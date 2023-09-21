School Board Orders Removal of LGBTQ-Inclusive Mural

A local school board ordered a health care provider that operates a clinic inside a West Michigan middle school to remove a student-designed mural containing LGBTQ imagery if it wishes to have its contract renewed.

Earlier this month, the Grant Public Schools Board of Education voted to authorize a new contract with Family Health Care, which operates the Child and Adolescent Health Center inside Grant Middle School, in Grant, Michigan. \

The center offers medical and dental care, vision, hearing, and mental health services to all Grant Public Schools students, at no cost to families.

But part of the new contract stipulates that the health clinic must remove the mural, painted by a student who won an art contest, by the end of October, according to MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle.

The mural became a source of contention last October after conservative parents and community members accused the student, Evelyn Gonzales, of including “Satanic” characters and “demonic” symbols in the mural, and attacked her for including LGBTQ content as well.

The mural depicts children, of all skin colors, including one wearing a hijab, and animals wearing hats with red crosses on them.

One student is wearing rainbow colors and overalls with a rainbow logo, while two others wear the bisexual Pride flag colors. Another student, receiving a shot from a bunny nurse, is wearing a shirt in the colors of the transgender Pride flag.

In the background are symbols, including a letter, stars, a peace sign, a mushroom, butterflies, and the Hamsa hand, also known as the Fatima hand, which is represents good luck in some North African, Middle Eastern, and Latin American cultures.

At the time, Gonzales said that one of the symbols that people were objecting to came from a video game, although conservatives claimed it was a depiction of Satan, and claimed her drawing of the Hamsa hand was a symbol for witchcraft, calling the mural anti-Christian and a form of “hate material,” according to Grand Rapids-based ABC affiliate WZZM.

Other objectors argued that including the transgender Pride flag was wrong because transgender identity is a form of “mental illness” caused by bipolar disorder, autism, and other conditions that need psychological treatment.