Darren Hayes Files for Divorce From His Husband

Darren Hayes, known as a beloved solo musician and previously as the lead singer of the iconic ’90s pop band Savage Garden, and his husband Richard Cullen have decided to end their marriage.

The musician and his soon-to-be-ex-husband have called it quits after 17 years together. Hayes is the one who officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles, according to documents reportedly obtained by TMZ.

The news of their upcoming divorce doesn’t come as a complete surprise, as the two announced their separation in May. Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter shared the news of their split in a now-deleted Instagram post. The musician stated, “After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has gently and beautifully come to rest.”

He continued the caption on Instagram, providing further context for their decision: “In honor of this realization, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives.”

The singer was also forthright in addressing any potential rumors or speculations, stating, “Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever — no, there’s no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party.”Hayes assured fans that their friendship remained intact, saying, “We are still best friends. We always will be.”

Hayes and Cullen first tied the knot in 2005. The two artists later reaffirmed their commitment to each other with a second marriage ceremony in 2013 after same-sex marriage became legal in the United States.

As a solo musician, Hayes has released five albums, including last year’s comeback set, Homosexual. He made a name for himself as one-half of Savage Garden, who charted a pair of top 10 albums and several major global hits back in the late ’90s, including “I Want You,” “I Knew I Loved You” and perhaps most memorably, “Truly Madly Deeply.”