Win Tickets to Chef’s Best Dinner & Auction 2023

Two teachers at a Christian school in Texas were reportedly fired after attending a drag performance at a local restaurant, and one posted about the experience on social media.

Kristi Maris, who worked as a physical education teacher at the First Baptist Academy in Baytown, Texas, for nearly 20 years, claims she was fired after attending a July 13 drag show at Hamburger Mary's restaurant in Houston.

"It was just so fun because they interacted with us," Maris, who attended the show with along with her two adult children and a co-worker, told Houston-based ABC affiliate KTRK. "And they were just fun to look at -- their costumes and the makeup and the hair."