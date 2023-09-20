Troye Sivan Releases Chill New Single ‘Got Me Started’

Troye Sivan is back with another taste of his forthcoming album, and it seems like the pop star might have one of the best releases of his career on his hands.

The singer-songwriter has unleashed his new single “Got Me Started,” a laidback and chill number. The tune doesn’t force people to the dance floor like its predecessor, the high-energy anthem “Rush.” This time around, Sivan is hoping to cater to those headed to the afterparty, rather than the club itself.

“Got Me Started” serves as the second single from Sivan’s forthcoming album Something To Give Each Other. That project is expected to arrive on October 13, so fans only need to hold on for a little less than a month before they can hear the set in its entirety.

Sivan also released a music video for “Got Me Started” which is reminiscent of the one he produced for “Rush,” complete with plenty of choreography from both the singer himself and many other dancers (who, this time around, represent different body types and races). It’s as delightfully gay as the first clip he shared from this era, with more than enough sam-sex kisses, drag queens, and more from a queer life well-lived.

Sivan has been hyping the release of “Got Me Started” for a while now. Earlier this week, he posted to his Instagram, calling “Got Me Started” “my fave music video I’ve ever been a part of.” The singer added that he “Could cry just thinking about it.”

The song uses a sample from Australian band Bag Raiders, who gave their permission for Sivan to use a piece of their song “Shooting Stars.” In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the musician explained that the group told him, “We’ve had hundreds of requests and we’ve never said, ‘Yeah,’ so don’t fuck this up.”

In the same interview, Sivan shared that “Got Me Started” “was one of the first songs that we wrote for the album and it just stuck around.” We’re glad it made it onto the album!