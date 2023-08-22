‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘All Stars’ Renewed

The iconic world of drag is set to be injected with a new dose of sickening queens once again as MTV and Paramount+ have announced the greenlighting of new seasons for multiple shows in the beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, the cornerstone of the franchise and the OG, is gearing up for its sixteenth season.

The anticipation is heightened by the concurrent return of the spin-off show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, which will air after each new episode of the main series.

Adding to the excitement, the announcement revealed that the greenlighting process also includes a ninth installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

As with its predecessors, the new season will be accompanied by its own companion program, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race universe is currently up for nine Emmy nominations, the most among reality shows at this year’s ceremony.

The franchise has already collected several golden trophies at the biggest awards show on TV, with RuPaul standing out as not only the most-awarded host in reality history, but the winningest Black artist in Emmy history.

He may soon add to his shelf once more.

Paramount’s press release highlighted an impressive milestone: by the time the sixteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race graces screens, the franchise will have been delighting audiences for an impressive 15 years.

That kind of longevity is rarely seen in television, and the fact that it is only becoming increasingly popular is nearly unheard of.

So far, no premiere dates have been unveiled for either RuPaul’s Drag Race or RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Additionally, the roster of contestants set to grace the stages and screens has yet to be revealed, so fans will have plenty to talk about online as they predict who might return for another go at the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars saw Canadian queen Jimbo emerge as the victorious queen, showcasing the global reach and inclusivity of the franchise.