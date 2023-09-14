Anitta Calls Out Bi Erasure In New Interview

Anitta, the Brazilian singer and international Latin-pop sensation, has opened up about her bisexuality once more and addressed the issue of bi erasure, which she apparently faces regularly.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the artist, who came out as bisexual during her 2018 Netflix docuseries Go Anitta, shared her experiences and thoughts on her sexuality. She addressed the misconception that she’s a “fake bi” person because she hasn’t been in a long-term relationship with a woman, at least not publicly.

Anitta pointed out that her romantic relationships with men have also been short-lived, lasting no more than three months. This candid admission highlights that the duration of relationships should not be used to judge or question someone’s sexual orientation. If the musician says she’s attracted to both men and women, than the conversation should stop there.

The Grammy-nominated artist explained that she decided to publicly reveal her bisexuality because of the criticism and taboos surrounding the topic in Brazil. In the interview, she recalled instances where her security team had to intervene to have photos of her kissing a girl taken by fans deleted. At the time, there were concerns that such images could negatively impact her career, perhaps even keeping her from landing important brand deals.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place earlier this week, Anitta graced the stage to deliver an electrifying medley of some of her latest tracks, including “Used to Be,” “Funk Rave,” “Casi Casi,” and “Grip.”

Anitta also walked away a winner once again, as she clinched the Best Latin VMA for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the Brazilian superstar triumphed with “Envolver,” and this year, she secured the coveted prize for her song “Funk Rave.”