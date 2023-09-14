Demi Lovato’s ‘Cool For The Summer’ Is About A Famous Woman

Demi Lovato has been open about her sexuality for years, though how she identifies has changed. While she hasn’t been shy about using specific terms and labels, she is currently remaining coy about one relationship in her past, one which inspired one of her biggest hit singles.

In a candid and revealing conversation on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Lovato shared the untold story behind her 2015 smash, “Cool for the Summer.” The 31-year-old artist opened up about the inspiration behind the song and its connection to a past relationship, which she had never mentioned before.

During the interview with the famed radio host, Lovato disclosed that “Cool for the Summer” was inspired by a romantic relationship she had with another woman. This isn’t entirely shocking, but what has people chatting is that Lovato confirmed that the tune is actually about a famous female of some kind.

Lovato chose not to divulge any specific details about the individual in question, so as not to potentially out her or uncover their relationship, which until now has been private.

When pressed by Stern about whether she would ever reveal the identity of the person or share the song’s inspiration with them, Lovato declined, citing her current relationship with fellow musician Jutes. The Grammy-nominated singer explained, “I’m in a relationship now, and I feel like that would be inappropriate.”

Stern concurred, acknowledging the sensitivity of the situation, but also expressed curiosity about the backstory of “Cool for the Summer,” and he’s not the only one. Lovato further clarified that the woman who inspired the charting track is likely unaware that she played any role in the single.

For Lovato, songwriting is a deeply personal and expressive form of art, and sometimes, she chooses to leave the meaning and inspiration behind her songs to interpretation. She is not alone in this, as many songwriters, especially those who reach a large audience, don’t always dive too deeply into the meanings of their tracks, at least not publicly.

Lovato is currently busy promoting her upcoming album, Revamped. The set sees her re-recording some of her most popular songs, such as “Cool for the Summer,” a hard rock anthems instead of the pop-centric sounds they were to begin with.