original’s spinoff, And Just Like That.

Her time on screen was brief, but it ended up being satisfying to fans of the series for many reasons.

In a scene that opened the final episode of Season 2, Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, received an unexpected call from her old friend.

“My flight’s three hours delayed, Carrie! I won’t be able to make it there in time,” Jones stated sadly while in a car, clearly trying to make her way to see Bradshaw.

In the cameo, Jones told Bradshaw that Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) had reached out to her about a party that had been organized to commemorate Bradshaw’s departure from her iconic apartment.

The apartment, an emblem of New York City living, had become synonymous with the main character throughout the series. It has also become something of a joke, as no one working as a writer could afford such a space in the metropolis.

Jones found the right way to say goodbye to the pad, stating, “Thank you for everything, you fucking fabulous, fabulous flat!”

Jones has been absent throughout And Just Like That, though not without explanation.

In the new show’s premiere, the main characters who did return pointed out that Bradshaw and Jones had grown apart after Jones was fired as Bradshaw’s publicist.

She then moved across the pond to London, which made it easy for her not to appear in the series. There were hints that the two were reconnecting, but until this latest episode, nothing was solid, and Jones had not been seen.

Cattrall’s feelings toward the Sex and the City universe and her co-stars have been notably candid for years. Cattrall’s public criticisms significantly impacted the prospects of a third movie installment, as she made it clear that she was not in favor of the story proposed for the film.

Despite her vocal reservations about the series and films, she eventually stated (at least behind-the-scenes) that she was willing to bring the character back for a cameo, provided she could do so without directly interacting with the other actors.

This phone call was clearly shot with the stars in separate locations, so they didn’t need to actually work with one another again.