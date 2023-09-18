Kim Petras Surprise-Drops Leaked Album ‘Problématique’

Kim Petras has sprung a delightful surprise on her fan base today: a complete album!

The pop singer shocked the world, and especially her followers, with the unexpected release of her album Problématique.

The full-length was already well-known to her most ardent fans, but until now, it hadn’t been made available in full on proper streaming and sales platforms.

Problématique was announced more than a year ago as Petras’s debut album. While it was initially expected to drop sometime in the summer of 2022, it leaked, and was quickly shelved by her record label.

The full story of why that happened was never shared, but there are rumors that her producer, the highly-controversial Dr. Luke, didn’t approve of it in the end.

Petras poured her creativity into crafting the dance-pop album during the pandemic lockdown. The 10-song set is heavily inspired by French house music, and those fans who have heard it love the collection.

The release of Problématique comes only three months after Petras unveiled what turned out to be her major label debut full-length, Feed the Beast.

The decision to release Problématique was prompted by the ongoing demands of her dedicated fanbase, but there’s likely more to the move than that.

Petras is getting ready to head out on her Feed the Beast world tour later in September, and she may have needed more songs to add to the setlist. As a relatively new artist, her discography isn’t yet packed with hits, so adding tunes may have been helpful to the singer.

This has been a huge year for Petras. In addition to releasing two albums, including what has been labeled her proper debut, she also became the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

She and nonbinary star Sam Smith collected the honor for the eyebrow-raising single “Unholy.” That tune rose to No. 1 on charts all around the world, including in the U.K. and the U.S., helping Smith and Petras make history with the smash.