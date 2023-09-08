Cher Drops a Very Gay Cover for Her Christmas Album

Cher has been pretty quiet musically for a few years, but now it seems she’s getting ready to return to her first love. The singer is already teasing her next project, which may sound like it’s decidedly anti-Cher, but she’s making it her own, because of course she is.

The iconic diva of pop has gifted her fans with an exciting teaser for her very first Christmas album, aptly titled just Christmas. The superstar took to social media to offer a sneak peek of the set, sharing the album’s enchanting cover art. In the captivating image, Cher is donned in a crisp white shirt and bedazzled blue jeans, surrounded by oversized Christmas ball ornaments that exude holiday cheer.

The whole thing is exceedingly campy, and it’s perfect for her. Just above the image, Cher posed the question to her devoted followers, “Are you spending Christmas with me? #cherchristmas.”

Cher has been taking about an upcoming Christmas album for some time, but until now, it didn’t seem real. Many artists will mention projects they’re working on that never materialize, and that seems highly likely to happen when it comes to Cher. Thankfully, it looks like this holiday collection is going to see the light of day, as a photoshoot for its cover has already been arranged!

During a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Cher couldn’t contain her enthusiasm for the upcoming album, which she promises will be a holiday treat like no other. “I really am proud of this,” Cher remarked with a smile during her chat. “It’s a Cher Christmas album. It’s not your traditional, run-of-the-mill Christmas album.”

Teasing her fans further, Cher hinted at exciting collaborations with some well-known figures, although she chose to keep their identities under wraps for now. “I’m really, really excited because there’s millions of people on it,” she commented about Christmas. “I’ve never had duets,” Cher revealed, adding, “I’ve never had guest artists on any of my previous records. This was a last-minute decision, but they’re all truly special.”

Cher has also dropped a few very short audio teasers that hint at what Christmas might sound like. The snippets sound a lot like her smash hit “Believe,” and at least one track on the album might share a similar name as well, according to her social media posts.

So far, Christmas doesn’t have a release date, but at this point, it seems like it must be coming sometime this fall. It would be exceedingly odd for Cher to share the album’s cover and tease it in this manner and then hold onto the project for more than a year.

Christmas will mark Cher’s first new album in five years…if it comes out in 2023, that is. Her last collection came in 2018, when she unveiled Dancing Queen, her first set of covers of ABBA’s biggest hits. She has since promised a second installment is coming, but so far, more details surrounding that project have yet to surface.