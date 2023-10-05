5 Things To Know About Dorian Electra

From electronically-inclined future smashes to breaking gender norms, Dorian Electra is a powerhouse of creativity — a force to be reckoned with in the world of electronic music.

They’ve been one of the most interesting artists in the underground LGBTQ music scene for some time, and their work covers everything from female genitalia to famous philosophers from centuries past.

It sounds like it wouldn’t work in the context of alt-pop music, but their legion of fans would disagree.

For those who don’t know much about Dorian Electra, read on.

Their First Major Song Was About Philosophy

In 2010, Electra catapulted themselves to new levels of popularity with the release of their music video “I’m in Love with Friedrich Hayek.”

The unique and thought-provoking video celebrated the philosophy of the renowned Austrian economist, Friedrich Hayek, and quickly gained widespread attention.

Notably, the video sparked discussions and debates within the academic community, drawing the interest and commentary of Steven Horwitz, a prominent professor specializing in modern Austrian economic theory.

Electra’s artistic expression caught the public’s eye and ignited intellectual conversations around the intersection of music, economics, and ideology, making her a notable figure and someone who stood out based on what they were talking about.

They’re Queer and Genderfluid

Electra identifies as both queer and genderfluid, and they prefer the use of they/them pronouns to reflect their gender identity.

Embracing their unique and fluid sense of self, Electra challenges traditional gender norms and promotes inclusivity through their work, embodying the diversity and dynamism of the LGBTQ community and pushing it into the mainstream through their music.

One of Their Top Icons is David Bowie

David Bowie is recognized as one of the most successful and important musicians of all time, and he’s especially beloved by anyone who’s into all things queer and androgynous.

Throughout his life, Bowie was known to play with clothing, makeup, and gender roles. Electra adores him for specifically this reason.

“My dad got me into Bowie from a really young age,” they once told The Guardian. “I looked up to androgynous rock stars.” Bowie’s influence is visible and audible in Electra’s work.

They’ve Collaborated with Several Queer Favorites

Throughout the years, Electra has teamed up with plenty of well-known musicians like Charli XCX, Mykki Blanco, Rebecca Black, Pussy Riot, and even the legendary Village People.

A New Album is Coming Very Soon

Electra has been working hard on a new full-length for some time, and it’s almost here.

The singer-songwriter’s third album Fanfare is scheduled for an October 6 release date. It marks their first collection in three years, since they dropped My Agenda in October 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.