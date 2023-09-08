‘GMA’ Anchor Robin Roberts Just Got Her Marriage License

After 18 years of love, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign are preparing to embark on a new and beautiful journey as a married couple. The two recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of them securing their marriage license.

The engaged couple recorded their visit to the Farmington County Clerk’s Office in Connecticut. In the charming clip, Roberts and Laign’s excitement is palpable, and they are all smiles. They walked hand in hand toward the town hall in Farmington (where Roberts owns a home), the couple couldn’t contain their joy, not that they seem like they were trying to.

The footage captures Laign’s radiant smile, as she is brimming with happiness as they enter the clerk’s office. Once inside, after ensuring that all the necessary paperwork was in order, the Farmington County Clerk’s Office employee had them raise their right hands and solemnly affirm the truth of their statements. With heartfelt sincerity, they both replied with a resounding “Yes.”

Roberts was the first to sign the marriage license, followed by Laign. The latter fiancee mentioned that she needs to get used to signing her new name, Roberts, as she apparently plans on taking her soon-to-be-wife’s moniker.

The clerk’s office employee provided them with important instructions and handed over their marriage license, a symbolic document that they will present to the reverend at their upcoming wedding. The government official seemed happy to be helping them on this journey and to appear in the video.

Roberts and Laign have been together for nearly two decades, so it’s a bit surprising that it’s taken them this long to tie the knot. They kept their love private until 2013 when the Good Morning America journalist publicly acknowledged their relationship for the first time in a heartfelt post on Facebook. In a touching year-end message, she expressed gratitude for her “longtime girlfriend, Amber,” which immediately shocked many who didn’t realize she was in love with another woman.

In the years since that post, the two women have had to rely on one another for support as they both battled health scares. In 2007, Robin faced a daunting battle with early-stage breast cancer. During this trying time, it was Amber who stood firmly by her side, offering unwavering support and love. Five years later, Robin was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a challenging condition where the bone marrow struggles to produce sufficient healthy blood cells.

Another few years after that, Robin revealed Amber’s own cancer diagnosis in February 2022. She shared this news through a heartfelt video posted on her social media accounts. In the touching message, the TV anchor expressed her commitment to be there for her partner during her treatment, emphasizing that she would occasionally step away from her morning show duties to stand beside her love during this challenging time.