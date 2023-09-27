Watch Nathan Lane Sing ‘Gay Old Life’ from ‘Dicks: The Musical’

There’s a new musical movie coming very soon, and it’s sure to become an instant camp classic that will stick with the LGBTQ community. The latest song released only helps further cement its future status as a favorite.

A new song, “Gay Old Life,” has just been released from the upcoming movie Dicks: The Musical, and it’s not your average musical cut.

The tune is performed by the multi-talented Nathan Lane, who plays Harris in the film. The song sees Lane reminiscing on the life he has lived, which is decidedly gay. Like, really, really gay.

Lane opens the catchy tune with the line, “I’m gay. Queer as a three-dollar bill and just as thin.” He continues, describing his average day, saying, “I wake up, drink my coffee, have brunch around eleven. Walk my bichon-frisé, then nap till half-past seven.” Sounds like a pretty great life, to be honest.

But from there, the song gets weird. Lane then introduces two characters in the film, the Sewer Boys, who are made-up creatures who get billing alongside some of the actual stars of the movie. Lane sings about his odd encounters with them, including lines like “rip out my trachea, bite off my dick.” Again, this is not your average song from a musical.

Later in the cut, Lane is joined by fellow Dicks: The Musical star Megan Mullally, who is even more crazy-seeming than her counterpart. She sings along, but the lyrics that come out of her mouth don’t make much sense at all, and they certainly don’t have much to do with a gay life.

The tune was released alongside a lyric video, which also features snippets and clips from the highly-anticipated movie.

Dicks: The Musical is the first musical from celebrated studio A24, which is behind some of the most critically acclaimed indie movies of the past decade or so.

The film’s plot borrows heavily from the children’s favorite The Parent Trap, but it does so in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Lane and Mullally play the parents of two boys who center the picture, and they want their mom and dad back together — but as the song’s title suggests, there may be some issues with that.

The movie is headed to select theaters on October 6, and then goes wide across the U.S. on October 20. In addition to Lane and Mullally, Dicks: The Musical stars Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, and Mullally’s husband Nick Offerman.