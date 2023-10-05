5 Must-Hear Gay Albums in October 2023

October has arrived, and it’s not just the leaves that are changing — the calendar of exciting music releases is as well.

This month brings plenty of special treats with a lineup of albums that are not just filled with catchy tunes, but anthems of self-expression and celebration.

Among the glittering stars in this month’s musical constellation is the queen of reinvention herself, Taylor Swift. But she’s not alone in this parade — several sensational releases will have all LGBTQ listeners loving what they hear and dancing along.

Here are five must-hear albums coming in October 2023 by LGBTQ artists and favorites.

Dorian Electra – Fanfare

Release Date: October 6

Dorian Electra has been playing with electronic music and pop sounds for years, and they have become a favorite among a very adventurous and music-forward segment of the LGBTQ community.

The singer-songwriter’s third full-length, Fanfare, sees them again going the completely independent route, which means they get to do whatever they want on their new album.

Electra, a gender non-confirming musician, may be flying under the radar for some, but they deserve a listen for those looking for some weird tunes to dance to.

Boygenius – The Rest



Release Date: October 13

For those who don’t know, Boygenius is actually a supergroup made up of three of the most exciting and successful singer-songwriters in the indie scene.

The trio is made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, who have all enjoyed critical and commercial acclaim on their own.

Their debut album as a band, The Record, earned rave reviews and reached the top 10 earlier this year. Now, they’re back with an EP with, fittingly, “the rest” of the music from this era.

Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other

Release Date: October 13

Perhaps the most exciting album from a gay artist in months, Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other is sure to be yet another collection of top-tier bops from the superstar.

The Australian musician kicked off this chapter of his career with a bang, as his single “Rush” was instantly a camp classic and a contender for the gay song of the summer.

If that track indicates what’s to come, this CD will surely end up on many year-end favorite lists of LGBTQ fans.

Poppy – Zig

Release Date: October 27

Poppy’s music somehow finds a way to be both dark and gothic but simultaneously danceable. The singer-songwriter once released an entire album called Am I a Girl?, on which they questioned what gender they align with.

The new album, Zig, has been promoted for months, with must-hear singles like “Church Outfit” and “Knockoff” being understated and underrated electro bangers.

Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Release Date: October 27

Not just one of the must-hear gay albums of October 2023, but surely one of the most exciting launches of the year, Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has been highly anticipated for years.

Swift is in the middle of re-recording all of her first six albums in an effort to regain control over some of the rights to the full-lengths and songs that made her a star, with this being the fourth in a series of six re-releases.

1989 propelled her to pop superstardom nearly a decade ago, and now it’s set to do so again with slight reworkings of tunes like “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Style.”