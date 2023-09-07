Lady Gaga Has A New Song Coming With The Rolling Stones

Lady Gaga has been pretty quiet throughout 2023 when it comes to new music, but now fans have something special to look forward to. The pop superstar has a new song coming soon, but it’s not her own. Instead, it’s a collaboration with one of the biggest bands on the planet.

Earlier this week, The Rolling Stones took part in a press conference in London to formally announce their new album, Hackney Diamonds. The band confirmed during the event that their latest set will feature a number of different types of collaborations with many well-known musicians, including Gaga.

The pop superstar will reportedly be featured on a track titled “Sweet Sound of Heaven.” According to the band’s guitarist Ronnie Wood, Gaga sings “really sweet” on the tune. For now, The Rolling Stones are remaining mum regarding what the cut sounds like or what it’s about, but the mere mention of her name was enough to rile her massive fan base.

The world will likely hear “Sweet Sound of Heaven” on October 20, when the full album will drop. It’s possible that the group will select the tune as a single and share it beforehand, but with current single “Angry” just getting started, it doesn’t seem like there will be time.

Gaga and The Rolling Stones have collaborated before in the past, but never on a studio recording. While the rockers were busy on their 50 & Counting Tour, the pop singer joined the band on stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The two duetted on an updated version of the group’s single “Gimme Shelter,” one of their most beloved songs.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Rolling Stones’ first album of original music since 2005 when they released A Bigger Bang. Since then, the band has largely been busy touring, and they seem to always be on the road. In between A Bigger Bang and the upcoming Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones also found the time to record an album of blues covers, which harkened back to their earliest influences. The set, Blue & Lonesome, was another chart hit for the band and won them a Grammy.

For her part, Gaga has been busy throughout 2023 filming her next movie, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Joker. The film will reportedly feature new music from the star, though how many songs will be shared isn’t clear. Gaga is also back in Las Vegas performing for fans as part of her Jazz + Piano residency, which resumed after a lengthy hiatus in late August and has dates into October of this year.