Fall Arts Preview 2023: Pop, Rock, Folk, Blues, Jazz Music

A handful or so of the very biggest LGBTQ names on the pop music scene will make their way to D.C. this fall to perform for local fans. The all-star lineup includes two nights of Janelle Monae and one of the Brothers Osbourne at the Anthem, plus Rufus Wainwright at The Birchmere, Todrick Hall at Warner, and Tegan and Sara and boygenius at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The lesbian Quin twins and the queer supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will both visit Merriweather next weekend as part of this year’s All Things Go festival, another one in which women account for more than half the lineup, and there’s clear queer appeal on tap, as well.

Obviously, All Things Go is not your typical festival — and that’s a big reason for its success. D.C. will also play host to another music festival this fall, as the first stop on the LoveLoud tour, a three-city mini festival raising awareness and funds for LGBTQ causes.

If you’re looking for a new queer artist to get behind, you could do worse than to look to the fall lineups at Comet Ping Pong and Songbyrd, as both venues have a notable number of promising LGBTQ artists to consider. Three acts we’d recommend checking out first are Chappell Roan at the 9:30 Club, Lauren Sanderson at the Black Cat, and Rosie Tucker at Comet Ping Pong.

The fall docket also presents concerts by two preeminent gay divas, Madonna and Patti LaBelle. But one of the most unexpected listings on offer the entire season pertains to one particular band listing at Blues Alley, where you’ll find the name of a popular local politician among the featured musicians.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

877-435-9849

www.930.com

Christian French — Opening sets from Ben Kessler and Lisa Heller (9/23)

— Opening sets from Ben Kessler and Lisa Heller (9/23) Low Cut Connie (9/23)

(9/23) Movements — With three opening acts Mannequin Pussy, Softcult, and Heart to Gold (9/26)

— With three opening acts Mannequin Pussy, Softcult, and Heart to Gold (9/26) Neon Trees — The Favorite Daze Tour with this gay-fronted Utah-based indie-glam-rock/dance band (9/27)

— The Favorite Daze Tour with this gay-fronted Utah-based indie-glam-rock/dance band (9/27) The 8th Annual Law Rocks — Legal professionals aren’t quitting their day jobs, they’re just moonlighting as rock stars to raise money for a charitable cause that since 2015 has raised over $615,000 for local nonprofits (9/28)

— Legal professionals aren’t quitting their day jobs, they’re just moonlighting as rock stars to raise money for a charitable cause that since 2015 has raised over $615,000 for local nonprofits (9/28) Raye (9/29)

(9/29) KennyHoopla — The Raised by Wolves Tour, with support from Groupthink (9/30)

— The Raised by Wolves Tour, with support from Groupthink (9/30) Slowdive — Drab Majesty opens (9/30)

— Drab Majesty opens (9/30) IDK (10/1)

Explosions in the Sky — Two nights of The End Tour, the first night featuring an opening set by Glom, the second The Experience Band (10/3-4)

— Two nights of The End Tour, the first night featuring an opening set by Glom, the second The Experience Band (10/3-4) Benny Sings (10/5)

(10/5) Sun Room (10/6)

(10/6) The Aces — This queer act is out on the I’ve Loved You For So Long World Tour, and, in partnership with Sound Mind Live, $1 per ticket goes to support “future free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country” (10/7)

— This queer act is out on the I’ve Loved You For So Long World Tour, and, in partnership with Sound Mind Live, $1 per ticket goes to support “future free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country” (10/7) Maisie Peters — A sold-out show on The Good Witch Comes to North America tour with support from Grace Enger (10/9)

— A sold-out show on The Good Witch Comes to North America tour with support from Grace Enger (10/9) George Clanton — U Street Music Hall co-presents this show with support from Frost Children and Death’s Dynamic Shroud (10/11)

— U Street Music Hall co-presents this show with support from Frost Children and Death’s Dynamic Shroud (10/11) Chromeo — Funk Yourself Tour by this fun and funky L.A. dance-pop duo (10/12)

— Funk Yourself Tour by this fun and funky L.A. dance-pop duo (10/12) Kings Kaleidoscope (10/13)

(10/13) Little Dragon (10/13)

(10/13) Melt (10/14)

(10/14) Disco Lines — The Good Good Tour presented by U Street Music Hall (10/14)

— The Good Good Tour presented by U Street Music Hall (10/14) Maude Latour — Twin Flame Tour with Devon Again (10/15)

— Twin Flame Tour with Devon Again (10/15) Jessie Ware — That! Feels Good! Live show from the hip British indie-dance diva (10/16)

— That! Feels Good! Live show from the hip British indie-dance diva (10/16) Faye Webster (10/17-18)

(10/17-18) Del Water Gap — The I Miss You Already Tour (10/19)

— The I Miss You Already Tour (10/19) Hiss Golden Messenger (10/20)

(10/20) Chappell Roan — The up-and-coming queer “dark pop with ballad undertones” singer tours in advance of the delayed release of her debut album. Each night, $1 per ticket goes to the organizatoin For The Gworls, which helps Black trans folk pay for rent, gender-affirming surgeries, doctor visits, and travel assistance (10/20-21)

— The up-and-coming queer “dark pop with ballad undertones” singer tours in advance of the delayed release of her debut album. Each night, $1 per ticket goes to the organizatoin For The Gworls, which helps Black trans folk pay for rent, gender-affirming surgeries, doctor visits, and travel assistance (10/20-21) The Brook & The Bluff (10/21)

(10/21) The Darkness — Permission to Land 20 Tour (10/22)

— Permission to Land 20 Tour (10/22) Kings of Convenience — The hip, indie soft-rock Norwegians return for An Evening with… (10/25)

— The hip, indie soft-rock Norwegians return for An Evening with… (10/25) The Cat Empire — All Good presents Where The Angels Fall Tour with opener High Fade (10/26)

— All Good presents Where The Angels Fall Tour with opener High Fade (10/26) Slayyyter (10/27)

(10/27) The California Honeydrops (10/29)

(10/29) Jessie Murph (10/31-11/1)

(10/31-11/1) Moon Taxi — All Good presents this folk/rock act with The Stews (11/2)

— All Good presents this folk/rock act with The Stews (11/2) JMSN (11/3)

(11/3) The Japanese House (11/4)

(11/4) Petey (11/5)

(11/5) Dope Lemon (11/7)

(11/7) Wild Nothing (11/9)

(11/9) Shane Smith and the Saints — Angel White and Calder Allen serve as opening acts (11/10)

— Angel White and Calder Allen serve as opening acts (11/10) Roosevelt — U Street Music Hall presents this indie-dance-pop artist, on tour with Kenzo Cregan (11/10)

— U Street Music Hall presents this indie-dance-pop artist, on tour with Kenzo Cregan (11/10) Nightly — Wear Your Heart Out Tour with support from Knox and Young Rising Sons (11/11)

— Wear Your Heart Out Tour with support from Knox and Young Rising Sons (11/11) Lukas Nelson + POTR (11/12)

(11/12) Shakey Graves (11/13)

(11/13) Deer Tick — Abby Hamilton supports (11/14)

— Abby Hamilton supports (11/14) Kasabian (11/15)

(11/15) Peter McPoland (11/17)

(11/17) Mipso (11/17)

(11/17) Leisure (11/18)

(11/18) Hot Mulligan — With three opening acts, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad (11/19)

— With three opening acts, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad (11/19) Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (11/21)

(11/21) White Ford Bronco — DC’s All ’90s Band offers a Black Friday release (11/24)

— DC’s All ’90s Band offers a Black Friday release (11/24) Beach Fossils (11/25)

(11/25) Manic Focus & Boogie T.Rio — Steez Promo presents the Manic Daze/Boogie Nights Tour with opener Marvel Years (11/25)

— Steez Promo presents the Manic Daze/Boogie Nights Tour with opener Marvel Years (11/25) Shallou — In Touch: The Tour, presented by U Street Music Hall (11/28)

— In Touch: The Tour, presented by U Street Music Hall (11/28) Pussy Riot — The thorn in Putin’s side long before his war in Ukraine, the Russian feminist rabble-rousing rockers return for a Riot Days early show with support from Pinkshift (12/2)

— The thorn in Putin’s side long before his war in Ukraine, the Russian feminist rabble-rousing rockers return for a Riot Days early show with support from Pinkshift (12/2) Level Up — Seance Tour with Automhate and Beastboi, presented by Steez Promo (12/2)

— Seance Tour with Automhate and Beastboi, presented by Steez Promo (12/2) Gus Dapperton (12/4)

(12/4) Stephen Sanchez (12/7-8)

(12/7-8) Interpol — Neo-new wave/alt-rock by New York headliners with support from Sweeping Promises the first night, Water From Your Eyes the second, and Via Mardot the last (12/16)

THE ALDEN THEATRE

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.mcleancenter.org

Buckets ‘N Boards — A hilarious, high-energy, and interactive percussion show with tap dancing, comedy, body percussion, beatboxing, and more from Gareth Server and Matt Livingston (9/23, McLean Central Park Gazebo, 1468 Dolley Madison Blvd.)

— A hilarious, high-energy, and interactive percussion show with tap dancing, comedy, body percussion, beatboxing, and more from Gareth Server and Matt Livingston (9/23, McLean Central Park Gazebo, 1468 Dolley Madison Blvd.) Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley — Two Grammy Award- and Country Music Award-nominees as the songwriters of hits for country stars Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, and Kenny Rogers offer an evening of music and stories (10/21)

— Two Grammy Award- and Country Music Award-nominees as the songwriters of hits for country stars Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, and Kenny Rogers offer an evening of music and stories (10/21) A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney — Pianist Sean Mason, the music director of the five-piece house band of the Smithsonian-affiliated National Jazz Museum in Harlem, leads the band and two singers/storytellers in an evening offering jazz renditions of iconic Disney songs (11/4)

— Pianist Sean Mason, the music director of the five-piece house band of the Smithsonian-affiliated National Jazz Museum in Harlem, leads the band and two singers/storytellers in an evening offering jazz renditions of iconic Disney songs (11/4) It’s a Jazzy Christmas — Comedian Quincy Carr hosts a night of entertainment with a parade of jazz artists, including saxophonist Lil’ Maceo, gospel violinist Eric Taylor, percussionist MZ Drummer, trumpeter Isaac Byrd, Jr., and more (12/9)

— Comedian Quincy Carr hosts a night of entertainment with a parade of jazz artists, including saxophonist Lil’ Maceo, gospel violinist Eric Taylor, percussionist MZ Drummer, trumpeter Isaac Byrd, Jr., and more (12/9) Beau Soir Ensemble — McLean-based harp, flute, and viola trio returns by popular demand as part of the McLean Community Center’s Chamber Music Series (12/10)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.ampbystrathmore.com

Leyla McCalla — This bilingual multi-instrumentalist is known for her work with the Grammy-winning Black string band the Carolina Chocolate Drops as well as her solo output paying homage to her Haitian heritage and adopted hometown of New Orleans (9/22)

— This bilingual multi-instrumentalist is known for her work with the Grammy-winning Black string band the Carolina Chocolate Drops as well as her solo output paying homage to her Haitian heritage and adopted hometown of New Orleans (9/22) Christie Dashiell — A dexterous and versatile multi-genre vocalist and composer who is also a Strathmore Artist-in-Residence alum (9/28)

— A dexterous and versatile multi-genre vocalist and composer who is also a Strathmore Artist-in-Residence alum (9/28) Tablao Flamenco — The power and passion of Spain’s leading cultural dance and music style as performed by an ensemble of internationally acclaimed flamenco artists (10/1)

— The power and passion of Spain’s leading cultural dance and music style as performed by an ensemble of internationally acclaimed flamenco artists (10/1) Hamilton de Holanda — A recurring guest performer with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra as well as the Dave Matthews Band and Bela Fleck, this innovative Brazilian bandolinist offers a night dedicated to his own music and established signature sound (10/1)

Vanessa Collier — A former member of Joe Louis Walker’s band, now a solo blues artist whose voice has been compared to “a young Bonnie Raitt” (10/8)

— A former member of Joe Louis Walker’s band, now a solo blues artist whose voice has been compared to “a young Bonnie Raitt” (10/8) Coco Montoya — A prominent figure in contemporary blues who captivates audiences with his soulful vocals and blistering guitar playing (10/13)

— A prominent figure in contemporary blues who captivates audiences with his soulful vocals and blistering guitar playing (10/13) Hawktail + Väsen — Years in the making, this collaboration between two indie bluegrass and folk acts, starting with the younger Nashville-based trio that has drawn much inspiration from the more established Swedish folk duo (10/26)

— Years in the making, this collaboration between two indie bluegrass and folk acts, starting with the younger Nashville-based trio that has drawn much inspiration from the more established Swedish folk duo (10/26) Mark G. Meadows & James Fernando: Two Pianos — Two Strathmore Artist-in-Residence alumni pair up for another fall concert showcasing their skillful improvisation and exciting dual-piano arrangements (10/27)

— Two Strathmore Artist-in-Residence alumni pair up for another fall concert showcasing their skillful improvisation and exciting dual-piano arrangements (10/27) Harold Lopez-Nussa — A recent exile from Cuba to France, this pianist and composer performs in support of his newest release, Timba a la Americana, accompanied by a tight-knit band including harmonica virtuoso Grégoire Maret, bassist Luques Curtis, and Harold’s brother, Ruy Adrián López-Nussa on drums (11/9)

A recent exile from Cuba to France, this pianist and composer performs in support of his newest release, Timba a la Americana, accompanied by a tight-knit band including harmonica virtuoso Grégoire Maret, bassist Luques Curtis, and Harold’s brother, Ruy Adrián López-Nussa on drums (11/9) Connor Holdridge (11/11, Bloom at Good Hope)

(11/11, Bloom at Good Hope) BSO Music Box (11/10)

(11/10) Fresh Air: Class of 2024 Preview Concert — The slate of six up-and-coming musicians selected as 2024 Strathmore Artists In Residence take the stage with AIR mentors Marcus Johnson, Leigh Pilzer, and Tom Teasley, plus advisor Cathy Fink (11/14)

— The slate of six up-and-coming musicians selected as 2024 Strathmore Artists In Residence take the stage with AIR mentors Marcus Johnson, Leigh Pilzer, and Tom Teasley, plus advisor Cathy Fink (11/14) Stephane Wrembel’s Django New Orleans — The prolific contemporary jazz guitarist performs with his New York-based band in support of his latest album, which combines the timeless sounds of New Orleans with the music of his native France (11/17)

— The prolific contemporary jazz guitarist performs with his New York-based band in support of his latest album, which combines the timeless sounds of New Orleans with the music of his native France (11/17) Kevin Burt & Big Medicine — The Midwestern blues artist, crowned the winner of the 2018 Memphis International Blues Challenge (11/19)

— The Midwestern blues artist, crowned the winner of the 2018 Memphis International Blues Challenge (11/19) Martin Sexton — A fiercely independent artist who has inspired a newer generation of musicians with his soulful vocals, intricate guitar work, and emotional storytelling (11/30)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW.

www.theanthemdc.com

Turnpike Troubadours — Lucero and Reckless Kelly open (9/23)

— Lucero and Reckless Kelly open (9/23) Janelle Monae — The queer Black diva returns to the Anthem for two nights of the Age of Pleasure Tour with support from Jidenna, Flyana Boss, and Nana Kwabena (9/24-25)

— The queer Black diva returns to the Anthem for two nights of the Age of Pleasure Tour with support from Jidenna, Flyana Boss, and Nana Kwabena (9/24-25) Hozier — Two nights of the Unreal Unearth Tour 2023 with Madison Cunningham, visit the Official Lyte Exchange to request tickets to either sold-out show (9/26-27)

— Two nights of the Unreal Unearth Tour 2023 with Madison Cunningham, visit the Official Lyte Exchange to request tickets to either sold-out show (9/26-27) Jungle (9/28)

(9/28) Ashnikko — Audrey Nuna opens (9/29)

— Audrey Nuna opens (9/29) Zhu — Live Nation Presents a stop on The Grace Tour 2023 (9/30)

— Live Nation Presents a stop on The Grace Tour 2023 (9/30) The Midnight (10/9)

(10/9) Kim Petras — Feed The Beast World Tour, presented by Live Nation (10/12)

— Feed The Beast World Tour, presented by Live Nation (10/12) Gregory Alan Isakov w/Lucius (10/13)

(10/13) Brothers Osborne w/Fancy Hagood — The gay-fronted star country duo from Maryland, with an opening set by the queer countrified pop act whose original alias was Who Is Fancy? (10/14)

— The gay-fronted star country duo from Maryland, with an opening set by the queer countrified pop act whose original alias was Who Is Fancy? (10/14) Daniel Caesar (10/15)

(10/15) LoveLoud DC — The fifth iteration of this LGBTQ-supporting annual festival in Salt Lake City expands to become a three-city mini-tour, with the addition of Austin and D.C. It launches in D.C. with headline sets by Lindsey Stirling and Victoria Monet, and additional performances by David Archuleta, Allison Russell, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, the incredible LGBTQ ally who founded LoveLoud in 2017. Local drag queens and LGBTQ artists and activists are also expected at this festival, proceeds of which benefit LGBTQ charities (10/17)

— The fifth iteration of this LGBTQ-supporting annual festival in Salt Lake City expands to become a three-city mini-tour, with the addition of Austin and D.C. It launches in D.C. with headline sets by Lindsey Stirling and Victoria Monet, and additional performances by David Archuleta, Allison Russell, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, the incredible LGBTQ ally who founded LoveLoud in 2017. Local drag queens and LGBTQ artists and activists are also expected at this festival, proceeds of which benefit LGBTQ charities (10/17) Morrissey — Celebrating 40 years in the business (10/18)

— Celebrating 40 years in the business (10/18) Thundercat — In Yo Girl’s City Tour 2023 (10/19)

— In Yo Girl’s City Tour 2023 (10/19) Dark Star Orchestra — All Good Presents another night with popular and obsessively detailed Grateful Dead cover band (10/21)

— All Good Presents another night with popular and obsessively detailed Grateful Dead cover band (10/21) Reneé Rapp — Snow Hard Feelings Tour with Alexander 23, Towa Bird (10/27)

— Snow Hard Feelings Tour with Alexander 23, Towa Bird (10/27) Lady A — A concert two years in the making, on the star country trio’s Request Line Tour, with support from Dave Barnes (10/28)

— A concert two years in the making, on the star country trio’s Request Line Tour, with support from Dave Barnes (10/28) Kesha w/Jake Wesley Rogers — The queer artist returns to the Anthem, this time on The Gag Order Tour and with support from upstart queer dance-pop artist (10/29)

— The queer artist returns to the Anthem, this time on The Gag Order Tour and with support from upstart queer dance-pop artist (10/29) Nathaniel Rateliff (11/03)

(11/03) Tinashe & Shygirl (11/5)

(11/5) LP — Power-piped lesbian rocker returns, now on the Love Lines Tour (11/7)

— Power-piped lesbian rocker returns, now on the Love Lines Tour (11/7) 6LACK — Since I Have A Lover Tour presented by Live Nation with openers Quin and Jordan Ward (11/8)

— Since I Have A Lover Tour presented by Live Nation with openers Quin and Jordan Ward (11/8) NEEDTOBREATHE — An opening set by another contemporary Christian-tinged band, Judah & the Lion (11/10)

— An opening set by another contemporary Christian-tinged band, Judah & the Lion (11/10) Teddy Swims (11/16)

(11/16) Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — Another Grateful Dead cover band, and another All Good Presents show (11/18)

— Another Grateful Dead cover band, and another All Good Presents show (11/18) Lil Uzi Vert (11/21)

(11/21) Liz Phair — The ’90s alt-rock hitmaker on the Guyville Tour with Blondshell supporting (11/25)

— The ’90s alt-rock hitmaker on the Guyville Tour with Blondshell supporting (11/25) Ice Nine Kills & In This Moment — Kiss of Death Tour with opening sets from Avatar and New Years Day (11/28)

THE ATLANTIS

2047 9th St. NW

202-579-9950

www.theatlantis.com

D.C.’s newest venue has been a hot ticket ever since it opened last May, with most shows selling out well in advance given its intimate maximum capacity of 400. But ticket holders who find they are unable to go can resell their tickets at the same price they paid via each show’s page on Ticketmaster, so fans know to continually check in the days and hours leading up to the date. Those show dates not sold out as of press time are marked with an asterisk.

Bastille — The British “Pompeii” lads cozy up with only 400 lucky fans in their Atlantis debut (9/21)

— The British “Pompeii” lads cozy up with only 400 lucky fans in their Atlantis debut (9/21) Matt and Kim (9/22)

(9/22) Maggie Rogers (9/29)

(9/29) The Fleshtones (9/30)

(9/30) Andy Frasco & the U.N. (10/1)

(10/1) Futurebirds (10/2)

(10/2) G Flip (10/3)

(10/3) Durand Jones (10/4)

(10/4) Field Medic — Olivia Barton opens (10/5*)

— Olivia Barton opens (10/5*) Bob Mould — A “solo electric” show, with support from his longtime bandmate and bassist Jason Narducy (10/6)

— A “solo electric” show, with support from his longtime bandmate and bassist Jason Narducy (10/6) Miya Folick — Babebee opens for this lesbian Japanese-American indie-folk/pop act (10/7*)

— Babebee opens for this lesbian Japanese-American indie-folk/pop act (10/7*) Drop Nineteens — You’ll have to drop more than $19 dollars, but $30 tickets are still available (10/10*)

— You’ll have to drop more than $19 dollars, but $30 tickets are still available (10/10*) Cian Ducrot — Braden Bales opens (10/11)

— Braden Bales opens (10/11) SunSquabi — K+Lab opens this All Good Presents show (10/12*)

— K+Lab opens this All Good Presents show (10/12*) Kate Bollinger — With support from Sam Burton (10/13*)

— With support from Sam Burton (10/13*) Generationals — With an opening set by mmeadows (10/14)

— With an opening set by mmeadows (10/14) Courtney Barnett — The hipster-favorite indie-rock lesbian from Down Under (10/15)

— The hipster-favorite indie-rock lesbian from Down Under (10/15) Neil Frances — “First Night Sold Out! Second Night Added!” Second Night, Now Same as the First! (10/17)

— “First Night Sold Out! Second Night Added!” Second Night, Now Same as the First! (10/17) Krooked Kings — If you wanna catch opener Early Eyes, you gotta get there, well, you know (10/19*)

— If you wanna catch opener Early Eyes, you gotta get there, well, you know (10/19*) Cris Jacobs Quartet — The appealing indie-rocker from Baltimore makes his Atlantis debut with a new ensemble, and an All Good Presents show (10/20*)

— The appealing indie-rocker from Baltimore makes his Atlantis debut with a new ensemble, and an All Good Presents show (10/20*) Bahamas — One day, two officially sold-out shows from this “lyrically wry” Canadian alt-rock act. A “limited number of free tickets” will be available F.C./F.S. the day-of the earlier matinee show, albeit limited only to anyone over age 65 or under 12 and willing to wait in line (10/21)

— One day, two officially sold-out shows from this “lyrically wry” Canadian alt-rock act. A “limited number of free tickets” will be available F.C./F.S. the day-of the earlier matinee show, albeit limited only to anyone over age 65 or under 12 and willing to wait in line (10/21) Saint Levant (10/23*)

(10/23*) Small Black — “10 Years of Limits of Desire,” with support from Geographer and Claire George (10/24*)

— “10 Years of Limits of Desire,” with support from Geographer and Claire George (10/24*) Houndmouth — One Night, Two Night, Three Night (and No More) Tour (10/26-28)

— One Night, Two Night, Three Night (and No More) Tour (10/26-28) Vagabon — Nourished by Time provides support (10/29*)

— Nourished by Time provides support (10/29*) The Kiffness (10/30*)

(10/30*) Quicksand — 30th Anniversary of Slip, with support from Glitterer (11/1)

— 30th Anniversary of Slip, with support from Glitterer (11/1) Ritt Momney — Inquiring minds wanna know: What inspired the name? Are you jolitical punkies, too? With an opening set by girlpuppy (11/2*)

— Inquiring minds wanna know: What inspired the name? Are you jolitical punkies, too? With an opening set by girlpuppy (11/2*) Games We Play — With support from Jutes and Ultra Q (11/3*)

— With support from Jutes and Ultra Q (11/3*) Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Oink times seven, you porkers (11/4*)

— Oink times seven, you porkers (11/4*) Blü Eyes — Avery Lynch opens (11/5*)

— Avery Lynch opens (11/5*) Jack Kays (11/7*)

(11/7*) Geese (11/8)

(11/8) Alan Palomo — “Alan Palomo Tours A World of Hassle,” with support from Glove (11/9*)

— “Alan Palomo Tours A World of Hassle,” with support from Glove (11/9*) modernlove. — lovewithnocapsnospacefullstop, with an opening set by Yoste (11/10*)

— lovewithnocapsnospacefullstop, with an opening set by Yoste (11/10*) Nation of Language (11/11)

(11/11) Drama — A just-announced date from this hip Chicago dance/soul duo featured on several hit Gorgon City tracks (11/13*)

— A just-announced date from this hip Chicago dance/soul duo featured on several hit Gorgon City tracks (11/13*) Say Sue Me — Who’s Sue?!? Sue Me? I Sue You! And just like that, I’m hungry for sashimi. Thanks, you Korean surfrockers! (11/14*) * JP Cooper (11/16*)

— Who’s Sue?!? Sue Me? I Sue You! And just like that, I’m hungry for sashimi. Thanks, you Korean surfrockers! (11/14*) * (11/16*) Wyatt Flores (11/17)

(11/17) Couch (11/18*)

(11/18*) Boy Named Banjo — The boy’s name is Barton, actually, and he and his Nashville-based bluegrass/rock quintet perform on the Dusk ‘Til Dawn Tour with opener Brother Elsey (11/19*)

— The boy’s name is Barton, actually, and he and his Nashville-based bluegrass/rock quintet perform on the Dusk ‘Til Dawn Tour with opener Brother Elsey (11/19*) Butcher Brown (11/25*)

(11/25*) The Moss — Opening set by future.exboyfriend, and $1 per ticket goes to Urban Forestry Action Fund (11/29*)

— Opening set by future.exboyfriend, and $1 per ticket goes to Urban Forestry Action Fund (11/29*) Oso Oso (11/30*)

(11/30*) Doom Flamingo (12/1*)

(12/1*) milk. (12/2*)

(12/2*) SUSTO — Charleston indie-rock band with Cuban roots (12/3*)

— Charleston indie-rock band with Cuban roots (12/3*) LaMP — A largely instrumental co-op trio from Vermont’s Phish country comprised of Russ Lawton on drums, Scott Metzger of Joe Rosso’s Almost Dead on guitar, and organist/key Ray Paczkowski on keys/organ (12/6*)

— A largely instrumental co-op trio from Vermont’s Phish country comprised of Russ Lawton on drums, Scott Metzger of Joe Rosso’s Almost Dead on guitar, and organist/key Ray Paczkowski on keys/organ (12/6*) Sungazer — All Good Presents a show with support from SIRINTIP (12/8*)

— All Good Presents a show with support from SIRINTIP (12/8*) Illiterate Light — Not to be confused with a reading light; Easy Honey supports (12/9*)

— Not to be confused with a reading light; Easy Honey supports (12/9*) William Basinski — U Street Music Hall presents the gay experimental electronic composer and sound artist (12/13*)

— U Street Music Hall presents the gay experimental electronic composer and sound artist (12/13*) Karina Rykman (12/14*)

(12/14*) The Crystal Casino Band (12/16)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.atlasarts.org

Sing Out: GMCW Open Mic Night — Once a month, the Atlas becomes a piano bar and an open mic night presented by GMCW and featuring a pianist willing to play whatever you’d like to sing, provided you have the proper sheet music for it. If not, “a few boxes of sheet music will be available for anyone to use” (11/8, 12/13)

— Once a month, the Atlas becomes a piano bar and an open mic night presented by GMCW and featuring a pianist willing to play whatever you’d like to sing, provided you have the proper sheet music for it. If not, “a few boxes of sheet music will be available for anyone to use” (11/8, 12/13) Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra — Named after the former U Street jazz club where it was launched by saxophonist and co-director Brad Linde, this 17-piece big band regroups from time to time for special events and performances, including the popular holiday show “A Bohemian Christmas 2023,” featuring festive tunes by Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn, Shorty Rogers, Thad Jones, and Stan Kenton, among others (12/4)

— Named after the former U Street jazz club where it was launched by saxophonist and co-director Brad Linde, this 17-piece big band regroups from time to time for special events and performances, including the popular holiday show “A Bohemian Christmas 2023,” featuring festive tunes by Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn, Shorty Rogers, Thad Jones, and Stan Kenton, among others (12/4) Reverb in Concert — An all-male six-piece African-American a cappella group from D.C., performing gospel, soul, and pop tunes, and at this December show, “songs that celebrate joy, love, peace, harmony, togetherness, hope, and community” (12/10)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

Andy Summers of The Police (10/13)

(10/13) Magpie — A 50th Anniversary Celebration featuring Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino with special guests bassist Charlie Pilzer and guitarist Rolly Brown (10/14)

— A 50th Anniversary Celebration featuring Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino with special guests bassist Charlie Pilzer and guitarist Rolly Brown (10/14) Pablo Cruise and Jim Messina — Oasis in the Sun Tour (10/20-21)

— Oasis in the Sun Tour (10/20-21) Sam Bush (10/22)

(10/22) Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (10/25-26)

(10/25-26) The New York Arabic Orchestra — Presented in partnership with the Middle East Institute and Abu Dhabi Festival (10/27)

— Presented in partnership with the Middle East Institute and Abu Dhabi Festival (10/27) Red Baraat (10/28)

(10/28) Madison McFerrin (10/29)

(10/29) Kathy Mattea (11/8-9)

(11/8-9) säje (11/10)

(11/10) The Fixx (11/15)

(11/15) Newmyer Flyer — Local musicians team up to recreate and play through classic albums, this performance focused on Van Morrison’s Moondance and Bruce Springsteen’s The Wild the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle (11/25)

— Local musicians team up to recreate and play through classic albums, this performance focused on Van Morrison’s Moondance and Bruce Springsteen’s The Wild the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle (11/25) The Lone Bellow — It’s (Still) Alright 10-Year Anniversary Tour with Stephen Wilson Jr. (11/26-27)

It’s (Still) Alright 10-Year Anniversary Tour with Stephen Wilson Jr. (11/26-27) Joan Osborne (11/29-30)

(11/29-30) Darren Criss — “A Very Darren Christmas” (12/2-3)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

40 Fingers (9/23)

(9/23) Yächtley Crëw — “Playing all your favorite soft rock hits from the late ’70s and early ’90s” (9/28)

— “Playing all your favorite soft rock hits from the late ’70s and early ’90s” (9/28) The Whispers (9/29-30)

(9/29-30) Marshall Crenshaw w/Rachael Sage — 40th Anniversary Tour with an opening set from veteran bisexual folk artist (10/1)

— 40th Anniversary Tour with an opening set from veteran bisexual folk artist (10/1) Jake Shimabukuro (10/2)

(10/2) The Lil Smokies & Town Mountain (10/3)

(10/3) Eric Hutchinson — A stop on the 15th Anniversary Tour, in which Hutchinson and his band play through the album sounds like this in its entirety (10/4)

— A stop on the 15th Anniversary Tour, in which Hutchinson and his band play through the album sounds like this in its entirety (10/4) Edwin McCain (Band) — Danielle Howle opens (10/5)

— Danielle Howle opens (10/5) Marcus Johnson (10/6)

(10/6) The Bacon Brothers — Cindy Alexander supports Kevin and Michael all three nights, but tickets only remain for the last one, a Monday (10/7-9)

— Cindy Alexander supports Kevin and Michael all three nights, but tickets only remain for the last one, a Monday (10/7-9) Eric Benet (10/11)

(10/11) Jeffrey Osborne (10/13-14)

(10/13-14) Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (10/15)

(10/15) Chris Knight (Band) (10/17)

(10/17) Rodney Crowell — The Chicago Sessions Tour with special guests Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (10/18)

— The Chicago Sessions Tour with special guests Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (10/18) Phil Vassar — With Martin & Kelly (10/20)

— With Martin & Kelly (10/20) The Secret Sisters (10/22)

(10/22) Gene Noble — Feel A Way Pt. 2 Tour with Diamond Pynk (10/23)

— Feel A Way Pt. 2 Tour with Diamond Pynk (10/23) The Zombies — Different Game: North American Tour (10/24)

— Different Game: North American Tour (10/24) Euge Groove (10/25)

(10/25) Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin — The longtime friends and music legends trade off playing each other songs in an intimate acoustic set (10/26-28)

— The longtime friends and music legends trade off playing each other songs in an intimate acoustic set (10/26-28) Tom Paxton — With The DonJuans and John McCutcheon (10/29)

— With The DonJuans and John McCutcheon (10/29) Tower of Power — Fall Tour 2023: Celebrating 55 Years (11/1)

— Fall Tour 2023: Celebrating 55 Years (11/1) Gaelic Storm (11/2)

(11/2) The Steeldrivers (11/3)

(11/3) Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene — The band’s original lead singer returns to the fold (11/4)

— The band’s original lead singer returns to the fold (11/4) All-Star Purple Party Tribute to Prince — Edward “Junie” Henderson stars as the Purple One for a night that also includes a “Special Guest Tribute to Morris Day” (11/5)

— Edward “Junie” Henderson stars as the Purple One for a night that also includes a “Special Guest Tribute to Morris Day” (11/5) Damien Escobar (11/7)

(11/7) Boney James (11/8)

(11/8) Chris Isaak — It’s Almost Christmas Tour (11/9)

— It’s Almost Christmas Tour (11/9) Sheila E. (11/10)

(11/10) Charles Esten — So inspired was he playing country hunk Deacon Claybourne on the ABC/CMT drama Nashville all six seasons, this versatile actor essentially decided to give it a go in real life. Delayed a few years due to the pandemic, Esten tours in support of debut singles “One Good Move” and “Love Ain’t Pretty” and in advance of his debut studio album, due in January, with this stop a homecoming for the Alexandria native (11/11)

— So inspired was he playing country hunk Deacon Claybourne on the ABC/CMT drama Nashville all six seasons, this versatile actor essentially decided to give it a go in real life. Delayed a few years due to the pandemic, Esten tours in support of debut singles “One Good Move” and “Love Ain’t Pretty” and in advance of his debut studio album, due in January, with this stop a homecoming for the Alexandria native (11/11) Jonathan Butler (11/12)

(11/12) Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (11/13)

(11/13) Keiko Matsui — Touring in support of new album Euphoria (11/14)

— Touring in support of new album Euphoria (11/14) David Sanborn Jazz Quartet (11/15)

(11/15) Rufus Wainwright — An intimate concert — over dinner, should you choose — from the gay troubadour (11/16)

— An intimate concert — over dinner, should you choose — from the gay troubadour (11/16) Marc Roberge — The co-founder of O.A.R. tours with special guest Stephen Kellogg (11/19)

— The co-founder of O.A.R. tours with special guest Stephen Kellogg (11/19) The Seldom Scene & Dry Branch Fire Squad (11/24)

(11/24) The Manhattans feat. Gerald Alston (11/25)

(11/25) Musiq Soulchild (11/27-28)

(11/27-28) Three Dog Night (11/29)

(11/29) A Peter White Christmas — A “20th Anniversary” show with Mindi Abai & Vincent Ingala (11/30)

— A “20th Anniversary” show with Mindi Abai & Vincent Ingala (11/30) Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — Life in the Past Lane Tour (12/1)

— Life in the Past Lane Tour (12/1) Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (12/2)

(12/2) Tab Benoit & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (12/4)

(12/4) Rosanne Cash — ReInventing The Wheel (12/5)

— ReInventing The Wheel (12/5) Squirrel Nut Zippers — Holiday Caravan Tour 2023 (12/6)

— Holiday Caravan Tour 2023 (12/6) Over The Rhine — An Acoustic Christmas (12/7)

— An Acoustic Christmas (12/7) Chris Botti (12/8-9)

(12/8-9) Girl Named Tom — One More Christmas Tour (12/11)

— One More Christmas Tour (12/11) Karla Bonoff & Livingston Taylor — Home for the Holidays: A Musical Gift for the Season” (12/12)

— Home for the Holidays: A Musical Gift for the Season” (12/12) Jon McLaughlin — 2023 Holiday Tour (12/13)

— 2023 Holiday Tour (12/13) Carbon Leaf (12/14-15)

(12/14-15) Pieces of a Dream (12/16)

(12/16) Luther Re-Lives — Holiday Concert featuring William “Smooth” Wardlaw (12/17)

— Holiday Concert featuring William “Smooth” Wardlaw (12/17) A Very Maysa Christmas (12/23)

(12/23) Hank Williams Tribute — The 26th annual Birchmere tribute show to the late country music legend in his centennial year, with tribute performances from Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Daryl Davis, Jake Blount, Robin & Linda Williams, Patrick McAvinue, and Alex Lacquement (12/29)

— The 26th annual Birchmere tribute show to the late country music legend in his centennial year, with tribute performances from Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Daryl Davis, Jake Blount, Robin & Linda Williams, Patrick McAvinue, and Alex Lacquement (12/29) Bela Dona Band (12/30)

(12/30) The Seldom Scene & the Porch Delights — A special double-bill New Year’s Eve show (12/31)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

Lauren Sanderson — The gay artist from Indiana known for an inspirational and personal mix of pop, hip-hop, and R&B tours in support of her second album Death of a Fantasy, Poutyface and Cody Benjamin open (9/22)

— The gay artist from Indiana known for an inspirational and personal mix of pop, hip-hop, and R&B tours in support of her second album Death of a Fantasy, Poutyface and Cody Benjamin open (9/22) Cold Cave (9/23)

(9/23) Bully (9/24)

(9/24) Frankie & The Witch Fingers (9/25)

(9/25) Scientist (9/26)

(9/26) Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds — With opening sets from Bed Maker and Teen Mortgage (9/27)

— With opening sets from Bed Maker and Teen Mortgage (9/27) The Lemon Twigs — Joanna Sternerg supports (9/28)

— Joanna Sternerg supports (9/28) Monophonics (9/29)

(9/29) Twin Tribes — Harsh Symmetry and Night Sins open for this duo of “dark melodic sounds, synthesizers, lyrics about the undead, the occult, and parallel universes” (9/30)

— Harsh Symmetry and Night Sins open for this duo of “dark melodic sounds, synthesizers, lyrics about the undead, the occult, and parallel universes” (9/30) Murphy’s Law, The Rumjacks, The Bar Stool Preachers — DC9 co-presents this show with special guests Grade 2 (10/1)

— DC9 co-presents this show with special guests Grade 2 (10/1) Ambar Lucid — opening sets from MJ Nebreda and Ethan Uno (10/2)

— opening sets from MJ Nebreda and Ethan Uno (10/2) Everything Everything — Pierre Kwenders opens for this British punk group (10/4)

— Pierre Kwenders opens for this British punk group (10/4) Shawn James (10/5)

(10/5) Gum (10/7)

(10/7) Massie — An EP release for this group fka Grady (10/13)

— An EP release for this group fka Grady (10/13) French 79 — Terror Jr. opens (10/14)

— Terror Jr. opens (10/14) Pile — Support from Cor de Lux and Spring Silver (10/17)

— Support from Cor de Lux and Spring Silver (10/17) Speedy Ortiz — Baths and Sensor Ghost support (10/18)

— Baths and Sensor Ghost support (10/18) Yeule (10/19)

(10/19) Frenship (10/20)

(10/20) Dessa — Arthur Moon opens (10/21)

— Arthur Moon opens (10/21) Hojean — Opening set from Jereena Montemayor (10/29)

— Opening set from Jereena Montemayor (10/29) Free Throw, Prince Daddy & the Hyena — Two headliners, two openers, Charmer and Saturdays At Your Place (11/1)

— Two headliners, two openers, Charmer and Saturdays At Your Place (11/1) Yumi Zouma (11/3)

(11/3) Mo Lowda & The Humble (11/4)

(11/4) Tortoise (11/5)

(11/5) A. Savage — A stands for Andrew, as in Andrew Savage, the lead singer of New York-based indie-punk band Parquet Courts (11/9)

— A stands for Andrew, as in Andrew Savage, the lead singer of New York-based indie-punk band Parquet Courts (11/9) Codeine (11/10)

(11/10) Atarashii Gakko! (11/11)

(11/11) Citizen — Narrow Head and Modern Color open (11/17)

— Narrow Head and Modern Color open (11/17) New Wet Kojak (12/3)

(12/3) Scream, Soulside (12/7)

(12/7) The Slackers — With three supporting acts, Mustard Plug, The Freecoasters, and Stop The Presses (12/14)

— With three supporting acts, Mustard Plug, The Freecoasters, and Stop The Presses (12/14) Black Eyes (12/15)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-337-4141

www.bluesalley.com

Gerald Albright (9/21-24)

(9/21-24) U.S. Army Blues feat. Hilario Duran — A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with special guest the Cuban-Canadian pianist and composer (9/25)

— A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with special guest the Cuban-Canadian pianist and composer (9/25) Tim Armacost Quintet — A tour to celebrate the new recording The Inevitable Note from the quintet, which features the Grammy-winning Armacost as well as Joe Locke, Jim Ridl, Kenny Davis, and Rudy Royston (9/26)

— A tour to celebrate the new recording The Inevitable Note from the quintet, which features the Grammy-winning Armacost as well as Joe Locke, Jim Ridl, Kenny Davis, and Rudy Royston (9/26) Fran Vielma Jazz Orchestra — A cast of musicians from the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast perform original compositions by its namesake, a renowned Venezuelan-born percussionist/composer/educator, as well as works by other contemporary Pan-American jazz artists (9/27)

— A cast of musicians from the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast perform original compositions by its namesake, a renowned Venezuelan-born percussionist/composer/educator, as well as works by other contemporary Pan-American jazz artists (9/27) Oz Noy/Jimmy Haslip/Dennis Chambers — A trio led by Noy, a New York-based virtuoso guitarist originally from Israel (9/28-29)

— A trio led by Noy, a New York-based virtuoso guitarist originally from Israel (9/28-29) Tuck & Patti (9/30-10/1)

(9/30-10/1) The Joshua Espinoza Trio — This popular East Coast jazz group celebrates the release of new album Songs from Yesterday, including the single “And So It Goes,” which reached the Top 40 on Spotify’s Global Jazz Charts (10/2)

— This popular East Coast jazz group celebrates the release of new album Songs from Yesterday, including the single “And So It Goes,” which reached the Top 40 on Spotify’s Global Jazz Charts (10/2) The CarrKeys Quintet — This jazz ensemble, headed up by saxophonist Paul Carr and Marshall Keys and also featuring Allyn Johnson, Michael Bowie, and Quincy Phillips (10/3)

— This jazz ensemble, headed up by saxophonist Paul Carr and Marshall Keys and also featuring Allyn Johnson, Michael Bowie, and Quincy Phillips (10/3) John Lee and Rogério Souza — This “Brazilian Guitar Summit” is rooted in a new collaboration between the 7-string master Brazilian guitarist Souza and D.C.-based electric guitarist Lee, who, along with special guests, will play through some of the Brazilian classics enhanced with North American electric guitar stylings (10/4)

— This “Brazilian Guitar Summit” is rooted in a new collaboration between the 7-string master Brazilian guitarist Souza and D.C.-based electric guitarist Lee, who, along with special guests, will play through some of the Brazilian classics enhanced with North American electric guitar stylings (10/4) Gonzalo Rubalcaba — A multi-Grammy-winning Cuban-American pianist and composer, who was discovered by Dizzy Gillespie nearly four decades ago and more recently was heralded as one of the great pianists of the 20th century by Piano & Keyboard Magazine (10/5-6)

— A multi-Grammy-winning Cuban-American pianist and composer, who was discovered by Dizzy Gillespie nearly four decades ago and more recently was heralded as one of the great pianists of the 20th century by Piano & Keyboard Magazine (10/5-6) Michel Camilo (10/7-8)

(10/7-8) QuinTango — A quintet led by Grammy-nominated composer and bandoneon player Emmanuel Trifilio, who is joined by bassist/vocalist Ali Cook, pianist/vocalist Julie Huang Tucker, and violinists Regino Madrid and Joan Singer, the latter of whom founded the D.C.-based tango ensemble and also serves as resident storyteller and emcee (10/9)

— A quintet led by Grammy-nominated composer and bandoneon player Emmanuel Trifilio, who is joined by bassist/vocalist Ali Cook, pianist/vocalist Julie Huang Tucker, and violinists Regino Madrid and Joan Singer, the latter of whom founded the D.C.-based tango ensemble and also serves as resident storyteller and emcee (10/9) Paul Carr Quartet — Jazz vocalist Roberta Gambarini joins this quartet, whose namesake has been dubbed “the Real Jazz Whisperer,” as special guest for a “captivating journey through the rich and vibrant sounds of jazz” (10/10)

— Jazz vocalist Roberta Gambarini joins this quartet, whose namesake has been dubbed “the Real Jazz Whisperer,” as special guest for a “captivating journey through the rich and vibrant sounds of jazz” (10/10) Darden Purcell Group feat. Joe Locke — Led by a D.C.-based jazz vocalist, this ensemble celebrates Purcell’s debut release on Origin Records, Love’s Got Me in a Lazy Mood, which puts a contemporary sheen on sounds of the ’60s, in a concert featuring jazz vibraphonist Locke as special guest (10/11)

— Led by a D.C.-based jazz vocalist, this ensemble celebrates Purcell’s debut release on Origin Records, Love’s Got Me in a Lazy Mood, which puts a contemporary sheen on sounds of the ’60s, in a concert featuring jazz vibraphonist Locke as special guest (10/11) Frank Vignola’s Birdland Guitar Band — A collective of top jazz artists, who perform at New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club every Wednesday night, venture down to show off their chops (10/12)

— A collective of top jazz artists, who perform at New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club every Wednesday night, venture down to show off their chops (10/12) Bill Charlap Trio — One of the world’s premiere jazz pianists (10/13-14)

— One of the world’s premiere jazz pianists (10/13-14) Dara Star Tucker — A jazz and roots singer-songwriter who’s developed growing notoriety as a social media commentator, and that also factors into a recently released self-titled album (10/15)

— A jazz and roots singer-songwriter who’s developed growing notoriety as a social media commentator, and that also factors into a recently released self-titled album (10/15) Simona De Rosa (10/16)

(10/16) Paul Carr feat. Wycliffe Gordon — Acclaimed trombonist and jazz revivalist performs with the seasoned tenor saxophonist for “a night that promises to be a celebration of jazz tradition and innovation” (10/17)

— Acclaimed trombonist and jazz revivalist performs with the seasoned tenor saxophonist for “a night that promises to be a celebration of jazz tradition and innovation” (10/17) Ashley Scott (10/18)

(10/18) Spencer Day — Jazz-infused pop singer-songwriter tours in support of Broadway By Day, a 2022 release containing renditions of Broadway classics alongside original genre-blurring compositions and arrangements (10/19)

— Jazz-infused pop singer-songwriter tours in support of Broadway By Day, a 2022 release containing renditions of Broadway classics alongside original genre-blurring compositions and arrangements (10/19) Lindsey Webster — Young contemporary jazz artist with a honey-toned voice, enviable range, and uniquely identifiable sound is further bolstered by songs that carry potent messages of love, self-care, and self-awareness; Webster tours accompanied by her pianist husband Keith Slattery to promote her latest album Love Inside, (10/20-21)

— Young contemporary jazz artist with a honey-toned voice, enviable range, and uniquely identifiable sound is further bolstered by songs that carry potent messages of love, self-care, and self-awareness; Webster tours accompanied by her pianist husband Keith Slattery to promote her latest album Love Inside, (10/20-21) BOOMscat — Asha Santee and Jennifer Patience Rowe comprise this D.C.-based, R&B-steeped “Peace & Body Roll Duo” (10/22)

— Asha Santee and Jennifer Patience Rowe comprise this D.C.-based, R&B-steeped “Peace & Body Roll Duo” (10/22) Eric Felten — The acclaimed D.C.-based trombonist and bandleader drops by to perform the music of the Maynard Ferguson Big Band (10/23)

— The acclaimed D.C.-based trombonist and bandleader drops by to perform the music of the Maynard Ferguson Big Band (10/23) Paul Carr (10/24)

(10/24) Claudia Acuna (10/25)

(10/25) Russell Malone — One of the signature guitar players of his generation, known for work with his quartet and trio, his participation in Ron Carter’s Golden Striker Trio, and his contributions as a producer for Sonny Rollins and Dianne Reeves (10/28-29)

— One of the signature guitar players of his generation, known for work with his quartet and trio, his participation in Ron Carter’s Golden Striker Trio, and his contributions as a producer for Sonny Rollins and Dianne Reeves (10/28-29) Eric Scott — Dubbing his style “modern throwback soul,” the D.C.-based Scott has won 18 Wammie Awards over the course of his career. He’ll perform at Blues Alley with his band of area musicians, including Deanna Bogart (10/30)

— Dubbing his style “modern throwback soul,” the D.C.-based Scott has won 18 Wammie Awards over the course of his career. He’ll perform at Blues Alley with his band of area musicians, including Deanna Bogart (10/30) Antoine Roney Trio (11/1)

(11/1) Najee — An innovator of the urban contemporary smooth jazz movement, or what is generally referred to as contemporary jazz (11/2-5)

— An innovator of the urban contemporary smooth jazz movement, or what is generally referred to as contemporary jazz (11/2-5) The Muneer Nasser Quintet — D.C.-area ensemble is billed as “Memphis blues-inflected jazz with a dash of New York fire and D.C. flavor” (11/6)

— D.C.-area ensemble is billed as “Memphis blues-inflected jazz with a dash of New York fire and D.C. flavor” (11/6) Stanley Jordan Duo — Bookending the weekend shows, when Jordan performs with Kevin Eubanks, are two shows on Thursday, Nov. 9, and two shows on Sunday, Nov. 12, all featuring Gordan on solo guitar no accompaniment (11/9-12)

— Bookending the weekend shows, when Jordan performs with Kevin Eubanks, are two shows on Thursday, Nov. 9, and two shows on Sunday, Nov. 12, all featuring Gordan on solo guitar no accompaniment (11/9-12) Alon Nechustan Quartet — Ensemble offers what is billed as a soulful program of music inspired by the voices of ordinary people around the globe who make extraordinary decisions (11/13)

— Ensemble offers what is billed as a soulful program of music inspired by the voices of ordinary people around the globe who make extraordinary decisions (11/13) Joey Alexander (11/17-18)

(11/17-18) Loston Harris — Touring to promote Swingfully Yours, the fifth release from this vocalist and pianist extraordinaire, a master of the Great American Songbook who serves as the lead pianist and accompanist at New York’s acclaimed jazz venue The Carlyle (11/19)

— Touring to promote Swingfully Yours, the fifth release from this vocalist and pianist extraordinaire, a master of the Great American Songbook who serves as the lead pianist and accompanist at New York’s acclaimed jazz venue The Carlyle (11/19) Tony Addison Sextet (11/20)

(11/20) Alex Bugnon (11/24-26)

(11/24-26) Dave Kline Band feat. Senator Tim Kaine — The junior senator from Virginia can play a mean harmonica, not to mention sing. He’ll prove his mettle in a performance with the veteran D.C.-based electric fiddle player as the last show of Kline’s 2023 Blues Alley residency. Lynn Veronneau and Ken Aris of VERONNEAU join as special guests (11/28)

— The junior senator from Virginia can play a mean harmonica, not to mention sing. He’ll prove his mettle in a performance with the veteran D.C.-based electric fiddle player as the last show of Kline’s 2023 Blues Alley residency. Lynn Veronneau and Ken Aris of VERONNEAU join as special guests (11/28) Paul Carr w/Mid-Atlantic Jazz Orchestra — Bobby Watson and Vanessa Rubin are featured artists with the jazz orchestra and for this special performance with “the jazz whisperer” (11/29)

— Bobby Watson and Vanessa Rubin are featured artists with the jazz orchestra and for this special performance with “the jazz whisperer” (11/29) Jane Monheit (11/30-12/3)

(11/30-12/3) Blues Alley Youth Orchestra (12/4)

(12/4) Wes Watkins & Got My Own Sound — “A Holiday Celebration” (12/6)

— “A Holiday Celebration” (12/6) The John Pizzarelli Trio — The world-renowned jazz guitarist and singer and leading interpreter of the Great American Songbook offers the holiday-themed show “‘Tis the Season Again” (12/8-10)

— The world-renowned jazz guitarist and singer and leading interpreter of the Great American Songbook offers the holiday-themed show “‘Tis the Season Again” (12/8-10) Redd Brothers Christmas (12/11)

(12/11) A Veronneau Christmas (12/12)

(12/12) Lori Williams — “Home for the Holidays”s (12/16-17)

— “Home for the Holidays”s (12/16-17) Korinn Walfall — Holiday Show (12/18)

— Holiday Show (12/18) Phaze II — Holiday Show (12/21)

— Holiday Show (12/21) Langston Hughes II — “Not So Silent Night” (12/22-23)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

www.capitalonearena.com

Jonas Brothers — Two nights, more than two months apart (9/23, 12/3)

— Two nights, more than two months apart (9/23, 12/3) Wu-Tang Clan & Nas — N.Y. State of Mind Tour (9/26)

— N.Y. State of Mind Tour (9/26) Marco Antonio Solis — A rare stadium tour north of the border for the established Mexican music star, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (9/29)

— A rare stadium tour north of the border for the established Mexican music star, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (9/29) Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin — A triple bill of veritable crossover Latin-pop kings (10/14)

— A triple bill of veritable crossover Latin-pop kings (10/14) LL Cool J (10/15)

(10/15) Maluma — Don Juan World Tour (10/19)

— Don Juan World Tour (10/19) Luis Miguel (10/20)

(10/20) Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fuguees (10/21)

(10/21) Kirk Franklin (10/22)

(10/22) Depeche Mode — The return of the moody electronic pop/rock pioneers (10/23)

— The return of the moody electronic pop/rock pioneers (10/23) Joji — Pandemonium: Fall North American Tour (11/1)

— Pandemonium: Fall North American Tour (11/1) Romeo Santos (11/5)

(11/5) Rod Wave — Nostalgia Tour (11/12)

— Nostalgia Tour (11/12) Doja Cat — The Scarlet Tour (11/27)

— The Scarlet Tour (11/27) Wizkid — More Love, Less Ego Tour (11/30)

— More Love, Less Ego Tour (11/30) Trans-Siberian Orchestra — The Ghosts of Christmas Eve (12/14)

— The Ghosts of Christmas Eve (12/14) Madonna — Celebrating the fact that the postponed Celebration Tour is finally drawing near (12/18-19)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Rd.

Tysons, Va.

703-343-7651

www.capitalonehall.com

Evil Woman: The American Electric Light Orchestra — ELO tribute band (9/22)

— ELO tribute band (9/22) Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular (9/29)

(9/29) Grupo Frontera — El Comienzo Tour 2023 (10/1, Main Theater)

— El Comienzo Tour 2023 (10/1, Main Theater) tripleS — “[Authentic] LOVElution” (10/3, Main Theater)

— “[Authentic] LOVElution” (10/3, Main Theater) Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (10/6, Main Theater)

(10/6, Main Theater) Pat McGee Band — Joined by John Popper of Blues Traveler in a benefit for We Rock Cancer (10/14, Main Theater)

— Joined by John Popper of Blues Traveler in a benefit for We Rock Cancer (10/14, Main Theater) Lucinda Williams and Her Band — “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets Tour” (10/24, Main Theater)

— “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets Tour” (10/24, Main Theater) Celtic Thunder — Odyssey (11/9, Main Theater)

— Odyssey (11/9, Main Theater) Joanne Shaw Taylor (11/25)

(11/25) Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith — Christmas Live in Concert (12/4)

— Christmas Live in Concert (12/4) Allman Betts Family Revival (12/5, Main Theater)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

www.cometpingpong.com

American Television — D.C.-based pop-punk band will celebrate the release of their new record Scars, at a show also featuring the melodic punk group The Iron Roses performing what they characterize as “high-energy anthems for the excluded, unheard, and unseen” (9/23)

— D.C.-based pop-punk band will celebrate the release of their new record Scars, at a show also featuring the melodic punk group The Iron Roses performing what they characterize as “high-energy anthems for the excluded, unheard, and unseen” (9/23) Woods — Anna St. Louis also performs (9/26)

— Anna St. Louis also performs (9/26) French Cassettes — This San Francisco-based harmony-driven power-pop quartet tours in support of new album Rolodex, and will share the stage this evening with D.C.’s Moozy (9/27)

— This San Francisco-based harmony-driven power-pop quartet tours in support of new album Rolodex, and will share the stage this evening with D.C.’s Moozy (9/27) Bandalos Chinos — Also performing is Estereomance (9/29)

— Also performing is Estereomance (9/29) Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage (10/6)

(10/6) Pretty Bitter — This D.C. act will share the bill with Anita Velveeta from Minneapolis and Crush Fund from Brooklyn (10/7)

— This D.C. act will share the bill with Anita Velveeta from Minneapolis and Crush Fund from Brooklyn (10/7) Off With Their Heads — High-speed melodic rock band from Minneapolis will be joined with Seattle’s Dead Bars (10/11)

— High-speed melodic rock band from Minneapolis will be joined with Seattle’s Dead Bars (10/11) Sonder Bombs, The Ophelias — A self-funded, self-released, self-made band from Cleveland will share the stage with what started in Ohio as an all-girl quartet, but these days, the Cincinnati-born Ophelias are split between the Buckeye State and the Big Apple and count at least one nonbinary-identified member and a transgender one as well, their now-male-identifying drummer. Knope from Fairfax will also perform (10/13)

— A self-funded, self-released, self-made band from Cleveland will share the stage with what started in Ohio as an all-girl quartet, but these days, the Cincinnati-born Ophelias are split between the Buckeye State and the Big Apple and count at least one nonbinary-identified member and a transgender one as well, their now-male-identifying drummer. Knope from Fairfax will also perform (10/13) Local News Legend, Sister Wife Sex Strike, and Trash Boat & the Ambush — A triple-bill show with a performance by a band from Harrisburg, Penn., another from Seattle, and the third from D.C. (10/18)

— A triple-bill show with a performance by a band from Harrisburg, Penn., another from Seattle, and the third from D.C. (10/18) Camping in Alaska — Also performing is Michael Cera Palin and Riley! (10/19)

— Also performing is Michael Cera Palin and Riley! (10/19) Messa, Maggot Heart — “Scarlet Doom” is how the Italian band Messa describes its sound, shaped by members’ “extreme diversity” in musical background — from prog to punk, Black metal to dark ambient and jazz. They’ll be joined by a Berlin-based trio known for having a “crossover noise rock/hard rock sound and punk ethos” (10/20)

— “Scarlet Doom” is how the Italian band Messa describes its sound, shaped by members’ “extreme diversity” in musical background — from prog to punk, Black metal to dark ambient and jazz. They’ll be joined by a Berlin-based trio known for having a “crossover noise rock/hard rock sound and punk ethos” (10/20) JER, S.M.N., Free Kick, and Omnigone — A veritable mini-festival, this program features an artist from Gainsville, Fla., two acts from Japan, and a fourth from California (10/24)

— A veritable mini-festival, this program features an artist from Gainsville, Fla., two acts from Japan, and a fourth from California (10/24) Sidney Bird — Lucaa shares the bill for this show (11/2)

— Lucaa shares the bill for this show (11/2) Pisse — Period Bomb is also on the program (11/4)

— Period Bomb is also on the program (11/4) Rosie Tucker, Adult Mom, and Shalom — A queer- and nonbinary-identified indie-rocker known for “adventurous lyricism and ambitious musicality,” the L.A.-based Tucker shares a bill with a New York-based collaborative led by “a gender-weird queer navigating through heartache, trauma, and subsequent growth,” and a South African native who views music as a “safe space” and “source of stability” that can help you get through life’s hardships (11/11)

— A queer- and nonbinary-identified indie-rocker known for “adventurous lyricism and ambitious musicality,” the L.A.-based Tucker shares a bill with a New York-based collaborative led by “a gender-weird queer navigating through heartache, trauma, and subsequent growth,” and a South African native who views music as a “safe space” and “source of stability” that can help you get through life’s hardships (11/11) The Bug Club (11/16)

(11/16) John-Allison Weiss, Future Teens — On new set The Long Way, California-based nonbinary trans artist Weiss, to quote the official description, “embraces the spirit of rebirth born of change” and also “deftly manages to channel deep change into exultant arrival.” The Boston indie-pop quartet also performs (11/17)

— On new set The Long Way, California-based nonbinary trans artist Weiss, to quote the official description, “embraces the spirit of rebirth born of change” and also “deftly manages to channel deep change into exultant arrival.” The Boston indie-pop quartet also performs (11/17) Born Without Bones, The Vaughns (12/10)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.com

Somebody’s Child — A rising star in his native Ireland, the singer-songwriter born Cian Godfrey doesn’t shy away from telling his story, even when the topic is of difficult mental health experiences. Aiding in keeping it from getting too heavy or sad is a snappy and energetic backing band (9/22)

— A rising star in his native Ireland, the singer-songwriter born Cian Godfrey doesn’t shy away from telling his story, even when the topic is of difficult mental health experiences. Aiding in keeping it from getting too heavy or sad is a snappy and energetic backing band (9/22) Jack Botts — Kicks off with back-to-back Bens as support, Ben Goldsmith and Ben Camden (9/23)

— Kicks off with back-to-back Bens as support, Ben Goldsmith and Ben Camden (9/23) The Astronomers (9/24)

(9/24) GIRLI w/Bryce Bowyn — The London-based singer-songwriter and rapper makes music that straddles the divides of pop, punk, and rap, and whose style is all about pink. Opening the D.C. show will be the D.C.-based anthemic electropop artist sometimes known simply by the mononym of Bryce (9/25)

— The London-based singer-songwriter and rapper makes music that straddles the divides of pop, punk, and rap, and whose style is all about pink. Opening the D.C. show will be the D.C.-based anthemic electropop artist sometimes known simply by the mononym of Bryce (9/25) Katelyn Tarver (9/26)

(9/26) Zand — British trans and nonbinary artist calls their music “ugly pop” because of its often gritty sound as well as for lyrics tackling thorny topics — be it rape culture, sex work, or transphobia — and sharing personal experiences in a worts-and-all way. Support comes from the nonbinary artist Lucy Loone, whose music has been dubbed “trap alt-pop,” and D.C.-based “bleak, post-apocalyptic” electro/punk solo act S Y Z Y G Y X (9/27)

— British trans and nonbinary artist calls their music “ugly pop” because of its often gritty sound as well as for lyrics tackling thorny topics — be it rape culture, sex work, or transphobia — and sharing personal experiences in a worts-and-all way. Support comes from the nonbinary artist Lucy Loone, whose music has been dubbed “trap alt-pop,” and D.C.-based “bleak, post-apocalyptic” electro/punk solo act S Y Z Y G Y X (9/27) Murphy’s Law — A concert co-presented by the Black Cat and also featuring supporting acts The Rumjacks, Bar Stool Preachers, and GRADE 2 (10/1)

— A concert co-presented by the Black Cat and also featuring supporting acts The Rumjacks, Bar Stool Preachers, and GRADE 2 (10/1) Shabazz Palaces (10/1)

(10/1) Bre Kennedy (10/2)

(10/2) Adeem The Artist (10/3)

(10/3) KenTheMan — A female rapper from Houston known for an aggressive, dominant presence and for frank yet humorous lyrics about sex and relationships rather atypical for her gender (10/4)

— A female rapper from Houston known for an aggressive, dominant presence and for frank yet humorous lyrics about sex and relationships rather atypical for her gender (10/4) Worry Club (10/5)

(10/5) Mapache (10/6)

(10/6) Cayucas — The sunny pop project of California-based twin brothers, touring with support by Texas pop/rocker Walker Lukens (10/7)

— The sunny pop project of California-based twin brothers, touring with support by Texas pop/rocker Walker Lukens (10/7) Worriers (10/8)

(10/8) Jonah Kagen (10/9)

(10/9) The Red Pears — Support by Mexican Slum Rats and 60 Juno (10/10)

— Support by Mexican Slum Rats and 60 Juno (10/10) Mike Viola (10/11)

(10/11) The Bones of J.R. Jones (10/12)

(10/12) Ishi — A high-energy, positive-attitude electronic band from Dallas, touring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Digital Wounds (10/13)

— A high-energy, positive-attitude electronic band from Dallas, touring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Digital Wounds (10/13) Trousdale — A three-part harmony female folk/pop trio driven by a passion to empower young women and spreading lyrical messages of self-acceptance and love(10/14)

— A three-part harmony female folk/pop trio driven by a passion to empower young women and spreading lyrical messages of self-acceptance and love(10/14) Yam Haus / Sawyer (10/15)

(10/15) Death Bells (10/17)

(10/17) Lauren Calve / Joey Frendo (10/18)

(10/18) Taylor Kelly (10/20)

(10/20) Margo Cilker (10/22)

(10/22) John (TimesTwo) (10/25)

(10/25) The North Country — Laura Wolf and Moozy serve as support (10/26)

— Laura Wolf and Moozy serve as support (10/26) Squirrel Flower (10/28)

(10/28) Boyscott w/Nova One — Daydreamy indie rock punctuated with surf guitar hooks is one way to describe the first, bedroom pop act, touring with support from a self-described “queer dream pop” act from Rhode Island led by Roz Raskin and known for performing wearing wigs and costume (10/29)

— Daydreamy indie rock punctuated with surf guitar hooks is one way to describe the first, bedroom pop act, touring with support from a self-described “queer dream pop” act from Rhode Island led by Roz Raskin and known for performing wearing wigs and costume (10/29) Beauty School Dropout — A “renegade-pop” three-piece band from L.A. (10/30)

— A “renegade-pop” three-piece band from L.A. (10/30) Chase Shakur (11/1)

(11/1) Into It. Over It. (11/2)

(11/2) Will Leet / Pan Arcadia — Strutman Lane serves as opener for this double bill (11/3)

— Strutman Lane serves as opener for this double bill (11/3) Silly Goose / Post Profit (11/4)

(11/4) Runner / Sun June (11/7)

(11/7) Jake Xerxes / Fussell (11/8)

(11/8) Abraham Alexander — A blend of soul, hip-hop, blues, and folk from a singer-songwriter born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in Texas (11/9)

— A blend of soul, hip-hop, blues, and folk from a singer-songwriter born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in Texas (11/9) Pauli The PSM — Serving as music director for touring artists including Jamie xx, Maggie Rogers, and most recently Harry Styles, who also hired him as his band’s percussionist, has kept this dance-pop artist from performing and promoting his own music on tour, until now (11/10)

— Serving as music director for touring artists including Jamie xx, Maggie Rogers, and most recently Harry Styles, who also hired him as his band’s percussionist, has kept this dance-pop artist from performing and promoting his own music on tour, until now (11/10) Neffex — Bryce Savage’s hip-hop-infused electronic dance music project has been primarily focused on gaining traction through digital streaming platforms, chiefly by releasing “100 songs in 100 weeks.” But at the moment, they’re putting that on pause to pursue the more traditional approach of growing the fanbase by going on the road touring and performing. The Born To Be A Rockstar Tour will stop for two shows in D.C. (11/11, 11/16)

— Bryce Savage’s hip-hop-infused electronic dance music project has been primarily focused on gaining traction through digital streaming platforms, chiefly by releasing “100 songs in 100 weeks.” But at the moment, they’re putting that on pause to pursue the more traditional approach of growing the fanbase by going on the road touring and performing. The Born To Be A Rockstar Tour will stop for two shows in D.C. (11/11, 11/16) The Big Moon (11/13)

(11/13) Husbands — An opening set by Work Wife (11/14)

— An opening set by Work Wife (11/14) Luna Luna (11/15)

(11/15) Azizi Gibson (11/17)

(11/17) Chloe Ament — Singer-songwriter tours in support of EP Broken Bodies, Broken Hearts featuring songs inspired by and written for characters from Harry Potter. Tedious & Brief, wryly named musical project of indie-pop songwriter Jamie Jacobsen, serves as opener (11/20)

— Singer-songwriter tours in support of EP Broken Bodies, Broken Hearts featuring songs inspired by and written for characters from Harry Potter. Tedious & Brief, wryly named musical project of indie-pop songwriter Jamie Jacobsen, serves as opener (11/20) Will Butler & Sister Squares (12/1)

(12/1) Anjimile (12/2)

(12/2) PARDYALONE (12/3)

(12/3) Oliver Hazard (12/9)

(12/9) Kendra Morris (12/10)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Road

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-9999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

The Teskey Brothers — The Winding Way Tour (9/23)

— The Winding Way Tour (9/23) Flogging Molly — Summer Tour 2023 w/The Bronx & Special Guest (9/26)

— Summer Tour 2023 w/The Bronx & Special Guest (9/26) No Cap — The BirdNest Tour (10/2)

— The BirdNest Tour (10/2) tobi lou — Perish Blue Tour (10/3)

— Perish Blue Tour (10/3) TV Girl (10/4)

(10/4) Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers — With the Rebirth Brass Band (10/5)

— With the Rebirth Brass Band (10/5) Carly Pearce (10/7) Summrs — The 5 Tour (10/8)

(10/7) — The 5 Tour (10/8) Band of Horses (10/9)

(10/9) Little Simz — No Thank You Tour (10/11)

— No Thank You Tour (10/11) Suicidal Tendencies — Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s self-titled set (10/12)

— Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s self-titled set (10/12) Bullet for My Valentine (10/13)

(10/13) Static-X and Sevendust — Machine Killer Tour (10/14)

— Machine Killer Tour (10/14) Kiana Ledé — Grudges. The Tour (10/15)

— Grudges. The Tour (10/15) Stephen Marley — Old Soul Unplugged 2023 (10/18)

— Old Soul Unplugged 2023 (10/18) Warren Zeiders (10/19)

(10/19) BIA — The Really Her Tour (10/20)

— The Really Her Tour (10/20) The Chats — With guests Cosmic Psychos, the Schizophonics, and Gymshorts (10/21)

— With guests Cosmic Psychos, the Schizophonics, and Gymshorts (10/21) Kota the Friend — Flowers for My Friends Tour (10/22)

— Flowers for My Friends Tour (10/22) Noname — Femme It Forward presents emerging hip-hop star on the Sundial Tour (10/23)

— Femme It Forward presents emerging hip-hop star on the Sundial Tour (10/23) The Damned (10/25)

(10/25) Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You Tour Part II (10/26)

— What I Didn’t Tell You Tour Part II (10/26) Dylan Scott — This Towns [sic] Been Too Good To Us (10/27)

— This Towns [sic] Been Too Good To Us (10/27) Polyphia — Remember That You Will Die Tour (10/28)

— Remember That You Will Die Tour (10/28) Noah Reid — Everything’s Fine Tour (10/29)

— Everything’s Fine Tour (10/29) Tamar Braxton — Love and War 10-Year Anniversary Tour (10/30)

— Love and War 10-Year Anniversary Tour (10/30) Boys Like Girls — The Speaking Our Language Tour presented by Emo Nite (10/31)

— The Speaking Our Language Tour presented by Emo Nite (10/31) Lil Darkie — “and the Collapse of Modern Society” (11/1)

— “and the Collapse of Modern Society” (11/1) Flo Milli — Thanks for Coming Here, Ho w/special guest Maiya the Don (11/2)

— Thanks for Coming Here, Ho w/special guest Maiya the Don (11/2) Jeremy Zucker — Is nothing sacred? The Tour (11/3)

— Is nothing sacred? The Tour (11/3) Iration (11/4)

(11/4) Porno for Pyros — Horns, Thorns en Halos 2023 Tour (11/5)

— Horns, Thorns en Halos 2023 Tour (11/5) GZA and Fishbone — Truth and Swords Tour (11/6)

— Truth and Swords Tour (11/6) AKON — Super Fan Tour (11/7)

— Super Fan Tour (11/7) The Front Bottoms (11/8)

(11/8) Ian Munsick — With special guest Chancey Williams (11/10)

— With special guest Chancey Williams (11/10) A R I Z O N A — Live for a Night (11/11)

— Live for a Night (11/11) Hollywood & N9ne Tour 2023 (11/12)

(11/12) Slaughter Beach, Dog (11/15)

(11/15) Sexxy Red vs. Sexxy Red (11/17)

(11/17) The Menzingers (11/18)

(11/18) Earl Sweatshirt with The Alchemist — Voir Dire Tour (11/20)

— Voir Dire Tour (11/20) Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness (11/21)

(11/21) Los Borjas — USA Tour 2023 (11/25)

— USA Tour 2023 (11/25) Silverstein — 10 Years of This Is How The Wind Shifts Tour (11/29)

— 10 Years of This Is How The Wind Shifts Tour (11/29) Flatbush Zombies (11/30)

(11/30) Conner Smith — Creek Will Rise Tour (12/1)

— Creek Will Rise Tour (12/1) A Flock of Seagulls (12/2)

(12/2) Samantha Fish — Shake ‘Em On Down Tour ft. Jesse Dayton (12/3)

— Shake ‘Em On Down Tour ft. Jesse Dayton (12/3) Aqua — The ’90s-hitmaking Danish poppers on a rare U.S. tour and an even rarer D.C. stop, all to capitalize on ol’ Barbie girl. Come on Barbie, let’s go party! (12/4)

— The ’90s-hitmaking Danish poppers on a rare U.S. tour and an even rarer D.C. stop, all to capitalize on ol’ Barbie girl. Come on Barbie, let’s go party! (12/4) Mora (12/5)

(12/5) The Sacred Souls (12/7)

(12/7) The Maine (12/10)

(12/10) Backyard Band (12/29)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Concert Hall

4373 Mason Pond Dr.

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-2787

www.cfa.gmu.edu

Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert — The Hamilton star kicks off the season at Mason (9/30)

— The Hamilton star kicks off the season at Mason (9/30) Celebrating the Legacy of Anthony Maiello — The 22nd annual Jazz4Justice fundraiser for both Legal Services of Northern Virginia and Mason Jazz Studies, features Distinguished Professor of Music as special guest conductor of the Mason Jazz Ensemble for a program featuring several of Professor Maiello’s arrangements for jazz ensemble, including The George Mason Shuffle (10/14)

— The 22nd annual Jazz4Justice fundraiser for both Legal Services of Northern Virginia and Mason Jazz Studies, features Distinguished Professor of Music as special guest conductor of the Mason Jazz Ensemble for a program featuring several of Professor Maiello’s arrangements for jazz ensemble, including The George Mason Shuffle (10/14) Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Christian McBride — The eight-time Grammy-winning bassist joins a collective of the area’s finest musicians, led by founder, artistic director, and saxophonist Jim Carroll, for a concert (10/28)

— The eight-time Grammy-winning bassist joins a collective of the area’s finest musicians, led by founder, artistic director, and saxophonist Jim Carroll, for a concert (10/28) Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens — The ensemble, a current Mason Artist-in-Residence, presents the world premiere of American Railroad, an initiative that maps American music through the various immigrant communities involved in building the late 1880s Transcontinental instruments , and told through the stories and sounds of these communities; Giddens, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who serves as the Ensemble’s artistic director, joins the program as a banjoist and vocalist (11/5)

— The ensemble, a current Mason Artist-in-Residence, presents the world premiere of American Railroad, an initiative that maps American music through the various immigrant communities involved in building the late 1880s Transcontinental instruments , and told through the stories and sounds of these communities; Giddens, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who serves as the Ensemble’s artistic director, joins the program as a banjoist and vocalist (11/5) Mason Jazz Vocal Night — An evening of swinging standards and classics from the Great American Songbook led by Darden Purcell (11/6)

— An evening of swinging standards and classics from the Great American Songbook led by Darden Purcell (11/6) Mason Jazz Ensemble Concert — Jim Carroll directs the ensemble in its Fall 2023 concert, with selections from the rich tradition of jazz improvisation and composition inspired by a famous and long quote about jazz and jazz musicians from John Steinbeck (11/9, Harris Theatre)

— Jim Carroll directs the ensemble in its Fall 2023 concert, with selections from the rich tradition of jazz improvisation and composition inspired by a famous and long quote about jazz and jazz musicians from John Steinbeck (11/9, Harris Theatre) Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy — “A Celtic Family Christmas,” Cape Breton Island style (12/2)

— “A Celtic Family Christmas,” Cape Breton Island style (12/2) Mariachi Herencia de México — “A Mariachi Christmas” from a Latin Grammy-nominated collective representing a new generation of mariachi artists (12/10)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

www.thehamiltondc.com

Megan Moroney — The Lucky Tour with support from Logan Crosby (9/23)

— The Lucky Tour with support from Logan Crosby (9/23) Practically Einstein — A free concert via the Loft Late Night series (9/23)

— A free concert via the Loft Late Night series (9/23) Kurt Ellling & Charlie Hunter — SuperBlue w/Deborah Bond (9/24)

— SuperBlue w/Deborah Bond (9/24) Sam Barber, Drayton Farley, Nolan Taylor (9/27)

(9/27) Mighty Poplar (9/28)

(9/28) Brent & Co — The Loft Late Night series (9/29)

— The Loft Late Night series (9/29) Start Making Sense — The Talking Heads cover band (9/30)

— The Talking Heads cover band (9/30) Bad Influence — The Loft Late Night (9/30)

— The Loft Late Night (9/30) Michael Walker — The Loft Late Night (10/6)

— The Loft Late Night (10/6) The Cellar Door Tribute Concert — After Dark Fund & Newmyer Flyer presents a tribute to the legendary Cellar Door (10/28)

After Dark Fund & Newmyer Flyer presents a tribute to the legendary Cellar Door (10/28) Hall Williams Band — The Loft Late Night (10/7)

— The Loft Late Night (10/7) Austin Snell — An emerging country talent who fuses hard-rocking sonic aggression with the deep-feeling confessions of a country troubadour (10/13)

— An emerging country talent who fuses hard-rocking sonic aggression with the deep-feeling confessions of a country troubadour (10/13) The Wild Feathers — 10 Year Anniversary Tour (10/14)

— 10 Year Anniversary Tour (10/14) Kiti & the Drifting Valentines — The Loft Late Night (10/14)

— The Loft Late Night (10/14) Andy Falco and Travis Book — “Play Jerry Garcia” (10/19)

— “Play Jerry Garcia” (10/19) Karl Stoll — The Loft Late Night (10/20)

— The Loft Late Night (10/20) Alejandro Escovedo (10/21)

(10/21) Della Mae (10/26)

(10/26) White Ford Bronco (10/27)

(10/27) Iam Tongi (10/28)

(10/28) Sue Foley (11/1)

(11/1) Nellie McKay (11/3)

(11/3) Sam Grisman Project (11/4)

(11/4) Brent Cobb (11/5)

(11/5) Celebrating David Bowie — Former Bowie Music Director Adrian Belew leads the cast of a touring tribute show to the late Thin White Duke, accompanied by Scrote, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, guitarist Eric Schermerhorn, sax great Ron Dziubla, bassist Matt McJunkins, and drummer Jeff Friedl (11/6)

— Former Bowie Music Director Adrian Belew leads the cast of a touring tribute show to the late Thin White Duke, accompanied by Scrote, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, guitarist Eric Schermerhorn, sax great Ron Dziubla, bassist Matt McJunkins, and drummer Jeff Friedl (11/6) Emmaline — Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. (11/8)

— Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. (11/8) The Last Waltz (11/10-11)

(11/10-11) Donna the Buffalo (11/18)

(11/18) John K’s Furthermore (11/22)

(11/22) Funksgiving — With Gordon Sterling and the People and Ron Hollow (11/24)

— With Gordon Sterling and the People and Ron Hollow (11/24) The Chuck Brown Band — A night of homegrown go-go, with EU featuring Sugar Bear also performing (11/25)

— A night of homegrown go-go, with EU featuring Sugar Bear also performing (11/25) A Charlie Brown Christmas — As performed by the Eric Byrd Trio (11/26)

— As performed by the Eric Byrd Trio (11/26) Gabe Dixon Band (12/17)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-803-2899

www.thehowardtheatre.com

Joy Oladokun — Living Proof Tour from this queer Black country artist, with support from Becca Mancari (9/24)

— Living Proof Tour from this queer Black country artist, with support from Becca Mancari (9/24) Chris Renzema — Union Stage presents this show with special guest Jess Ray (9/28)

— Union Stage presents this show with special guest Jess Ray (9/28) Soul Glo, Zulu (9/29)

(9/29) Bruno Major — Tour of Planet Earth 2023 w/opener Lindsey Lomis (10/1)

— Tour of Planet Earth 2023 w/opener Lindsey Lomis (10/1) Tom Odell — Live in North America date, with Seafret and Jane’s Party opening (10/6)

— Live in North America date, with Seafret and Jane’s Party opening (10/6) Eloise (10/8)

(10/8) Jacquees — The Sincerely For You Tour, presented by Truu Colors Entertainment with special guest Nick LaVelle, plus Tyler Michelle (10/10)

— The Sincerely For You Tour, presented by Truu Colors Entertainment with special guest Nick LaVelle, plus Tyler Michelle (10/10) Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics (10/11)

(10/11) Here Come The Mummies (10/13)

(10/13) Devendra Banhart (10/14)

(10/14) BNXN (10/18)

(10/18) Michaël Brun — New York-based Haitian DJ/producer (10/20)

— New York-based Haitian DJ/producer (10/20) Eva Ayllón — “Eternamente Criolla” (10/22)

— “Eternamente Criolla” (10/22) Barns Courtney — Supernatural World Tour w/support from YONAKA and James Bruner (10/23)

— Supernatural World Tour w/support from YONAKA and James Bruner (10/23) Paul Cauthen — This Road I’m On Tour, with opener Tanner Usrey (10/27)

— This Road I’m On Tour, with opener Tanner Usrey (10/27) Rayland Baxter (10/28)

(10/28) Wegz (10/31)

(10/31) Yahritza Y Su Esencia (11/1)

(11/1) The Paper Kites — The Cactus Blossoms open (11/2)

— The Cactus Blossoms open (11/2) Sub-Radio — A D.C.-based pop group worth getting to know (11/4)

— A D.C.-based pop group worth getting to know (11/4) Blonde Redhead (11/9)

(11/9) Sampha — Black British electronic/soul artist tours in support of forthcoming album Lahai (11/11-12)

— Black British electronic/soul artist tours in support of forthcoming album Lahai (11/11-12) Foxing, The Hotelier (11/14)

(11/14) Xavier Omär, ELHAE (11/16)

(11/16) Elyanna — Young Palestinian-Chilean artist is being groomed and promoted as the next big thing, and as if on cue, gays everywhere are starting to pay attention (11/17)

— Young Palestinian-Chilean artist is being groomed and promoted as the next big thing, and as if on cue, gays everywhere are starting to pay attention (11/17) Zack Fox (11/18)

(11/18) Miserable Faith — One of China’s biggest rock bands tours under the hopeful tagline “The World Will Be Better” (11/24)

— One of China’s biggest rock bands tours under the hopeful tagline “The World Will Be Better” (11/24) Darlingside — The ethereal a cappella ensemble (11/30)

— The ethereal a cappella ensemble (11/30) Deafheaven — Sunbather 10th Anniversary Show (12/2)

— Sunbather 10th Anniversary Show (12/2) DD Osama (12/8)

(12/8) Aterciopelados (12/9)

(12/9) Dogstar — Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour (12/15)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1566

www.jamminjava.com

Vonda Shepard (9/23)

(9/23) Chatham County Line (9/24)

(9/24) Briscoe (9/26)

(9/26) Chris Pureka — The lesbian folkie returns, this time with support by Kym Register of Meltdown Rodeo (9/27)

— The lesbian folkie returns, this time with support by Kym Register of Meltdown Rodeo (9/27) Dead Poet Society (9/29)

(9/29) Space Bacon (9/29)

(9/29) Kim Richey, Darden Smith (9/30)

(9/30) Daniel Champagne (10/1)

(10/1) Dead On A Sunday (10/2)

(10/2) Jonatha Brooke — “An Evening with…” (10/3)

— “An Evening with…” (10/3) Leigh Nash, Jeremy Lister — The Sixpence None The Richer singer… (10/4)

— The Sixpence None The Richer singer… (10/4) Johnny Goth — Legacy Concerts Presents the Smoke & Mirrors Tour 2023 (10/5)

— Legacy Concerts Presents the Smoke & Mirrors Tour 2023 (10/5) Kneecap (10/6)

(10/6) Nicotine Dolls (10/7)

(10/7) Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz (10/8)

(10/8) Emblem 3 — Three acts serve as support, Noah Cunane, Yarin Glam, and sinceSYD (10/11)

— Three acts serve as support, Noah Cunane, Yarin Glam, and sinceSYD (10/11) The Mary Wallopers (10/12)

(10/12) Curtis Stigers (10/13)

(10/13) Raye Zaragoza (10/14)

(10/14) Sego (10/14)

(10/14) Caitlin Canty (10/15)

(10/15) Lily and Madeline, Sarah Walk (10/16)

(10/16) Ian McConnell (10/17)

(10/17) Preston Reed (10/18)

(10/18) Ben Ottewell, Ian Ball (of Gomez) (10/19)

(10/19) Toby Lightman (10/20)

(10/20) Kiss the Tiger — With opening set by Argo and the Violet Queens (10/20)

— With opening set by Argo and the Violet Queens (10/20) Newmyer Flyer: Jelly Roll Mortals — Performing The Best of the Lovin’ Spoonful (10/22)

— Performing The Best of the Lovin’ Spoonful (10/22) Yeni Türkü (10/23)

(10/23) Ouija Macc (10/24)

(10/24) Lonesome Ace Stringband (10/25)

(10/25) Albert Cummings (10/26)

(10/26) Willy Porter (10/28)

(10/28) Agosto — Legacy Concerts Presents Tributo a Heros del Silencio (10/28)

— Legacy Concerts Presents Tributo a Heros del Silencio (10/28) Trace Bundy (10/29)

(10/29) Eleri Ward (10/30)

(10/30) Slaid Cleaves, Robbie Fulks (11/1)

(11/1) Skinny Lister — Opening sets from PET NEEDS and Bandaid Brigade (11/2)

— Opening sets from PET NEEDS and Bandaid Brigade (11/2) The Fabulous Dialtones (11/3)

(11/3) Grace Weber (11/4)

(11/4) Loudon Wainwright III — Rufus’s legendary father performs an intimate Sunday evening show in suburban Virginia (11/5)

— Rufus’s legendary father performs an intimate Sunday evening show in suburban Virginia (11/5) Erkan Oğur, Ismail H. Demircioglu (11/7)

(11/7) Mama’s Broke (11/8)

(11/8) Nayan — Support from Prabir Trio, Johnny Bombay & The Reactions, and Tejas Singh (11/9)

— Support from Prabir Trio, Johnny Bombay & The Reactions, and Tejas Singh (11/9) Beth Nielsen Chapman (11/10)

(11/10) The Kennedys — CD Release Show from Pete and Maura Kennedy, who have been making beautiful Americana for four decades (Fun fact: Our editor used to be friends with Pete in the ’80s) (11/11)

— CD Release Show from Pete and Maura Kennedy, who have been making beautiful Americana for four decades (Fun fact: Our editor used to be friends with Pete in the ’80s) (11/11) People Museum (11/13)

(11/13) Adrian Legg (11/14)

(11/14) Ariel Posen (11/15)

(11/15) Ocie Elliott — An already sold-out show (11/16)

— An already sold-out show (11/16) The Nields — Circle of Days CD Release (11/17)

— Circle of Days CD Release (11/17) Liz Longley (11/18)

(11/18) Ha Ha Tonka (11/19)

(11/19) The Wharf Rats — Support by the Black Muddy River Band (11/22)

— Support by the Black Muddy River Band (11/22) Gary Smallwood and Michael Fath — “An Acoustic Evening with…” (11/26)

— “An Acoustic Evening with…” (11/26) Joe Downer, Jason Masi (11/30)

(11/30) Skip Castro — “An Evening with…” (12/1)

— “An Evening with…” (12/1) Ruen Brothers (12/5)

(12/5) Avery Anna — Treat Yourself Nice Tour (12/7)

— Treat Yourself Nice Tour (12/7) Lisa Leblanc (12/8)

(12/8) Ellis Paul — 30th Anniversary Tour (12/15)

— 30th Anniversary Tour (12/15) American Crush (12/30)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Joshua Redman Group feat. Gabrielle Cavassa — Noted saxman leads his band and mesmerizing vocalist in improvisational interpretations of music by everyone from Rodgers and Hart to Bruce Springsteen in Where Are We and promotional tour (10/3, Terrace Theater)

— Noted saxman leads his band and mesmerizing vocalist in improvisational interpretations of music by everyone from Rodgers and Hart to Bruce Springsteen in Where Are We and promotional tour (10/3, Terrace Theater) Nikki Lane — Singer-songwriter, who has contributed to albums by Lana Del Rey and Spiritualized, tours in support of fourth album Denim & Diamonds (10/4, Millennium Stage)

— Singer-songwriter, who has contributed to albums by Lana Del Rey and Spiritualized, tours in support of fourth album Denim & Diamonds (10/4, Millennium Stage) Son Rompe Pera — The marimba-smashing band of brothers from Naucalpan hae singlehandedly defined the genre of “cumbia punk” (10/5, Millennium Stage)

— The marimba-smashing band of brothers from Naucalpan hae singlehandedly defined the genre of “cumbia punk” (10/5, Millennium Stage) Teddy Thompson & Jennie Muldaur — The only son of British folk/rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson teams up with the daughter of folk icons Geoff and Maria Muldaur to sing the praises of country, not folk, or more specifically, “A Tribute to the Great Country Duets” (10/6, Millennium Stage)

— The only son of British folk/rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson teams up with the daughter of folk icons Geoff and Maria Muldaur to sing the praises of country, not folk, or more specifically, “A Tribute to the Great Country Duets” (10/6, Millennium Stage) Joe Rainey — An Indigenous “pow wow” singer from Minnesota demonstrates his command of the style for a free concert through the Millennium Stage and in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day (10/7, Millennium Stage)

— An Indigenous “pow wow” singer from Minnesota demonstrates his command of the style for a free concert through the Millennium Stage and in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day (10/7, Millennium Stage) CQ Live: Praise & Worship — A dynamic mix of gospel titans and rising stars take the stage for a soul-stirring afternoon of gospel music (10/8, Opera House)

— A dynamic mix of gospel titans and rising stars take the stage for a soul-stirring afternoon of gospel music (10/8, Opera House) NSO Pops: Maxwell — “A Night at the Symphony” showcases the provocative and transfixing R&B hits from the ’90s-minted neo-soul artist (10/11-14, Concert Hall)

— “A Night at the Symphony” showcases the provocative and transfixing R&B hits from the ’90s-minted neo-soul artist (10/11-14, Concert Hall) Charles Tolliver: Africa/Brass — Legendary trumpeter/composer performs John Coltrane’s 1961 record accompanied by saxophonist Camille Thurman, bassist Rufus Reid, pianist Victor Gould, drummer Darrell Green, and Howard University’s vocal jazz ensemble Afro Blue (10/21, Terrace)

— Legendary trumpeter/composer performs John Coltrane’s 1961 record accompanied by saxophonist Camille Thurman, bassist Rufus Reid, pianist Victor Gould, drummer Darrell Green, and Howard University’s vocal jazz ensemble Afro Blue (10/21, Terrace) NSO: Marvel’s Werewolf by Night — “ Film & Horror Classics with Live Orchestra,” a Halloween-timed evening of spine-tingling scenes and sounds hosted by legendary film composer Michael Giacchino (10/21, Concert Hall)

— Film & Horror Classics with Live Orchestra,” a Halloween-timed evening of spine-tingling scenes and sounds hosted by legendary film composer Michael Giacchino (10/21, Concert Hall) Mary Pierce and Women Folk — An evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians in honor of Veterans Day (11/17, Terrace Theater)

— An evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians in honor of Veterans Day (11/17, Terrace Theater) Clipse — A Kennedy Center debut for the acclaimed hip-hop duo (11/17, Concert Hall) Lady Wray — The one-time hip-hop prodigy, having signed with Missy Elliot and scored a hit solo debut album by age 15, performs as the mother, wife, and confessional singer the Virginia native is now, decades removed (12/12, Millennium Stage)

— A Kennedy Center debut for the acclaimed hip-hop duo (11/17, Concert Hall) — The one-time hip-hop prodigy, having signed with Missy Elliot and scored a hit solo debut album by age 15, performs as the mother, wife, and confessional singer the Virginia native is now, decades removed (12/12, Millennium Stage) Flex Matthews — D.C. rap artist uses his art to communicate what’s in his mind, heart, and soul (12/13, Millennium Stage)

— D.C. rap artist uses his art to communicate what’s in his mind, heart, and soul (12/13, Millennium Stage) Jeremie Albino (10/14, Millennium Stage)

(10/14, Millennium Stage) Taisha Estrada — Puerto Rican singer-songwriter rooted in the traditions of Latin and American jazz with an innovative, contemporary, multi-genre sound (10/18, Millennium Stage)

— Puerto Rican singer-songwriter rooted in the traditions of Latin and American jazz with an innovative, contemporary, multi-genre sound (10/18, Millennium Stage) Hip Hop Listening Sessions: Hip Hop 50 Edition — The center’s Hip Hop Culture Program relaunches its #LifeIn5 initiative, starting with a celebration of hip-hop at 50, with participants creating a collaboratively generated musical experience exploring the top five songs that tell their hip-hop stories, further complemented by themed cocktails and DJ (10/18, River Pavilion)

— The center’s Hip Hop Culture Program relaunches its #LifeIn5 initiative, starting with a celebration of hip-hop at 50, with participants creating a collaboratively generated musical experience exploring the top five songs that tell their hip-hop stories, further complemented by themed cocktails and DJ (10/18, River Pavilion) Iconic Groups — A dive into the pantheon of iconic groups in hip-hop, from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five to The Fugees, Run-D.M.C. to Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa to Outkast, and De La Soul to City Girls (11/1, River Pavilion)

— A dive into the pantheon of iconic groups in hip-hop, from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five to The Fugees, Run-D.M.C. to Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa to Outkast, and De La Soul to City Girls (11/1, River Pavilion) Ladies First: Queens of Hip Hop Edition — A celebration of women in hip-hop, from MC Sha-Rock and MC Lyte, Ms. Lauryn Hill to Lil’ Kim, Eve to Cardi B (12/6, River Pavilion)

— A celebration of women in hip-hop, from MC Sha-Rock and MC Lyte, Ms. Lauryn Hill to Lil’ Kim, Eve to Cardi B (12/6, River Pavilion) Wale — A special one-night-only performance of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist and D.C. native making his Kennedy Center debut (11/10, Concert Hall)

— A special one-night-only performance of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist and D.C. native making his Kennedy Center debut (11/10, Concert Hall) NSO Pops: Celtic Woman — Christmas Symphony Tour 2023 offers favorite Yuletide songs from the multi-platinum all-female Irish ensemble enriched with the majestic sound of the NSO (11/24-25, Concert Hall)

— Christmas Symphony Tour 2023 offers favorite Yuletide songs from the multi-platinum all-female Irish ensemble enriched with the majestic sound of the NSO (11/24-25, Concert Hall) NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas — The annual sell-out event includes a spotlight this year on Melvis Santa, a pianist/vocalist/actress whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene (12/2-3, Terrace Theater)

— The annual sell-out event includes a spotlight this year on Melvis Santa, a pianist/vocalist/actress whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene (12/2-3, Terrace Theater) NSO Pops: A Holiday Pops! with Norm Lewis (12/8-9, Concert Hall)

(12/8-9, Concert Hall) The Capitol Bones All-Brass Big Band: A Christmas Brass Spectacular! — “The ultimate show of favorite holiday music,” rendered in both original and new arrangements, from Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite to Vince Guaraldi [sp]’s A Charlie Brown Christmas (12/19, Terrace)

— “The ultimate show of favorite holiday music,” rendered in both original and new arrangements, from Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite to Vince Guaraldi [sp]’s A Charlie Brown Christmas (12/19, Terrace) A Jazz New Year’s Eve: Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force — Mesmerizing vocalist “transports audiences to a bygone era of elegance and improvisation, in a year-end celebration with her sensational big band (12/31, Terrace)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

Nick Cave — The established Australian singer-songwriter is “Live in North America Solo,” a rarity borne out by the fact tickets sold out long ago (9/23)

— The established Australian singer-songwriter is “Live in North America Solo,” a rarity borne out by the fact tickets sold out long ago (9/23) Tangerine Dream — U Street Music Hall presents this show with opening set by Insect Factory (9/29)

— U Street Music Hall presents this show with opening set by Insect Factory (9/29) Zach Williams — A Hundred Highways Tour (10/6)

— A Hundred Highways Tour (10/6) Luann De Lesseps — The Real Housewives alum (10/7)

— The Real Housewives alum (10/7) Diego El Cigala — Romani Flamenco gypsy singer, in a Loud and Live Presents concert (10/15)

— Romani Flamenco gypsy singer, in a Loud and Live Presents concert (10/15) Jessie Ware — A second date from the British neo-disco chanteuse (10/17)

— A second date from the British neo-disco chanteuse (10/17) Live — “Unplugged” (10/18)

— “Unplugged” (10/18) Christine and the Queens — Tickets are still available as of press time for the second of two concerts from the pansexual and genderqueer French artist, once ranked by Vanity Fair as the most influential French celebrity (10/22-23)

— Tickets are still available as of press time for the second of two concerts from the pansexual and genderqueer French artist, once ranked by Vanity Fair as the most influential French celebrity (10/22-23) Laufey — A sold-out date on the Icelandic-Chinese jazz/pop artist’s The Bewitched Tour (11/4)

— A sold-out date on the Icelandic-Chinese jazz/pop artist’s The Bewitched Tour (11/4) Better Than Ezra — Return of the Legends of the Fall, with support from Howie Day (11/5)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

410-715-5550

www.merriweathermusic.com

Måneskin — Rush! World Tour (9/23)

— Rush! World Tour (9/23) All Things Go Music Festival — A female-heavy lineup with strong appeal to LGBTQ music fans spread over two full days. Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen serve as headliners but hardly the only, and quite possibly not even the biggest, draws — not when you’re also talking about Mt. Joy, Fletcher, Tegan and Sara, and Raye on Saturday, Sept. 30, and MUNA, Ethel Cain, and beabadoobee Sunday, Oct. 1. Other notable acts include Lizzy McAlpine, Suki Waterhouse, Peach Pit, and The Wombats on the first day, Arlo Parks, Alex G, and Leith Ross on the second — plus at least a dozen more artists worth discovering (9/30-10/1)

— A female-heavy lineup with strong appeal to LGBTQ music fans spread over two full days. Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen serve as headliners but hardly the only, and quite possibly not even the biggest, draws — not when you’re also talking about Mt. Joy, Fletcher, Tegan and Sara, and Raye on Saturday, Sept. 30, and MUNA, Ethel Cain, and beabadoobee Sunday, Oct. 1. Other notable acts include Lizzy McAlpine, Suki Waterhouse, Peach Pit, and The Wombats on the first day, Arlo Parks, Alex G, and Leith Ross on the second — plus at least a dozen more artists worth discovering (9/30-10/1) Zac Brown Band — Tenille Townes and King Calaway open for the large country star band on the From The Fire Tour (10/6)

— Tenille Townes and King Calaway open for the large country star band on the From The Fire Tour (10/6) WPOC’s Sunday In The Country — Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Chayce Beckham, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, George Birge, and Dalton Dover will all perform at this closing concert of the season (10/8)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

301-971-5000

www.mgmnationalharbor.com

Raphael Saadiq — “Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! (9/24-25)

— “Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! (9/24-25) Adekunle Gold — Nigerian Afrobeats singer on the Tequila Ever After Tour 2023 (9/27)

— Nigerian Afrobeats singer on the Tequila Ever After Tour 2023 (9/27) A Tribute To ABBA — Named after an ABBA song, of course, The Visitors is the performing ensemble that hits the road as if they were the Swedish fab four (10/1)

— Named after an ABBA song, of course, The Visitors is the performing ensemble that hits the road as if they were the Swedish fab four (10/1) Yes — Classic Tales of Yes (10/3)

— Classic Tales of Yes (10/3) The Doobie Brothers (10/5)

(10/5) Atif Aslam — A night with the Pakistani singing hunk (10/8)

— A night with the Pakistani singing hunk (10/8) Alejandro Fernández — Mexican singing star (10/13)

— Mexican singing star (10/13) The Isley Brothers (11/5)

(11/5) Air Supply (11/11)

(11/11) Myke Towers — Puerto Rican singer/rapper (11/12)

— Puerto Rican singer/rapper (11/12) Hector Acosta and Grupo Niche (11/24)

(11/24) The Temptations & The Four Tops (12/1)

(12/1) Straight No Chaser — The all-male a cappella group celebrate the holidays with the Sleighin’ It Tour (12/7)

— The all-male a cappella group celebrate the holidays with the Sleighin’ It Tour (12/7) Patti Labelle — A visit from one of the undisputed goddesses of modern soul (12/8)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW

202-380-9620

www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

The Riverbreaks — Americana/folk band performs with support from Rock Creek Kings and Guy Bouchie from GXB (9/30)

— Americana/folk band performs with support from Rock Creek Kings and Guy Bouchie from GXB (9/30) Pink Talk Fish — “A fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish” and a band performing an All Good Presents concert (10/4)

— “A fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish” and a band performing an All Good Presents concert (10/4) Remembering Jimmy — A free Parrothead Celebration toasting the music of the recently departed Jimmy Buffett (10/5)

— A free Parrothead Celebration toasting the music of the recently departed Jimmy Buffett (10/5) Certainly So + Coyote Island — All Good Presents this double bill of rock (10/9)

— All Good Presents this double bill of rock (10/9) The Lighthouse and the Whaler — In Progress Tour w/Alena Ciera (10/11)

— In Progress Tour w/Alena Ciera (10/11) Blame It On Jane + Cue The Deer (10/12)

(10/12) Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country (10/13-14)

(10/13-14) The Beaches, The Thing (10/15)

(10/15) Them Dirty Roses, Viv & Riley (10/19)

(10/19) Próxima Parada (10/21)

(10/21) Gone Gone Beyond — I Hope To See You Tour (10/22)

— I Hope To See You Tour (10/22) Matthew Fowler (10/26)

(10/26) John Baumann (10/27)

(10/27) Erik Huey — A concert with Starbelly and Prison Rodeo as well as a Halloween Costume Party (10/28)

— A concert with Starbelly and Prison Rodeo as well as a Halloween Costume Party (10/28) The 9 Songwriter Series (10/29)

(10/29) Marielle Kraft (11/1)

(11/1) Of Good Nature — A night of reggae also featuring Lua Flora and Last Resort (11/3)

— A night of reggae also featuring Lua Flora and Last Resort (11/3) Giacomo Turra — With the Funky Minutes and Miss Monster (11/5)

— With the Funky Minutes and Miss Monster (11/5) Theo Kandel + Chance Emerson (11/7)

(11/7) Karen Jonas — With support from Ramona & The Holy Smokes (11/9)

— With support from Ramona & The Holy Smokes (11/9) Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels + Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays (11/10-11)

(11/10-11) Tommy Prine — With special guest Jordan Smart (11/12)

— With special guest Jordan Smart (11/12) John R Miller (11/14)

(11/14) May Erlewine — Matt Sucich (11/16)

— Matt Sucich (11/16) Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band — A night of blues revival music, with support from The Hooten Hallers (11/17)

— A night of blues revival music, with support from The Hooten Hallers (11/17) Moran Tripp Band (11/18)

(11/18) Dancing Bears (11/18)

(11/18) Fellowcraft + The Perfectionists — Two bands team up for “Perfectioncraft,” a signature night of covers and originals, with members from each band often switching instruments and vocals (11/19)

— Two bands team up for “Perfectioncraft,” a signature night of covers and originals, with members from each band often switching instruments and vocals (11/19) The Wilson Springs Hotel (11/22)

(11/22) Zo! — Talk Black Guy and Conya Doss join for two nights of soul (11/24-25)

— Talk Black Guy and Conya Doss join for two nights of soul (11/24-25) Sam Derosa (11/28)

(11/28) Noise in the Basement (12/1)

(12/1) Schmalls Fest — Feat. 50-Year Storm (12/9)

— Feat. 50-Year Storm (12/9) Josh Radnor (12/13)

(12/13) Left Lane Cruiser — “Play Muddy Waters,” at a a concert also serving as an Album Release Party for opening act Pierce Edens (12/19)

— “Play Muddy Waters,” at a a concert also serving as an Album Release Party for opening act Pierce Edens (12/19) Southern Culture on the Skids (12/30-31)

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St.

Annapolis, Md.

410-268-4545

www.ramsheadonstage.com

10,000 Maniacs (9/23)

(9/23) Lita Ford (9/24)

(9/24) The Australian Bee Gees Show (9/25)

(9/25) Gino Vannelli (10/1)

(10/1) Jake Shimabukuro (10/1)

(10/1) Erin Coburn & Leilani Kilgore (10/2)

(10/2) Walter Trout (10/3)

(10/3) Tuck & Patti (10/4)

(10/4) Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur — “Sing the Great Country Duets,” with support from Dori Freeman (10/5)

— “Sing the Great Country Duets,” with support from Dori Freeman (10/5) Edwin McCain (10/6)

(10/6) Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre — “A Brief History of Tull” Anniversary Tour (10/7)

— “A Brief History of Tull” Anniversary Tour (10/7) Technicolor Motor Home — A Tribute to Steely Dan (10/8)

— A Tribute to Steely Dan (10/8) Coco Montoya (10/10)

(10/10) Red Clay Strays — Way Too Long Tour 2023 with support from Nolan Taylor (10/11)

— Way Too Long Tour 2023 with support from Nolan Taylor (10/11) Jim Messina (10/13)

(10/13) The Crane Wives (10/14)

(10/14) Four80East (10/14)

(10/14) Nik West (10/15)

(10/15) Enter The Haggis (10/18)

(10/18) Pablo Cruise (10/19)

(10/19) The Wild Feathers (10/21)

(10/21) The Secret Sisters (10/21)

(10/21) Choir! Choir! Choir! — “The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along” (10/22)

— “The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along” (10/22) A Buena Vista Social Club Celebration (10/24-25)

(10/24-25) Firefall (10/27)

(10/27) 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (10/28)

(10/28) Albert Cummings (10/29)

(10/29) Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks (10/29)

(10/29) Iam Tongi (10/30)

(10/30) Gaelic Storm (11/1)

(11/1) Brother Cane & Stone Horses (11/2)

(11/2) Crack The Sky (11/3-5)

(11/3-5) Emmaline — Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III (11/5)

— Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III (11/5) Damien Escobar — Victory Lap Tour (11/8)

— Victory Lap Tour (11/8) Boney James — Detour (11/9)

— Detour (11/9) The Samples — Kieran Lally opens (11/10)

— Kieran Lally opens (11/10) Atlanta Rhythm Section (11/11)

(11/11) Keiko Matsui (11/12)

(11/12) Gregorian — Pure Chants Tour (11/13)

— Pure Chants Tour (11/13) Al Di Meola — The Electric Years (11/14)

— The Electric Years (11/14) SÄJE (11/15)

(11/15) David Sanborn Jazz Quartet (11/16)

(11/16) Marc Roberge with Stephen Kellogg (11/18)

(11/18) Herman’s Hermits — Starring Peter Noone (11/19)

— Starring Peter Noone (11/19) The Idol Kings — A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon (11/24)

— A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon (11/24) Everything (11/25)

(11/25) Dirty Grass Players — With Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle (12/1)

— With Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle (12/1) Motown & More — A Holiday Celebration (12/2-3)

— A Holiday Celebration (12/2-3) A Peter White Christmas — 20th Anniversary show feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala (12/3)

— 20th Anniversary show feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala (12/3) Christmas with the Celts (12/4)

(12/4) Pokey Lafarge (12/5)

(12/5) Peter Mayer — Stars and Promises Christmas Tour 2023 (12/6)

— Stars and Promises Christmas Tour 2023 (12/6) Carbon Leaf (12/8-10)

(12/8-10) Mac McAnally (12/13-14)

(12/13-14) Jon McLaughlin — 2023 Holiday Tour (12/15)

— 2023 Holiday Tour (12/15) Gabe Dixon (12/16)

(12/16) The Docksiders — “America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band” (12/17)

— “America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band” (12/17) 1964: The Tribute (12/19)

(12/19) Zebra (12/21)

(12/21) The Seldom Scene (12/30)

(12/30) The New Romance — “The Ultimate ’80s Prom NYE Party” (12/31)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100

www.sixthandi.org

Avi Avital and Hanzhi Wang — Grammy-nominated mandolinist has developed original interpretations of popular Baroque and folk music written for other instruments, and will be accompanied by champion concert accordionist heralded for her extraordinary virtuosity and captivating stage presence (10/21)

— Grammy-nominated mandolinist has developed original interpretations of popular Baroque and folk music written for other instruments, and will be accompanied by champion concert accordionist heralded for her extraordinary virtuosity and captivating stage presence (10/21) Santiago Cruz — Four-time Latin Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter from Colombia, known for songs addressing human rights and social justice, gets more personal and introspective with his new album Nueve (11/1)

— Four-time Latin Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter from Colombia, known for songs addressing human rights and social justice, gets more personal and introspective with his new album Nueve (11/1) A Musical Conversation with Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao, and Yasmin Williams — A diverse collective of powerhouse female multi-instrumentalists will sit in a Nashville-style round for an interactive conversation about music weaved around segments and samples of songs as played by one or all of the panelists (11/15)

— A diverse collective of powerhouse female multi-instrumentalists will sit in a Nashville-style round for an interactive conversation about music weaved around segments and samples of songs as played by one or all of the panelists (11/15) Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Jon Langford — A live, in-person recreation of the exclusive pandemic livestream between two acclaimed indie-rock artists that Langford, for one, considered a high point of lockdown (11/18)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

540 Penn St. NE

202-450-2917

www.songbyrddc.com

Ratboys — The Windows Tour, with tickets still available for Night 2, with an opening set by Free Range (9/23-24)

— The Windows Tour, with tickets still available for Night 2, with an opening set by Free Range (9/23-24) True Widow — Tramuntana open (9/25)

— Tramuntana open (9/25) Hand Habits (9/26)

(9/26) Nuovo Testamento — Love Lines North America Tour with Widow Rings as support (9/27)

— Love Lines North America Tour with Widow Rings as support (9/27) Jayy Grams, Tre’ Armani, Grammar — With support from Lowfi The Movement, Philo, &amo, Born Supreme & Artxxiii, and Big O (9/28)

— With support from Lowfi The Movement, Philo, &amo, Born Supreme & Artxxiii, and Big O (9/28) Allie Crow Buckley (9/29)

(9/29) Lemon Water Live — Foots X Coles Present a concert with opening acts Zaamwe, MuhTeyOh, and DJ Whitney Abstrakt (9/30)

— Foots X Coles Present a concert with opening acts Zaamwe, MuhTeyOh, and DJ Whitney Abstrakt (9/30) Mariee Siou (10/2)

(10/2) Riovaz — RioRave II Distrurb the Norm, sold out (10/3)

— RioRave II Distrurb the Norm, sold out (10/3) Jay Royale — More Than Music Fest presents a show hosted by Wise Da God and featuring guest DJ Nature Boi (10/5)

— More Than Music Fest presents a show hosted by Wise Da God and featuring guest DJ Nature Boi (10/5) Molly Burch — The Day Dreamer Tour with support from Christelle Bofale (10/6)

— The Day Dreamer Tour with support from Christelle Bofale (10/6) Home Remedies (10/7)

(10/7) Poison Ruin (10/8)

(10/8) Tre’ Burt — Traffic Fiction Tour with Skyway Man as support (10/9)

— Traffic Fiction Tour with Skyway Man as support (10/9) Femdot — Free Samples Tour (10/10)

— Free Samples Tour (10/10) The Good Life (10/12)

(10/12) Knucks (10/13)

(10/13) This Is The Kit — Gruff Rhys opens (10/14)

— Gruff Rhys opens (10/14) Charlie Cunningham — With special guest Ethan Tasch as opening act (10/15)

— With special guest Ethan Tasch as opening act (10/15) Demob Happy (10/16)

(10/16) Horse Jumper of Love — Fraternal Twin and Hotslut open (10/19)

— Fraternal Twin and Hotslut open (10/19) Slauson Malone I (10/20)

(10/20) taSZEWO — A sold-out date on the Meet Us in the Middle tour (10/21)

— A sold-out date on the Meet Us in the Middle tour (10/21) Amindi — What You Need Tour supported by ChloTheGod (10/22)

— What You Need Tour supported by ChloTheGod (10/22) Cat Clyde (10/23)

(10/23) I Just Drew This Knife (10/25)

(10/25) L’RAIN (10/26)

(10/26) Vinyl Williams — With an opening set by The Infinite Daisy Chains (10/27)

— With an opening set by The Infinite Daisy Chains (10/27) Gatlin — I Sleep Fine Now Tour with BEL (10/28)

— I Sleep Fine Now Tour with BEL (10/28) Ricky Hill (10/30)

(10/30) Julie (10/31)

(10/31) Olivia Dean (11/1)

(11/1) Louis Cato (11/3)

(11/3) Vincent Neil Emerson (11/9)

(11/9) RDGLDGRN — A 10-Year Anniversary concert from the Reston-based indie go-go band (11/10)

— A 10-Year Anniversary concert from the Reston-based indie go-go band (11/10) Far Caspian (11/11)

(11/11) Mico — The Fantasy Tour (11/17)

— The Fantasy Tour (11/17) Helena Deland (11/19)

(11/19) The Messthetics — Peni Candra Rini support (11/21)

— Peni Candra Rini support (11/21) Bar Italia (12/1)

(12/1) Sydney Sprague — “The Somebody in Hell Loves You!” Tour (12/2)

— “The Somebody in Hell Loves You!” Tour (12/2) Alana Springsteen (12/9)

(12/9) Sweeping Promises (12/14) Screaming Females (12/16)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 N. Washington St.

Falls Church, Va.

703-237-0300

www.thestatetheatre.com

The Legwarmers — “D.C.’s Biggest ’80s Retro Dance Party” with the region’s “Premier ’80s Tribute Band,” and the act that started the whole tribute show mania at Falls Church’s art deco palace (9/23)

— “D.C.’s Biggest ’80s Retro Dance Party” with the region’s “Premier ’80s Tribute Band,” and the act that started the whole tribute show mania at Falls Church’s art deco palace (9/23) Doc Marten & The Flannels — Tribute to ’90s Grunge and Rock (9/29)

— Tribute to ’90s Grunge and Rock (9/29) The Ultimate Doors — Tribute to The Doors (9/30)

— Tribute to The Doors (9/30) Eaglemania — “The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band!” (10/6)

— “The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band!” (10/6) Long Beach Dub Allstars & Passafire — A night of reggae rock times two — make that original reggae rock, and not covers in tribute to someone else. There’s the ’90s-minted Allstars from Southern California, touring in support of their new fourth studio album, Echo Mountain on High, released over the summer, and then there’s the band from Savannah, Georgia, touring in support of their seventh set Strata, from 2021 (10/13)

— A night of reggae rock times two — make that original reggae rock, and not covers in tribute to someone else. There’s the ’90s-minted Allstars from Southern California, touring in support of their new fourth studio album, Echo Mountain on High, released over the summer, and then there’s the band from Savannah, Georgia, touring in support of their seventh set Strata, from 2021 (10/13) So Fetch — “The Ultimate 2000s Dance Party” (10/14)

— “The Ultimate 2000s Dance Party” (10/14) The Side Cars Band — Tribute to The Cars (10/20)

— Tribute to The Cars (10/20) Mother’s Little Helper — Tribute to The Rolling Stones (11/3)

— Tribute to The Rolling Stones (11/3) Adrenalize — The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (11/4)

— The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (11/4) The English Beat — Not a tribute act but the real deal, the trailblazing ska/reggae/punk band that’s been around since the mid ’70s (11/10)

— Not a tribute act but the real deal, the trailblazing ska/reggae/punk band that’s been around since the mid ’70s (11/10) The Warped Tour Band — A Tribute to Emo/Pop-Punk, w/All The Blink Things (Blink 182 tribute band) and Dookie (Green Day tribute band) (11/25)

— A Tribute to Emo/Pop-Punk, w/All The Blink Things (Blink 182 tribute band) and Dookie (Green Day tribute band) (11/25) The Nashville Nights Band — ’90s Country Reboot (12/9)

— ’90s Country Reboot (12/9) The Bayside Tigers — A ’90s dance party (12/15)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Fatoumata Diawara — The self-described “first female solo electric guitar player in Mali,” two-time Grammy-nominated global pop star has been heralded for her solo work, including her new “Afrofuturistic” album London Ko, her guest vocal collaborations on songs by Disclosure and Gorillaz — to say nothing of her work on film, including Timbuktu, a 2014 Oscar nominee as Best Foreign Language Film (9/29, Music Center)

— The self-described “first female solo electric guitar player in Mali,” two-time Grammy-nominated global pop star has been heralded for her solo work, including her new “Afrofuturistic” album London Ko, her guest vocal collaborations on songs by Disclosure and Gorillaz — to say nothing of her work on film, including Timbuktu, a 2014 Oscar nominee as Best Foreign Language Film (9/29, Music Center) Kavita Shah — New York vocalist and ethnomusicologist travels with his backing band to perform in tribute to Cesaria Evora as well as the late diva’s native archipelago, and also in support of Shah’s forthcoming album Cape Verdean Blues (10/5, Mansion)

— New York vocalist and ethnomusicologist travels with his backing band to perform in tribute to Cesaria Evora as well as the late diva’s native archipelago, and also in support of Shah’s forthcoming album Cape Verdean Blues (10/5, Mansion) Anoushka Shankar — Washington Performing Arts co-presents the global sitarist superstar in a showcase of her “neoclassical approach to the Indian music tradition,” touring with her new all-star quintet in advance of a forthcoming mini-album Chapter I: Forever, For Now (10/6, Music Center)

— Washington Performing Arts co-presents the global sitarist superstar in a showcase of her “neoclassical approach to the Indian music tradition,” touring with her new all-star quintet in advance of a forthcoming mini-album Chapter I: Forever, For Now (10/6, Music Center) Alvaro Torres: Gala Romantica — As part of local Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, multi-award-winning Latin-American artists Luis Miguel del Amargue and Alex Bueno will share the stage to celebrate Torres’s music and legacy (10/7, Music Center)

— As part of local Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, multi-award-winning Latin-American artists Luis Miguel del Amargue and Alex Bueno will share the stage to celebrate Torres’s music and legacy (10/7, Music Center) BSO Pops: Music of Billy Joel and Elton John — The greatest hits of the two classic rock legends recreated by Grammy- and Tony-nominated actor and musician Michael Cavanaugh, who starred as Joel in Broadway’s Movin’ Out (10/12, Music Center)

— The greatest hits of the two classic rock legends recreated by Grammy- and Tony-nominated actor and musician Michael Cavanaugh, who starred as Joel in Broadway’s Movin’ Out (10/12, Music Center) Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes — The Gypsy Kings co-founder and lead singer has returned to the fold of the wildly successful international act from the south of France known for their fiery fusion of flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop (10/13, Music Center)

— The Gypsy Kings co-founder and lead singer has returned to the fold of the wildly successful international act from the south of France known for their fiery fusion of flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop (10/13, Music Center) Jess Eliot Myhre — A co-founder of American roots ensemble Bumper Jacksons, New Orleans-based multi-instrumentalist performs a set of roots music with virtuosic flare and accompaniment by her ensemble (10/14, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, 14715 Good Hope Rd., Silver Spring)

— A co-founder of American roots ensemble Bumper Jacksons, New Orleans-based multi-instrumentalist performs a set of roots music with virtuosic flare and accompaniment by her ensemble (10/14, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, 14715 Good Hope Rd., Silver Spring) Hiromi’s Sonicwonder — An electrified four-piece ensemble led by Japanese pianist who blurs the lines between classical and jazz to create music fueled with rock-inspired energy and cinematic beauty (10/19, Music Center)

— An electrified four-piece ensemble led by Japanese pianist who blurs the lines between classical and jazz to create music fueled with rock-inspired energy and cinematic beauty (10/19, Music Center) Brian Stokes Mitchell — Classics from the Great American Songbook as well as contemporary Broadway favorites will be performed by the two-time Tony-winning performer dubbed “the last leading man” by the New York Times (10/21, Music Center)

— Classics from the Great American Songbook as well as contemporary Broadway favorites will be performed by the two-time Tony-winning performer dubbed “the last leading man” by the New York Times (10/21, Music Center) Piaf! The Show — Conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, this tribute to the legendary French singer Edith Piaf stars Nathalie Lermitte in the title role and comes to Washington after sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall and the Olympia in Paris, the latter of which included the participation of Piaf’s longtime collaborator Charles Dumont (10/28, Music Center)

— Conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, this tribute to the legendary French singer Edith Piaf stars Nathalie Lermitte in the title role and comes to Washington after sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall and the Olympia in Paris, the latter of which included the participation of Piaf’s longtime collaborator Charles Dumont (10/28, Music Center) Ranky Tanky — A group of five lifelong friends from Charleston working to preserve the African-American traditions that originated in the coastal South during slavery, particularly those of the West African-rooted Gullah community in South Carolina (11/3, Music Center)

— A group of five lifelong friends from Charleston working to preserve the African-American traditions that originated in the coastal South during slavery, particularly those of the West African-rooted Gullah community in South Carolina (11/3, Music Center) BSO Pops: Broadway Legends — Ted Sperling conducts the Baltimore Symphony with featured Broadway vocalists Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), and Scarlett Strallen (Singin’ in the Rain) performing new and old musical favorites (11/9, Music Center)

— Ted Sperling conducts the Baltimore Symphony with featured Broadway vocalists Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), and Scarlett Strallen (Singin’ in the Rain) performing new and old musical favorites (11/9, Music Center) Elena Urioste and Tom Poster — A married violinist and pianist, who began collaborating officially during the pandemic lockdown, now tour in support of their 2022 studio set The Jukebox Album, with their take on an eclectic mix of songs, from Cole Porter to Stephen Sondheim to Gabriel Fauré (11/16, Mansion)

— A married violinist and pianist, who began collaborating officially during the pandemic lockdown, now tour in support of their 2022 studio set The Jukebox Album, with their take on an eclectic mix of songs, from Cole Porter to Stephen Sondheim to Gabriel Fauré (11/16, Mansion) Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Tour 2023 — The gay smooth jazz saxophonist embarks on the 26th edition of what is purportedly the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour, with guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler as featured lead friend, plus vocalist Rebecca Jade, saxophonist/flutist Marcus Anderson, and pianist/guitarist/vocalist Justin-Lee Schultz, a 16-year-old musical prodigy and social media sensation originally from South Africa (12/3, Music Center)

— The gay smooth jazz saxophonist embarks on the 26th edition of what is purportedly the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour, with guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler as featured lead friend, plus vocalist Rebecca Jade, saxophonist/flutist Marcus Anderson, and pianist/guitarist/vocalist Justin-Lee Schultz, a 16-year-old musical prodigy and social media sensation originally from South Africa (12/3, Music Center) Sean Heely’s Celtic Christmas — The US National Scottish Fiddle Champion is also a D.C.-based fiddler, Scots Gaelic singer, and harpist, and he’ll offer a seasonal tour of carols and tunes from the Scottish Highlands and across the rugged Irish coast, complete with dancing and the MacMillan Pipe Band (12/8, Music Center)

— The US National Scottish Fiddle Champion is also a D.C.-based fiddler, Scots Gaelic singer, and harpist, and he’ll offer a seasonal tour of carols and tunes from the Scottish Highlands and across the rugged Irish coast, complete with dancing and the MacMillan Pipe Band (12/8, Music Center) Dominique Bianco and Friends — A young D.C.-based, New York-native artist, whose voice and vocal style has earned comparisons to Ella Fitzgerald, performs jazz standards as well as original songs in her distinctive style (12/16, Bloom at Good Hope)

— A young D.C.-based, New York-native artist, whose voice and vocal style has earned comparisons to Ella Fitzgerald, performs jazz standards as well as original songs in her distinctive style (12/16, Bloom at Good Hope) BSO Pops: She’s Got Soul — The sensational powerhouse vocalist Capathia Jenkins offers a wide-ranging revue of R&B classics and soulful hits including those popularized by Toni Braxton, Adele, and Stevie Wonder, with dynamic Canadian conductor Lucas Waldin leading the BSO (1/11/24, Music Center)

THE CLARICE SMITH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dekelboum Concert Hall

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Rhiannon Giddens — The two-time Grammy-winning artist and MacArthur “Genius” grantee tours with her latest show, “You’re The One,” featuring electric and upright bass, conga, Cajun and piano accordions, guitars, and a Western string section and Miami horns, but “I hope that people just hear American music,” says Giddens, who’ll sing and play the banjo and viola, and will be supported by special guest Adia Victoria (9/27)

— The two-time Grammy-winning artist and MacArthur “Genius” grantee tours with her latest show, “You’re The One,” featuring electric and upright bass, conga, Cajun and piano accordions, guitars, and a Western string section and Miami horns, but “I hope that people just hear American music,” says Giddens, who’ll sing and play the banjo and viola, and will be supported by special guest Adia Victoria (9/27) Nobuntu — All-female a cappella quartet from Zimbabwe acclaimed for inventive performances of music ranging from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro jazz to gospel (10/8)

— All-female a cappella quartet from Zimbabwe acclaimed for inventive performances of music ranging from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro jazz to gospel (10/8) Brad Mehldau Trio — One of the most lyrical and intimate voices of contemporary jazz piano performs in his namesake trio with bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Jeff Ballard (11/19, Kay Theatre)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW

877-987-6487

www.unionstage.com

Youth Lagoon (9/23)

(9/23) The Nude Party (9/24)

(9/24) LongMoneyKese, Yung Maaly, 5ivestar — WYWF presents this triple-bill show of young hip-hoppers (9/26)

— WYWF presents this triple-bill show of young hip-hoppers (9/26) Margaret Glaspy — The astute, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter challenged herself when it came time to produce a second album (9/28)

— The astute, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter challenged herself when it came time to produce a second album (9/28) Noah Gunderson — If This is The End 2023 Tour w/special guest Casey Dubie (9/30)

— If This is The End 2023 Tour w/special guest Casey Dubie (9/30) underscores (10/1)

(10/1) Jessy Lanza — An L.A.-based Canadian musician and DJ/producer tours to support new fourth album Love Hallucination(10/4)

— An L.A.-based Canadian musician and DJ/producer tours to support new fourth album Love Hallucination(10/4) Nicki Night (10/5)

(10/5) House of Terror — Terror Reid Presents this spooktacular with three support acts, Zotiyac, YVNCC, and NOGOOD (10/11)

— Terror Reid Presents this spooktacular with three support acts, Zotiyac, YVNCC, and NOGOOD (10/11) The Nationals Park — The 8th Wonder Tour, with Zach Seabaugh (10/12)

— The 8th Wonder Tour, with Zach Seabaugh (10/12) Papadosio (10/13)

(10/13) Veeze — The Ganger Tour, presented by Navy Wavy (10/14)

— The Ganger Tour, presented by Navy Wavy (10/14) Sorcha Richardson (10/15)

(10/15) Rawayana (10/18)

(10/18) Be Your Own Pet (10/19)

(10/19) Palehound — Eye On The Bat Tour, with an opening set by Empath (10/21)

— Eye On The Bat Tour, with an opening set by Empath (10/21) Eddie Zuko (10/21)

(10/21) midwxst (10/22)

(10/22) Aidan Bissett — Supernova Tour with support from Anna Shoemaker (10/23)

— Supernova Tour with support from Anna Shoemaker (10/23) Charlotte Cardin (10/24)

(10/24) Genesis Owusu (10/25)

(10/25) The Elovators — A sold-out date on the Endless Summer Tour, with supporting acts Shwayze and Surfer Girl (10/26)

— A sold-out date on the Endless Summer Tour, with supporting acts Shwayze and Surfer Girl (10/26) Tyla Yaweh — World Full of Rage Tour (10/27)

— World Full of Rage Tour (10/27) S.G. Goodman (10/28)

(10/28) Royal & the Serpent (10/29)

(10/29) Slow Pulp (10/30)

(10/30) The Hives (10/31)

(10/31) Yvie Oddly — Strange Love Tour (11/1)

— Strange Love Tour (11/1) Moon Hooch (11/2)

(11/2) grentperez (11/3)

(11/3) The Dear Hunter — Migrant 10th Anniversary with openers Delta Sleep and All Get Out (11/4)

— Migrant 10th Anniversary with openers Delta Sleep and All Get Out (11/4) Addison Grace — Diving Lessons Tour with support from Madilyn Mei, Brye (11/5)

— Diving Lessons Tour with support from Madilyn Mei, Brye (11/5) Mike Dimes, Dro Kenji (11/6)

(11/6) Sun June, Runner (11/7)

(11/7) Blank Banshee (11/7)

(11/7) Tina Arena (11/8, Miracle Theatre)

(11/8, Miracle Theatre) Under The Rug (11/8)

(11/8) Netta (11/9)

(11/9) Kalush Orchestra (11/12)

(11/12) Pavlov’s Dogz (11/13)

(11/13) Billy Raffoul (11/15)

(11/15) Half Moon Run (11/16)

(11/16) Armand Hammer — “We Buy Diabetic Test Strips” The Physical Experience (11/18)

— “We Buy Diabetic Test Strips” The Physical Experience (11/18) Arin Ray — Phases Tour (11/18)

— Phases Tour (11/18) Mia x Ally (11/20)

(11/20) Eem Triplin — Still Pretty North American Tour (11/22)

— Still Pretty North American Tour (11/22) Ama Lou — The Silence Tour (11/24)

— The Silence Tour (11/24) The Landlord’s Cat (11/25)

(11/25) Hania Rani — An Evening With (11/28)

— An Evening With (11/28) Thumpasaurus, Guerilla Toss

Jasmin Bean (12/2)

(12/2) Princess Chelsea (12/4)

(12/4) Durry (12/6)

(12/6) GA-20, Black Joe Lewis (12/7)

(12/7) We Are Scientists (12/8)

(12/8) BrownTown feat. Bader Tareed (12/10)

(12/10) Patrick Watson w/La Force (12/11)

(12/11) Malinda — It’s All True Tour (12/16)

— It’s All True Tour (12/16) Wrizzards (12/29)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Hot Tuna (9/30)

(9/30) Little Feat — The Albums Tour, with Sailin’ Shoes plus the hits (10/3) and Dixie Chicken plus the hits (10/4)

— The Albums Tour, with Sailin’ Shoes plus the hits (10/3) and Dixie Chicken plus the hits (10/4) St. Paul & The Broken Bones — The Angels in Science Fiction Tour (10/10)

— The Angels in Science Fiction Tour (10/10) Emo Orchestra — Featuring Hawthorne Heights (10/12)

— Featuring Hawthorne Heights (10/12) Todrick Hall — “Velvet Rage” (10/13)

— “Velvet Rage” (10/13) Switchfoot — The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour (10/15)

— The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour (10/15) Steve Hackett — Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at 50 & Hackett Highlights (10/22)

— Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at 50 & Hackett Highlights (10/22) Loreena McKennitt (10/23)

(10/23) Pink Martini — Featuring China Forbes (10/31)

— Featuring China Forbes (10/31) Everglow (11/8)

(11/8) Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening (11/24)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA — “The closest ABBA experience you’ll ever get with some of Sweden’s most experienced and talented singers and musicians (9/23)

— “The closest ABBA experience you’ll ever get with some of Sweden’s most experienced and talented singers and musicians (9/23) Kyshona — Versatile artist, activist, and licensed music therapist blends roots music with rock, R&B, and folk to enhance her compassionate lyrics and uplifting voice, all in pursuit of teasing out the healing power of song (9/28, New Spire Arts)

— Versatile artist, activist, and licensed music therapist blends roots music with rock, R&B, and folk to enhance her compassionate lyrics and uplifting voice, all in pursuit of teasing out the healing power of song (9/28, New Spire Arts) Martha Redbone Roots Project — A unique gumbo of folk, blues, and gospel from multi-racial Cherokee and African-American artist who brings audiences to their feet with fiery old-time mountain gospel singing and foot-stomping energy (10/6, New Spire Arts)

— A unique gumbo of folk, blues, and gospel from multi-racial Cherokee and African-American artist who brings audiences to their feet with fiery old-time mountain gospel singing and foot-stomping energy (10/6, New Spire Arts) Pablo Cruise and Jim Messina — Oasis in the Sun Tour featuring the two music legends (10/15)

— Oasis in the Sun Tour featuring the two music legends (10/15) Travis Tritt — Grammy-winning musician and multi-platinum recording artist with a clear Southern rock-influenced country sound (10/20)

— Grammy-winning musician and multi-platinum recording artist with a clear Southern rock-influenced country sound (10/20) Trevor Watts and Jamie Harris — An evening of jazz and world music from pioneering saxophonist and acclaimed percussionist duo (10/26)

— An evening of jazz and world music from pioneering saxophonist and acclaimed percussionist duo (10/26) John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band — An artist working predominantly for movie soundtracks and film scoring, starting with his score for Eddie and the Cruisers and also including his contribution to Rocky IV, “Hearts on Fire” (10/28)

— An artist working predominantly for movie soundtracks and film scoring, starting with his score for Eddie and the Cruisers and also including his contribution to Rocky IV, “Hearts on Fire” (10/28) Damn Tall Buildings — A decade since this trio of Berklee College of Music students started busking on the streets of Boston, they’ve become known for putting their spin on bluegrass with attitude and grit, described as “high-impact lyrics backed by high-spirited harmony” (11/2, New Spire Arts)

— A decade since this trio of Berklee College of Music students started busking on the streets of Boston, they’ve become known for putting their spin on bluegrass with attitude and grit, described as “high-impact lyrics backed by high-spirited harmony” (11/2, New Spire Arts) Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro — Another chance to see their show “Och and Oy! A Considered Cabaret” if you missed it this summer, featuring a mix of tall tales and showtunes delivered with campy theatrical flair by two of the most talented and charming queens working in showbiz today (11/11)

— Another chance to see their show “Och and Oy! A Considered Cabaret” if you missed it this summer, featuring a mix of tall tales and showtunes delivered with campy theatrical flair by two of the most talented and charming queens working in showbiz today (11/11) Broadway on Harewood: The Cabaret — A Frederick-area collective of amateur musicians, singers, and dancers who put on fully staged shows, complete with costumes and choreography, next tackles a revue featuring showtunes from the Golden Era of musicals to the present, or roughly the past 90 years of Broadway (11/11, New Spire Arts)

— A Frederick-area collective of amateur musicians, singers, and dancers who put on fully staged shows, complete with costumes and choreography, next tackles a revue featuring showtunes from the Golden Era of musicals to the present, or roughly the past 90 years of Broadway (11/11, New Spire Arts) Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits — The lead singer of the Hermits and the Marcels perform the hits (11/12)

— The lead singer of the Hermits and the Marcels perform the hits (11/12) Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience (11/15)

(11/15) When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney — The newly created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem performs music from Disney over the past century with a focus on the impact the company and cultural juggernaut has had on jazz. Pianist Sean Mason serves as music director, leading a five-piece band and two singers and storytellers (11/19)

— The newly created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem performs music from Disney over the past century with a focus on the impact the company and cultural juggernaut has had on jazz. Pianist Sean Mason serves as music director, leading a five-piece band and two singers and storytellers (11/19) Tuba Christmas (11/25)

(11/25) Sara Evans Christmas Show — The fifth most played female artist on country radio puts a distinctive stamp on some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music (11/30)

— The fifth most played female artist on country radio puts a distinctive stamp on some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music (11/30) A Motown Christmas (12/1)

(12/1) “50 Years Gone”: A Tribute to Jim Croce (12/2, New Spire Arts)

(12/2, New Spire Arts) The Barefoot Movement — Silky-smooth bluegrass and Americana harmonies (12/7, New Spire Arts)

— Silky-smooth bluegrass and Americana harmonies (12/7, New Spire Arts) Messiah Sing Along — Select choruses and arias from Handel’s Messiah rendered with orchestra, soloists, chorus, and fellow music lovers (12/19)

— Select choruses and arias from Handel’s Messiah rendered with orchestra, soloists, chorus, and fellow music lovers (12/19) Eric Byrd Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas — Renowned jazz trio performs the popular Vince Guaraldi jazz score to A Charlie Brown Christmas while that heartwarming animated cartoon screens overhead (12/23)

