Adele Was Asked If She Wanted To ‘Try’ Being A Lesbian

Sometimes shooting your shot with a celebrity pays off — but not always in the ways one might imagine.

In a recent performance as part of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, the pop superstar received a rather indecent proposal from a fan who wasn’t being shy. Adele, with her characteristic grace and candor, offered a respectful decline along with two compelling reasons, one of which might surprise you.

Adele was engaging with the crowd when a female fan mustered the courage to pop the question, asking if she could enter into wedded bliss with the renowned artist. Without hesitation, Adele replied, “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love.” That comment elicited a chuckle, but it was the subsequent exchange that left the crowd in awe.

Adele reacts to fan saying she wants to marry her: “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight.” pic.twitter.com/icV6g6mJNj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2023

Undeterred, the admirer asked if the Grammy winner wanted to “try” being with a woman. Adele, staying true to herself, responded with a touch of humor and firmness, “No, I don’t want to try, I’m with Rich!” She ended the conversation with the concert attendee by saying, “You’re crazy! Leave me alone!”

Aside from her stated sexuality, Adele actually also gave another reason why she couldn’t be with the woman in the crowd. “And my husband’s here tonight,” the singer commented, referring to her boyfriend Rich Paul.

Since 2021, Adele has been in a relationship with sports agent Paul. Until now, nobody had guessed that the two had tied the knot, but now that the singer herself has used the word “husband” instead of boyfriend, perhaps the two did tie the knot without letting anyone know?

Adele regularly walks out into the crowd during her Las Vegas residency, and her comments have often gone viral. In addition to being one of the most talented singers and songwriters in the world, the superstar is also regarded for her hilarious commentary and her brash and lovable personality.

The Weekends with Adele residency began in November 2022 and runs into this coming November. Adele only performs on weekends, and she does take time off as well.