Madonna Hangs With Beyoncé At Her NYC Concert

Despite Madonna’s recent health scare that led to her hospitalization, the Queen of Pop is still out living her life, and she recently took in a show, but not just any show. In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and mutual admiration, music icons Madonna and Beyoncé recently shared a special moment during the latter’s concert that has fans of both musicians freaking out.

Madonna, accompanied by her daughters Stella, Estere, and Mercy, were in the audience for Beyoncé’s East Rutherford, NJ show (which counts as the New York City market), which is a part of her ongoing Renaissance Tour. The two talents took time to stop in and say hello to the woman of the hour, perhaps before the music began, and it’s not often that so much pop royalty is in one place.

Backstage, the two Grammy-winning powerhouses posed for photographs with their children by their side. In addition to Madonna’s three adopted kids, Bey’s Rumi was there as well. One of her youngest is rarely seen, and that wasn’t missed by some of Beyoncé’s biggest fans. These images, as well as several that Madonna took during her time at the show and afterward, were posted to the star’s Instagram story.

Madonna shared one image of the stage and wrote on it, “Thank You Queen B. for your Magnificent show! My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you!”

Beyoncé reciprocated this appreciation by acknowledging Madonna during her performance. As she performed a remix of her No. 1 hit “Break My Soul,” which interpolates Madonna’s own “Vogue,” Beyoncé referred to her fan as a “Queen,” and that call out resonated with the thousands of fans in attendance.

This encounter marked a significant public appearance for Madonna, who has been keeping a low profile during her recovery from a bacterial infection that led to her ICU stay. The health setback forced her to postpone the first leg of her highly anticipated The Celebration Tour, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on rescheduled American dates. While the details of these rescheduled dates remain undisclosed, Madonna is still planning on traveling the world for the other pre-planned dates, which are slated to begin later this year.