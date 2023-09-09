Win an Official Trixie and Katya Coloring Book!

Devoted fans of the charismatic Trixie Mattel and her beloved reality series Trixie Motel have reason to rejoice as the show gears up for an eagerly awaited second season.

In a delightful and somewhat unexpected turn of events, news broke recently that Trixie Mattel and her partner David Silver have signed on to produce a second season of Trixie Motel.

The duo shared the good news with their devoted fanbase via an Instagram post that featured a photograph of the couple and a caption that kept things simple, but got the message across: "And we're back #TMseason2."