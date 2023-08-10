Trixie Mattel’s ‘Trixie Motel’ is Getting a Second Season

Devoted fans of the charismatic Trixie Mattel and her beloved reality series Trixie Motel have reason to rejoice as the show gears up for an eagerly awaited second season.

In a delightful and somewhat unexpected turn of events, news broke recently that Trixie Mattel and her partner David Silver have signed on to produce a second season of Trixie Motel.

The duo shared the good news with their devoted fanbase via an Instagram post that featured a photograph of the couple and a caption that kept things simple, but got the message across: “And we’re back #TMseason2.”

Last year, drag enthusiasts were treated to an especially pink spectacle as RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Mattel embarked on a new business journey, one which was televised for all to see.

The adventure saw Mattel and her partner David Silver purchase, and completely redesign and renovate, a motel in Palm Springs.

The show originally premiered on Discovery+, but now fans can watch it on Max, as the two streamers are part of a Warner Bros.-Discovery merger that occurred not long ago.

Mattel recently celebrated her motel’s one-year anniversary with a series of parties aimed at bringing even more patrons in.

The drag queen shared the good news on Instagram, promising plenty of fun times to those who booked. Though the idea may have started on TV, the Trixie Motel is a real, working business — one that seems to be doing quite well.

While it’s clear that there will be a second season of Trixie Motel, many questions remain.

The precise locale of this forthcoming venture remains a well-kept secret, leaving fans to speculate. Are the two going to renovate the same motel again? Are they opening a second location, and if so, will it be in Palm Springs?

Details, though tantalizingly sparse, are bound to surface in time. Mattel is always busy with a bevy of projects, including several online series, books, music, and live performances.

Soon, she might not be just the owner of a motel, but perhaps the CEO of a real estate and hospitality empire.