Watch the Trailer for Kristen Stewart’s Queer Ghost Show

Halloween enthusiasts and lovers of all things spooky, get ready for your next obsession.

Kristen Stewart has a new docuseries coming just in time for the scariest holiday of the year, and she’s found a way to make it queerer than ever.

The actor is launching Living for the Dead, a new show that follows paranormal investigators as they look for signs of life from beyond the grave in some of the most famous haunted spots in the United States.

This type of show has existed before, but never with a fun, gay twist, and who better to lead the charge than the openly queer Oscar-nominated star? Stewart isn’t a major player in the show, as she only serves as executive producer and narrator, but she does appear here and there.

The first trailer for Living for the Dead has just been released, and it shows that the upcoming series is set to be both campy and fun and also a little scary — but not too scary, so everyone should be able to watch.

The short teaser introduces the crew who will go out into the world looking for gay ghosts, which includes Alex, a tech guru; Juju, a witch; Ken, a tarot card reader; Logan, a medium; and Roz, a paranormal researcher.

During the trailer, one team member says something that seems to ground the whole show: “We’re not just here to give voices to those who are no longer with us — we’re here to make the lives of people who are experiencing it better.”

In a statement to People, Stewart expressed her excitement about the project.

“It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it’s a show,” she said. “It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream, and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time.”

Stewart also hinted at her grand aspirations for the series, stating, “This is just the beginning for us and for Living for the Dead. We wanna one day have traipsed across the entire spooky ass country. Maybe the world!”

Living for the Dead is set to premiere on October 18, exclusively on Hulu.