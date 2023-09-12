Alabama Fans Hurl Racist, Anti-Gay Slurs at Texas Football Players

A man who groped and then beat a transgender woman who was riding the subway so severely that he broke her nose faces multiple hate crime charges in addition to charges of forcible touching, menacing, and assault.

Ian Williams, 22, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, third-degree sexual assault, and forcible touching for allegedly attacking the woman aboard a Manhattan-bound J-train last month.

He also faces charges of menacing as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, and aggravated harassment, a bias-related charge.

According to prosecutors, the 22-year-old victim was waiting on the subway platform at the Broadway-Myrtle Avenue stop in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood around 1:15 p.m. on August 17 when Williams approached her, made a "sexually suggestive gesture" with his fingers, and groped her backside.