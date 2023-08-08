Meet the “Nice Jewish Boys” of the NJB Pageant

“When I attended the pageant for the first time last year,” says Joey Fink, “I was newly back on the East Coast. I was so moved by being in this room with so many other people with similar lived experiences. There was this intersectionality of both Jewish pride and queer pride.”

Fink is one of four contestants in this year’s annual NJB Pageant — formerly known as the “Nice Jewish Boys Pageant” — produced by NJB+ DC, an organization dedicated to providing a social space for the local LGBTQ Jewish community. The pageant, to will be held this Sunday, August 13, is a bright, festive affair, as the contestants vie for the coveted title of “NBJ 2023.”

“I am so excited to embrace that intersectionality,” Fink continues. “To embrace that joy and pride.”

Fellow contestant Micha Feinstein agrees, adding that the pageant is helping open up a broader social world to the 25-year-old D.C. newcomer.

“I’ve been here nine months,” he says, “and I felt like it would be a good way to get myself out there and meet more queer Jews.”

“We stand for inclusivity and diversity,” says NJB pageant co-planner Alejandro Bolívar-Cervoni, who was the runner-up in the 2022 pageant. “We stand for Jewish values of justice and acceptance…. [If] someone is Jewish and queer they have a home with NJB+ DC.”

The pageant is designed to do “three specific things,” says Bolívar-Cervoni.



“It’s a way for us to showcase as a queer Jewish community who we are and what we stand for. The second thing that we do as a pageant is provide an opportunity for our members that participate to express themselves and to showcase their experiences, their values, their identities.

“The third thing that we do is provide a space for members of the DC community, whether they’re LGBTQ+ or not, to come in and just have a fun time.”

This year’s pageant will be held at the Edlavitch DCJCC on 16th Street NW, and will be hosted by local drag phenomenon Vagenesis. A winner will be selected based on both the recommendations of a panel of judges and through audience votes.

Proceeds from the event go to GLOE and Keshet. “GLOE is the local queer Jewish organization in our JCC,” says contestant Avi Alpert, while the Boston-based Keshet works nationwide to “provide support and programming for queer Jewish high school students and youth.”

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who think, ‘Oh, I’m not Jewish or gay, can I attend the pageant?” says Fink. “Everyone’s invited. It’s such a fun time. You don’t have to be Jewish. You don’t have to be LGBTQ+. It’s a time of coming together and just having fun and showcasing our joy and our pride. I hope everyone buys a ticket.”

Metro Weekly spoke to the four contestants about their connection to Judaism, their plans for the pageant, and their, naturally, their favorite Jewish food.

Originally from Baltimore, 25-year-old Micah Feinstein moved to D.C. nine months ago and works at a business resource center that helps under-resourced small business owners remain open and competitive.

What does being Jewish mean to you?

There’s a shared shorthand amongst Jews, even not super observant Jews. I’m always able to find a cultural Jew in a crowd. And I think there’s a shared identity and history with it that’s easy to bond over. It also means an emphasis on family and connection and good food.

What sect of Judaism were you raised in?

I was raised Reform and grew up going to temple Oheb Shalom in Baltimore.

Are you currently more of a religious Jew or a cultural Jew?

Cultural. I still very much identify as Jewish, and I feel like a lot of my social network is through involvement in Jewish activities. As far as being observant ritually, I celebrate the major holidays and I still feel Jewish in my soul. Also, my sister is a rabbi here in D.C. — Rabbi Nora Feinstein at Sixth & I — so I feel like a lot of my Jewish connection is through her. I go to her house for Shabbat dinner and I go to services when she’s leading them.

What’s the relationship between your Jewish identity and your queer identity?

Growing up, I don’t feel like I was ever taught that marriage is specifically between a man and a woman kind of vibes — I feel like Christianity really hammers that one home. But I don’t feel like the reverse was true, either. I don’t think there was a lot of encouragement to be queer or LGBTQ or not straight, but I feel like there was this underlying note of acceptance and progressive ideology in the Reform movement that I was raised with.

What’s the difference between a “nice Jewish boy” and a “naughty Jewish boy”?

Versatility is the spice of life, that’s what they say. I think it’s a fine line. I think we contain duality and multitudes within us. I think for every nice Jewish boy, there’s a bit of naughty there.

What are you going to perform at the pageant?

I’m going to be singing an Amy Winehouse song — though that’s subject to change.

If you win, what will you do with your title?

I feel like I’m not particularly knowledgeable on parts of Judiasum in a lot of ways. And so part of this, too, was me connecting to my Jewish identity. Simultaneously, I have been really connecting to my queer identity this year and being in D.C. has really helped me with self-expression. I can be a representative of both Jews and queer people, and specifically queer Jews.

What’s your favorite Jewish food?

Babka. She is so thick and so delicious. I think there’s a lot of margin for error in babka, whereas with challah or some of the other girls, like the Rugelachs of the world, you can really mess those up. With babka, it’s layers of chocolate and deliciousness on top of each other. It’s very forgiving. For a non-Jewish person, I would describe it as like lasagna but make it with chocolate, layered and croissant-y. And then keep eating it until you’re absolutely stuffed.

How do you really feel about gefilte fish? Be honest.

She’s not for me. I love her for the culture. She’s not in my journey yet. Maybe a slimy textured slab of spam fish could be in my future, but not at the moment.

What was the theme of your Bar Mitzvah?

My bar mitzvah theme was all about sustainability. My invitations were plantable. It was at a nature center and we had “peddle your own smoothies” — there were blenders set on the back of stationary bikes so people could make their own smoothies. Everything was compostable. Thirteen-year-old me was really giving climate defender.

Joey Fink is originally from the Jewish suburbs of Baltimore and has spent time living in Philadelphia and Minneapolis. He plans to move to D.C. in October and currently works as a financial advisor.

What does being Jewish mean to you?

For me, being Jewish is more than following a religion. There’s a cultural aspect of Judaism and so, for me, it’s being culturally Jewish, having a unique identity, participating in the cultural relevancy of Judaism.

What sect of Judaism were you raised in?

I grew up attending a modern Orthodox Jewish Day School, which, for me, wasn’t the most affirming lived experience. At the time, it was a very “don’t ask, don’t tell” type environment when it comes to sexual orientation. Ever since, I’ve been trying to navigate and figure out what sect of Judaism I fit into. And I don’t really have a good answer of where I land.

What’s the relationship between your Jewish identity and your queer identity?

I spent the last four years living in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It’s actually a very gay city — it has a large gay community, but for many of my friends, I was the first or second Jewish person they’d ever met. And so for many, there was a huge unknown and there was a lack of awareness around Jewish culture and about what it means to be Jewish. That for me was this big wakeup call of wanting to find a community where I can really bring in both major parts of my identity into one space. Finding a place — specifically NJB+ — where I can have intersectionality of both my queer identity and my Jewish identity is something I’ve been searching for for years. It’s something that’s very important to me and I’ve finally been able to find that in the D.C. area.

What’s the difference between a “nice Jewish boy” and a “naughty Jewish boy”?

I don’t know if there really is a difference. I think all of us have a little bit of nice and naughty inside of us. I think that nice Jewish boy is who you bring home to meet mom and dad on spring break. And then the naughty one is a little bit of the kick, the little bit of the fire, the one you take to the club at night and have a good time with.

What are you going to perform at the pageant?

I will be singing and playing the guitar. The song is from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with Rachel Bloom. I think it just perfectly showcases or highlights Jewish Pride and [LGBTQ] Pride all in one.

If you win, what will you do with your title?

Solve world peace. [Laughs.] No, I think it would be such an exciting opportunity to continue to bring awareness and highlight the joy that exists between the Jewish identity and the LGBTQ identity, and continue to be a representative of those two spaces and how they merge and intersect together.

What’s your favorite Jewish food?

The first thing that always comes to mind is my grandmother’s brisket that she would make for the High Holidays. It was like, melt in your mouth brisket.

What’s your favorite bagel?

People are going to make fun of me for this one. But it’s honestly the Asiago bagel.

How do you really feel about Gefilte Fish? Be honest.

I’m actually a fan. Do I run to grab the gefilte fish? No. But when it’s served, I will eat it. I really enjoy it.

What was the theme of your Bar Mitzvah?

I grew up riding horses, and so the theme was horses.

Michael Greenberg, 29, is originally from Montgomery County, and has lived in D.C. proper for the last seven years. He works in environmental organizing.

What does being Jewish mean to you?

I think it’s a way of life, a value system, a community, a tradition. It really touches on so many aspects of my life.

What sect of Judaism were you raised in?

Between Conservative and Orthodox groups.

Are you currently more of a religious Jew or a cultural Jew?

I would define it as traditional.

What’s the difference between a “nice Jewish boy” and a “naughty Jewish boy”?

I’ll skip that question. [Laughs.]

What are you going to perform at the pageant?

Comedy.

If you win, what will you do with your title?

Use it to fight for justice.

What’s your favorite Jewish food?

I’m not sure. I’m vegan.

Originally from Miami, Florida, 25-year-old Avi Alpert moved to D.C. two years ago to work in software development.

What does being Jewish mean to you?

To me, it means being a part of a really incredible and meaningful heritage and community. Being a part of an amazing group of people who I can learn from and be supported by.

What sect of Judaism were you raised in?

Modern Orthodox.

What’s the relationship between your Jewish identity and your queer identity?

The relationship has been a journey of ups and downs. Growing up in an Orthodox community, I felt that they were in conflict at times. I also struggled to see visible queer people in my community growing up. So it took me a while to reconcile those two identities. But now I’m really happy to be part of an extremely vibrant, queer Jewish community here in D.C., where there’s a lot of people from similar backgrounds that I’m able to have shared experiences with.

What’s the difference between a “nice Jewish boy” and a “naughty Jewish boy”?

I would say that a nice Jewish boy follows all the rules and doesn’t do anything to upset what’s expected of you. I think a naughty Jewish boy is not really a negative thing. I think it’s someone who is authentic to who they are, even if it kind of goes against society’s expectations. It sometimes can be provocative — but it’s also more fun.

What are you going to perform at the pageant?

What are you going to perform at the pageant?

I have a drag persona. Her name is Aveira. That is a Hebrew word that means sin. I created that persona in order to find a way to imbue my Jewish and queer identities together. I write song parodies that kind of talk about what it was like growing up Orthodox and queer. I make a lot of references to verses of the Torah that are traditionally weaponized against queer people. By reclaiming those and flipping it over on its head and making a joke– looking at it in a more comedic and positive way. So that’s my approach. So my talent is going to be a lip sync. It’s definitely going to be very close to my goal, which is being super queer and super Jewish all at once together in a performance.

If you win, what will you do with your title?

I’ll be a proud representative of our incredible queer Jewish community here in D.C. I am so grateful to our community leaders who have done so much over the years to make NJB+ into what it is today.

What’s your favorite Jewish food?

Matzo Ball soup. The nostalgia reminds me of being back home and my family’s home-cooked food, holiday dinners, Passover — just all those great memories from childhood.

What’s your favorite bagel?

Everything. That’s the only correct answer.

What was the theme of your Bar Mitzvah?

I didn’t have a bar mitzvah party. I just basically had to invite all the boys from my class that I wasn’t friends with to come to my shul for Shabbat services, and there was no theme. But if I were to go back in time and make a party of my dreams, I would say back then, probably around 2010, it would be early Lady Gaga, like Paparazzi. I was obsessed with that.

The NJB 2023 Pageant is Sunday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Admission is $30 (or VIP for $50) with proceeds going to GLOE and Keshet. Visit www.edcjcc.org/programs/gloe to register or purchase tickets.