Madonna Keeps Teasing Her Rescheduled Celebration Tour

Madonna is on the brink of launching her highly anticipated Celebration World Tour, and she’s been busy not only preparing for the worldwide jaunt, but also teasing her fans about when they’ll finally get to see her perform live again.

Taking to Instagram, the pop diva posted a series of images that caught the attention of her millions of followers. The snapshots include striking close-up selfies, showcasing her adorned multi-strap boots, and a dazzling tank top emblazoned with the timeless phrase, “Material Girl.” She is standing in what appears to be her home, which is tastefully adorned with books and CDs, though what Madonna has been reading and listening to isn’t clear.

With her signature playfulness, Madonna accompanied the carousel of images with a caption that states, “All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you.”

This is clearly a reference to her The Celebration Tour, which is now slated to begin in October in London. It was initially supposed to begin in America and play throughout the summer, but that didn’t end up happening. The Celebration World Tour holds profound significance for Madonna, as it marks four decades since the release of her debut album. The trek is set to be a celebration (hence the name) of all of her successes, so it will play like a greatest hits show.

Sadly, the tour faced an unfortunate setback due to Madonna’s hospitalization in June, stemming from a serious bacterial infection that demanded immediate medical attention. She reportedly was found on the ground, having collapsed from her illness, but after a few days in the ICU, she was released and sent home.

Displaying her characteristic resilience, Madonna recently took to her Instagram Story to convey her appreciation for the unwavering love of her devoted fans. In her own words: “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks! I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!” She added, simply, “See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!!”

Fans are still waiting to find out when they can see Madonna in America, as all of those dates were canceled. The news of Madonna’s hospitalization, which occurred just before the tour’s original commencement, was shared with the world by her manager, Guy Oseary, via a heartfelt Instagram post. Since then Madonna has been spotted out and about, seemingly doing much better.