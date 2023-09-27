New Super Deluxe ‘The Sound Of Music’ Album Is Coming

It’s been nearly 60 years since The Sound of Music took the world by storm, and in the decades since, it has remained a fan favorite, as well as one of the best movie musicals of all time. Now, the beloved soundtrack is set to be re-released with dozens of never-before-heard tracks that are sure to delight die-hard lovers of the story.

On December 1, Craft Recordings will release the super deluxe edition of the The Sound of Music soundtrack. The reissue includes plenty of goodies for those who can’t get enough of the movie, and it will be made available in several different formats, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

The Sound of Music new super deluxe edition will feature over 40 previously-unreleased tracks. Fans shouldn’t expect that many complete songs that have never seen the light of day, but rather reworkings, demos, and other versions of the familiar tunes that made the movie and its accompanying album such a massive success.

https://www.instagram.com/craftrecordings/?hl=en

At the time the new revamped album was announced, the label behind the project released a new version of the opening number from the film, “Prelude / The Sound of Music.” The cut is now performed by both Julie Andrews, the star of the movie, as well as the rest of the cast.

A press release announcing the album from the label stated that this updated reissue will feature, for the first time, “every musical element from the film.” That includes instrumentals of each song, 11 never-before-heard alternate takes of popular songs from the set, and rare performances from the talented cast. For audiophiles, the score will also be included in HD digital and Dolby Atmos.

To make this reissue even more special, the boxed set will include new liner notes penned by film historian Mike Matessino. In addition to writing the notes, he also remixed and remastered the album using the original multi-track tapes recorded back in the ’60s, ensuring that the essence of the timeless classic is preserved and enhanced for a new generation of listeners.

The Sound of Music was both a box office win and a huge win on the Billboard charts. The soundtrack remains one of the bestselling and most successful albums of all time in the U.S. The title was propelled by beloved compositions like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”