Diana Ross Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé

In a spectacular end to the third and final show of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour residency at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, fans were treated to an unforgettable moment as legendary singer Diana Ross made a surprise appearance to celebrate the headliner’s 42nd birthday.

Speculation had been rife regarding a surprise throughout the day of the concert, but the excitement turned to sheer astonishment when Ross graced the stage in Inglewood, California.

Rumors are rumors, but when a legend like Diana Ross shows up, everyone is thrilled — even if they were expecting her to show up.

The iconic 79-year-old songstress delighted the 60,000-strong audience by performing her timeless hit, “Love Hangover,” which clearly influenced Beyoncé as she made her disco-leaning album Renaissance.

The Grammy-nominated singer then delivered a heartwarming rendition of “Happy Birthday,” leading the entire crowd in the tune.

“I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday,” Diana Ross proclaimed, to which Beyoncé mouthed, “I love you.”

Beyoncé was visibly moved throughout the performances. But who wouldn’t be? The superstar then shared a heartfelt embrace with Ross, with tears of gratitude filling her eyes.

“Thank you so much,” Beyoncé said to Ross, expressing her gratitude for her time. “You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross!”

The emotional exchange continued as Beyoncé acknowledged Ross’s profound influence on her career. She told the crowd, “There would be no me without you.” She then said to her icon, “Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and grace. Thank you for opening doors for me.”

In a touching gesture, Ross replied with a beaming smile, “You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, so I wanted to sing it to you.” Beyoncé had performed the timeless cut for Ross in 2019 when the Motown legend celebrated her 75th birthday.

In another part of her concert, Beyoncé shared her feelings with the audience, saying, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all.”

She continued, “I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music, which then heals all of you.”

The words resonated with the crowd, encapsulating the profound connection between the artist and her devoted fans on this momentous occasion.

Beyoncé has a few dates left on her Renaissance World Tour before it’s finished. After wrapping three nights in Los Angeles, she’s headed to Vancouver, and Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle, and her hometown of Houston before the trek is done for good.