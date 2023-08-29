Kylie Minogue Is Getting Her Own TV Special

Kylie Minogue is reveling in the best year of her career in recent memory. Following the immense success of her global hit “Padam Padam,” she is now gearing up to embark on a new and exciting venture—a TV special.

The announcement came on Tuesday (August 29) from U.K.-based TV network ITV, revealing that Minogue will be the star of her very own An Audience with Kylie. This concert special follows the format of Adele’s similarly titled special, An Audience with Adele, which garnered massive popularity worldwide, drawing in millions of viewers and earning an Emmy for the singer and her team.

Executives at ITV divulged that An Audience with Kylie will encompass both “sensational live performances” and appearances by “VIP guests,” mirroring the structure of Adele’s special. While a specific release date hasn’t been unveiled, reports suggest that it is slated for later this year.

Minogue will record the special during a concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. However, information regarding ticket availability for the performance has yet to surface, leaving fans eager to know how they’ll get into the show, which will reportedly be populated by not only high-profile guests, but some of Minogue’s biggest supporters. The concert is scheduled for December 1, but details about the timeframe for the TV broadcast remain undisclosed.

As for the setlist, Minogue is expected to showcase “a dazzling array of favorites from her award-winning back catalogue,” according to the ITV announcement (via Mirror). While specifics are being kept under wraps, fans can anticipate a selection of tracks, including iconic hits like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Love at First Sight,” and, of course, “Padam Padam,” which she is still promoting months after its initial release.

Minogue herself shared her excitement about the show, expressing, “I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for ‘An Audience With‘ at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall! I’ll be performing some of my favorite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all.”

So far, there is also no word yet as to whether An Audience with Kylie will be available for fans in countries other than the U.K. to watch, as Adele’s was. The Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner’s special was broadcast on CBS, and while that’s not likely to happen with Minogue, it could still be streamed somewhere.