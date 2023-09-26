Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Set To Show In 100+ Countries

When Taylor Swift first announced her upcoming concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, it looked like only her fans in North America would get to join in on the fun. Now, the singer has changed her tune, and the movie is about to become not just a homegrown hit, but a global one.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is poised to thrill her legion of followers in more than 100 countries by the time it’s reached every territory planned, marking a significant expansion of its reach. Fans from all sections of the globe can mark their calendars for the film’s release on October 13, aligning with the original North American launch date.

Sadly, those who love Swift and her music in few select countries, including Brazil, India, South Korea, and others, will need to exercise a bit more patience. They’ll have to wait until November 3 to experience Swift’s magic on the big screen, as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is delayed in those regions for a few weeks.

Swift got to share the great news with her followers by posting to Instagram, saying, “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide. Been so excited to tell you all that ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

With the global release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on the horizon, it’s highly likely that the film’s opening weekend box office earnings will surge, possibly reaching record-breaking heights. Early industry estimates suggest that the film could rake in over $100 million during its initial weekend in North America alone, and now that dozens of other countries are involved, that figure is sure to climb significantly. It may only be a few days before Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert movie of all time.

Excitement is building as tickets for many international screenings outside of North America are already up for grabs. For those markets where tickets aren’t yet available, fans can rest easy knowing they should be soon. Swift has set up a special website just to sell tickets to the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.