Meet The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 5

Is it time for another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK already? Almost! The premiere of the fifth season (or series, as they call it across the pond) doesn’t have a release date yet, but the contestants have been unveiled, and they look fabulous!

World of Wonder has unveiled a fresh roster of 10 queens who are competing for RuPaul’s coveted seal of approval, all in pursuit of being crowned the next drag race superstar in the U.K. For those in the country, they will soon be able to watch the show on BBC3. For fans in the U.S. and select other regions, the episodes will find their way to Wow Presents Plus.

As the season unfolds, these formidable queens will plunge headfirst into a diverse spectrum of challenges and captivating runway showcases, all with the singular goal of evading the perilous precipice of the bottom two. There, they must brace themselves for an intense showdown in a lip sync battle that holds their very fate in the balance, as the looming specter of elimination hovers overhead.

The ultimate decree, determining who will sashay forward to glory and who will be compelled to sashay away into obscurity, firmly resides within the discerning hands of the show’s namesake host and executive producer, Mama Ru herself (of course). Assisting her in the weekly crucial judgments are an esteemed panel of judges who fans know very well, featuring not only Michelle Visage but also a revolving door of illustrious celebrity guest judges, who have yet to be announced. Additionally, the dynamic duo of Graham Norton and Alan Carr takes turns in their role on the judging panel, ensuring a captivating and ever-evolving deliberation process.

The lineup was unveiled by World of Wonder, and each competing queen was asked to describe their rage in a few words. Here’s what each one said:

Alexis Saint-Pete

Silly, sexy, hungry, show stopping and delicious!

Banksie

Long, big, tall, huge, massive!

Cara Melle

Sexual goddess amongst mere mortals!

DeDeLicious

Polished, ridiculous, gargantuan, stupid and boobs!

Ginger Johnson

Well seasoned, but not salty!

Kate Butch

Camp, bawdy, silly, quite bonkers!

Michael Marouli

Camp, daft, filth, fabulous and iconic!

Miss Naomi Carter

Beauty, fashion, sassy, gobby and Northern!

Tomara Thomas

Sexy, fierce, wild, manic and stunning!

Vicki Vivacious

Fun, flirty, fabulous, glamorous, and Cornish.