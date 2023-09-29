Dua Lipa’s New Movie ‘Argylle’ Drops Its First Trailer

Dua Lipa has already conquered the music world, with chart-topping smash singles and several Grammys to her credit. Now, she is quickly working on becoming a movie star as well…and music features prominently into her move.

Next year, Lipa will co-star in the highly-anticipated spy thriller Argylle. The movie was announced many months ago, and now, nearly half a year before the film is set to be released, the first trailer for the project has dropped, and it seems like it’s set to be a high-octane, exciting affair.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, who is perhaps best known for helming other action flicks like Kick-Ass and several films in both the X-Men and King’s Men franchises, Argylle features an ensemble cast featuring Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Adriana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and, of course, Lipa.

Argylle was written by Jason Fuchs, and based on the upcoming book by Elly Conway in her first published work. The movie focuses on a renowned spy novelist (played by Howard) whose imaginative book plots become valuable assets for a real super-spy agency, including the enigmatic Argylle, portrayed by Cavill.

The film is set to hit theaters on February 2, 2024. After it plays in traditional venues, the movie will head right to Apple TV+. According to Deadline, Apple spent nearly $200 million on the movie back in August 2021, with the hopes of turning it into a franchise of its own.

One of the most exciting aspects of Argylle is that Lipa will not only act in the film but also contribute her talents as a musician. She is set to write and perform original music for the movie, though so far, no more details were share regarding how many songs, what they may be called or sound like, or when they’ll arrive.

This isn’t the first time Lipa has ventured into the world of cinema. She made her acting debut in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, where she played a mermaid. Additionally, her musical contribution to the film, “Dance The Night,” became a chart-topping hit, propelling the soundtrack to the top of the charts as well.