Man Breaks Woman’s Nose While Yelling Anti-Gay Slur

An unidentified man groped a woman’s backside on a subway platform in Brooklyn, then broke her nose and called her an anti-gay slur after they boarded the same subway train, according to police.

The incident, which occurred Thursday, August 17, on a Manhattan-bound J-train, is being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, reports the New York Daily News.

According to police, the 22-year-old victim was waiting on the subway platform at the Broadway-Myrtle Avenue stop in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood around 1:15 p.m. when the man groped her.

When both the victim and assailant boarded the train, they began arguing, leading the groper to call her a “fa***t” and repeatedly punch her in the face and body.

The repeated punches to the face broke the woman’s nose.

The attacker exited the train at Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station on the Lower East Side, and the woman transported herself to a nearby hospital for treatment.