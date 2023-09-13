‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Now Has A Release Date

Get ready to sashay back into the glitzy world of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as the fifth series makes is set to make its dazzling return on Thursday, September 28.

The newest installment of the reality staple was announced just days ago, and now fans know when they’ll get to watch the fabulousness on their TV screens.

World of Wonder recently unveiled a lineup of 10 new queens, each of whom will be fighting for the coveted title of RuPaul’s next drag race superstar in the U.K. For those in the UK, the journey of these queens will soon be available to watch on both BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and select other regions won’t have to miss out on the glamour and drama. The episodes will be making their way to Wow Presents Plus, where many international versions of the series are housed.

The upcoming series promises a star-studded lineup of guest judges, who have also just been announced, with each bringing their unique flair to the judging panel. Yasmin Finney, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Kristen McMenamy, Suranne Jones, Daphne Guinness, and Joel Dommett are set to appear on the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Adding a fashionable twist to the competition, Vogue editor Edward Enninful will make a special appearance in the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK werkroom.

One of the most anticipated episodes of the season, the Snatch Game, will feature none other than Carol Vorderman and Alexandra Burke as special guests. With their wit and humor, they are sure to keep viewers entertained in this fan-favorite challenge.

In a new addition to the main RuPaul’s Drag Race UK show, fans can look forward to The After Shave with Danny Beard. The queen took home the crown on the most recent season of the program, and now he’s back to entertain viewers once again.

Every week, Beard will treat Drag Race aficionados to exclusive backstage interviews with each episode’s eliminated queen.