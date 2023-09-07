Here She Comes, Miss’d America

Nine of the nation’s top drag queens will gather in Atlantic City this weekend to compete in the 32nd Miss’d America Pageant at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The festivities will kick off with the winner of last year’s Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine, hosting Drag Queen Bingo at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

Participants will be treated to special performances by Maria TopCatt, Amanda Porq, and Sandy Beach, and have the chance to win cash and prizes.

This year’s Miss’d America Pageant will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and will once again feature lavish sets, incredible numbers, and a “Wild West” theme. Carson Kressley returns to emcee.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

VIP tickets are available for purchase at $100 per ticket, which includes one complimentary drink and admission to an exclusive post-pageant meet-and-greet reception.

A portion of the proceeds from the Miss’d America Pageant will be distributed to various LGBTQ supportive charities. Since its inception, the pageant has donated over $500,000 to multiple organizations.

For more information on upcoming events in Atlantic City, head to www.visitatlanticcity.com.