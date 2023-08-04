Lauv Says He’s ‘Gay’ But Also ‘Not Gay’

Pop musician Lauv has been using his platform for the past several months to share his personal voyage of self-discovery regarding his sexuality. Through a series of open conversations and thought-provoking TikTok posts, the singer-songwriter has shed light on the fluid and evolving nature of his orientation, challenging societal norms and encouraging discussions on a topic that often remains in the shadows.

Lauv’s recent TikTok post, soundtracked by his latest song, caught the attention of his followers as particularly noteworthy. In the video, he humorously wrote, “I’m gay but I’m not gay but I’m gay but I’m not gay,” playfully encapsulating the intricacies of his current feelings. With the caption, “Something that’s been on this ol’ mind of mine,” Lauv unveiled a glimpse of his ongoing introspection.

This public dialogue about his sexuality began in June, as Lauv used TikTok to provide insights into his inner thoughts. As he danced, he captioned one video with text that read, “when ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.” He also commented, “Does it have to be that big of a deal? I haven’t done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wanna jump the gun but tbh I feel things and I don’t wanna pretend I don’t.”

In a video shared across multiple platforms in July, Lauv delved deeper into his personal evolution, acknowledging the role that his struggles with mental health may be playing in this moment. “I’m going through an interesting time, where for years, you may know I’ve struggled with OCD and anxiety really badly,” the indie pop musician stated, before adding that “one of the things I’ve obsessed about has been my sexuality.”

Lauv openly admitted that he has primarily dated women, including fellow artist Sophie Cates. However, he also expressed a growing awareness that his orientation might not fit the conventional mold he once thought it did. While many individuals grapple with their identities privately, Lauv has unabashedly acknowledged that he doesn’t have all the answers yet and that he’s still on a journey of self-discovery. By sharing his own experiences, Lauv is contributing to a broader dialogue that encourages acceptance, understanding, and the freedom to embrace one’s true self.

As he talks about his maybe being gay, Lauv is also still focusing on his music career. His latest single, “Love U Like That,” may be a hint as to what he’s thinking, and he used to to back his latest eye-catching TikTok post.

In a world where societal norms often pressure individuals to neatly fit within established labels, Lauv’s willingness to navigate the uncharted territories of his sexuality demonstrates courage and authenticity. His journey is a reminder that self-discovery is a continuous process and that embracing the complexities of one’s identity is a testament to personal growth and empowerment. His bravery deserves applause, just as his music does too.