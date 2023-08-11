Kuwait Bans Horror Movie Because The Star Is Trans

The new horror film Talk to Me has found itself embroiled in a wave of unexpected controversy after being banned in Kuwait. The movie is no longer allowed in the Middle Eastern country due to its inclusion of a transgender actor. The ban, enforced by Kuwaiti authorities, is ostensibly aimed at safeguarding “public ethics and social traditions,” according to a statement from the state news agency.

Zoe Terakes, who identifies as non-binary and trans-masculine, takes on a pivotal role in the spine-tingling A24 production as the enigmatic character Hayley. Interestingly, the character’s gender identity is not a part of the script, and it doesn’t seem to play into the story at all.

The actor responded to the news of the ban with a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram. Clearly distraught by the decision, Terakes expressed their feelings, saying, “I’ve been wondering how to respond to this… Whether it deserves the dignity of a response,” they began. “This isn’t the first film Kuwait has banned. If there are queer or trans themes or scenes in your film, it’s probably not gonna make it to the Gulf. Which is devastating and terrifying in its own right.”

They quickly reached the main crux of not only their post, but their disappointment with the ban. “But our film doesn’t have queer themes. Our film doesn’t actually ever mention my transness, or my queerness. I am a trans actor who happened to get the role. I’m not a theme. I’m a person. Kuwait has banned this film due to my identity alone. Reportedly, this is a first. This is a new precedent. It is targeted and dehumanising and means to harm us.”

In a poignant continuation of their statement, Terakes further articulated their concern about the broader implications of such a ban, particularly for the queer and trans community in Kuwait: “What is even more heartbreaking is what this precedent means for the queer and trans people of Kuwait. Representation is hope. Representation is a light at the end of the tunnel, a reason to keep going, something to hold onto in the dark, a voice that whispers things can be better than they are. Eliminating trans actors on screens will not eliminate trans people (as much as the government of Kuwait wishes it would) but it will eliminate a lot of hope.”

Talk To Me has been performing well at the box office globally, thrilling and scaring audiences and critics alike. It has simultaneously been earning rave reviews.

In a country where homosexuality remains a taboo subject and is legally prohibited, the ban on Talk to Me casts a stark spotlight on the broader challenges faced by the LGBTQ community in Kuwait. While it has recently been seen as a safer haven for LGBTQ people in the Middle East, these bans are a sign that all is not well. In fact, sex between men is still illegal in the nation.

This decision follows a similar fate that befell Barbie. The movie encountered censorship hurdles in various Middle Eastern countries, including Lebanon and Kuwait, shortly after its release last month, for similar reasons.