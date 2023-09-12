Alabama Fans Hurl Racist, Anti-Gay Slurs at Texas Football Players

A video circulating on social media appeared to show Alabama Crimson Tide football fans yelling racist slurs and anti-gay taunts at players from the University of Texas during the latter school’s 34-24 upset win over Alabama on Saturday.
The video, which was posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, showed fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, shouting anti-gay slurs and telling players for the Texas Longhorns to “go back to the projects” and calling them “fucking f****ts” while they celebrated their team’s victory, as first reported by the Alabama Media Group.
According to Fox News, the taunts and slurs appeared to be directed primarily toward a group of Black University of Texas football players that included defensive backs X’Avion Brice, Jelani McDonald and B.J. Allen Jr., and running back Quintrevion Wisner.
Brice and McDonald were dancing and Allen was posing as the team wrapped up the final moments of the game, while Wisner is seen looking over toward the fans yelling the insults at the group.
Wisner’s mother, Angie, wrote a post about the verbal abuse directed towards the Texas players, and claimed that Alabama fans threw objects at the parents of Texas players during the game.
“The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you Son! But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace,” Angie Wisner tweeted.
The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you Son! But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace https://t.co/4Jt89sycKt
“People making it about what was said definitely not! Whether racist or homophobic, I was demonstrating the disrespect because what the parents in the stand went through was definitely Disrespectful and Disgraceful! All those boys are on a full scholarship at a wonderful school!”
April Finkley, the mother of Texas pass-rusher Justice Finkley, who hails from Alabama, also recounted, in a tweet since deleted, being harassed by Alabama fans, reports the sports website Bleacher Report.
“This win hits different for me. I’m from AL. BHam is my City. I know T-Town like the back of my hand. Our game day experience included being harassed because our son is a ‘traitor,’ and having beer cans thrown at our section,” Finkley wrote. “So I stand on this energy right here.”
A spokesman for the University of Alabama condemned the unruly behavior.
“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night. To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values,” the representative said in a statement. “We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others.
“Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site,” the spokesperson continued. “Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events.”
Saturday’s game was the first time Texas won a road game over a top-five team since 2005, and the first time it had beaten perennial powerhouse Alabama since 1982, according to Fox News.
Following the game, Texas, which had previously been ranked No. 11 in the nation prior to the game, jumped to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Alabama — which had been ranked No. 3 — fell to No. 10 in the rankings.
