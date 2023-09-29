Two Men Plead Guilty to Hate Crime Against Trans Murder Victim

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By John Riley on September 29, 2023 @JRileyMW
Two Puerto Rican men pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit a hate crime and obstruction of justice for assaulting a transgender woman with a paintball gun just hours before she was found murdered in a vacant lot by the side of the road, in the town of Toa Baja.
According to court documents, Jordany Rafael Laboy-Garcia and Christian Yamaurie Rivera-Otero were out driving in Toa Baja with their former co-defendant, Anthony Steven Lobos-Ruiz, around 12:29 a.m. on February 24, 2020. The men saw the victim — identified as A.N.L. — standing under a tent near the side of the road.
The men reportedly recognized A.N.L., a 29-year-old transgender woman, from social media posts, in which she had been accused of “peeping” in a women’s restroom at a McDonald’s restaurant on February 23.
Upon recognizing her, Lobos-Ruiz used his iPhone to record a video of himself yelling “la loca, la loca,” Spanish for “crazy woman.” He also yelled disparaging and threatening comments to A.N.L. from inside the car.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the three men retrieved a paintball gun and returned to the location to shoot at A.N.L.
Lobos-Ruiz used his iPhone to record Laboy-Garcia shooting at A.N.H. multiple times. In the video, one voice can be heard saying, “Hey, can you give me some of that ass.” Other voices are then heard saying, “We are going to shoot you up,” “Let’s spin the tires on this motherfucker,” and “You bet I am going to go and shoot him.”
Lobos-Ruiz later shared the video recording of the assault with others and on social media. But several hours later, Rivera-Otero and Lobos-Ruiz exchanged text messages telling each other to delete evidence of their harassment of A.N.L. and the subsequent assault of her. Lobos-Ruiz deleted the two videos.
A.N.L., whom transgender advocates have identified as Alexa Negrón Luciano (also known as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz), had previously been accused of using a handheld mirror to peer into a stall in the McDonald’s women’s restroom, prompting one onlooker to file a false report with police alleging she was spying on other restroom occupants.
Police later came to the restaurant and questioned the man, who withdrew his complaint. They also spoke to Luciano, but did not arrest her or charge her with any crime.
As CBS News reported at the time, police found no evidence of the mirror, or that Luciano had engaged in any wrongdoing. However, video of police confronting Luciano went viral, and rumors that a man had entered a women’s restroom spread widely across the island.
Luciano, who was homeless and had been abandoned by her family, had camped out by the side of the road when the trio of men confronted her. It remains unclear what happened to Luciano after the assault with the paintball gun, but her body was later found near the side of the road, having been shot multiple times. Twelve 9-millimeter bullet casings were found near her body.
No one has been arrested for Luciano’s murder, despite pleas from LGBTQ advocates urging police to be more proactive in solving incidents of deadly violence against LGBTQ individuals, especially transgender women.
The three men were arrested in August 2021 and charged with a hate crime for attacking Luciano. Lobos-Ruiz pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime and was sentenced to 33 months in prison last November.
Prosecutors subsequently reached a plea agreement, in which Laboy-Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit a hate crime for harassing Luciano and returning to her campsite with the intent of shooting her with the paintball gun because of her gender identity.
They also reached a deal in which Rivera-Otero pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for ordering Lobos-Ruiz to delete the video evidence of their encounters with Luciano.
Both Laboy-Garcia and Rivera-Otero are scheduled to appear in court on November 10 for sentencing.
Prior to the plea deal, the defendants could have faced up to 10 years in prison for the hate crime charge, up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and up to 20 years for the obstruction of justice charge, with a maximum $250,000 fine for each charge.
A federal judge will determine the final sentence after consulting the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and taking other factors into account.
By Will O'Bryan on August 31, 2023
READ THIS STORY IN THE MAGAZINE
As a mediocre student, "back to school" season would trigger some anxiety. A daily routine that demands you be polished, present, clear-eyed, and ready to learn at 7:15 a.m.? Dear God. Depending on the grade, fears of bullying could deepen the angst. I was rarely eager to return to the classroom.
To what degree being gay impacted my school experience, I'll never know. I don't know what school would have been like as a straight kid. Though, even before any libidinous yearnings, I was still gender-nonconforming, in subtle yet telling ways.
Certainly, we boys who preferred four-square with the girls rather than a round of "smear the queer" probably raised some adult eyebrows. (Note: As far as I could tell, "smear the queer" had no rules beyond hitting someone while yelling the phrase. Fun!)
By John Riley on September 13, 2023 @JRileyMW
Last week, out gay Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrew Sean Greer took to Instagram to slam the mainstream media's coverage of the annual Burning Man event, in which tens of thousands of attendees were stranded after heavy rain turned the festival grounds in Nevada's Black Rock Desert into a muddy morass.
At least one death was reported, but it is unknown whether it was related to the weather conditions.
Media reports focused heavily on the amount of trash and debris left in the desert, including some vehicles that had to be abandoned when they got stuck in mud, and claimed that participants were "lashing out at each other" due to being stranded in the desert.
By John Riley on August 26, 2023 @JRileyMW
A Texas law barring transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormones will go into effect next week after the state attorney general's office filed an appeal of a judge's order blocking state authorities from enforcing the law.
In a decision issued Friday, Travis County Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel issued a temporary injunction suspending the law, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year, from taking effect on Sept. 1, reports the Texas Tribune.
The law was challenged by a group of plaintiffs, including five families with transgender children, three doctors specializing in transgender care, a national LGBTQ advocacy organization, and an organization for LGBTQ health professionals. The plaintiffs argued that the ban on gender-affirming care discriminates against transgender youth, infringes on parents' right to make medical decisions they believe are in their children's best interests, and violates doctors' freedom to practice medicine.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2023 Jansi LLC.